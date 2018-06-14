App
Jun 14, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Wholesale inflation in May surges to 4.43% vs 3.18% in April

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 14, 12:30 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index, stood at 4.43% (provisional) for May, 2018 (over May, 2017) as compared to 3.18% (provisional) for the previous month and 2.26% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

  • Jun 14, 12:49 PM (IST)

    Kerala: Three people are dead, eight persons are feared trapped in a landslide due to heavy rainfall, in Kozhikode's Kattipara. Search and rescue operation underway. Kerala CM has directed chief secretary and district collectors for immediate action.

  • Jun 14, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Here's why Anand Mahindra repeatedly rejects stakeholders' plea to hive off tractor business

    Here's why Anand Mahindra repeatedly rejects stakeholders' plea to hive off tractor business

    At a recent analyst meet in Mumbai, Mahindra & Mahindra's Chairman and Managing Director Anand Mahindra was asked why the company doesn't hive off its tractor division. It seemed like a valid question.
  • Jun 14, 12:24 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 12:15 PM (IST)

    UK to relax immigration rules for non-EU doctors and nurses: Report

    The British government will loosen immigration rules to allow more doctors and nurses from outside the European Union to come and work for Britain's National Health Service (NHS), Reuters reported quoting the BBC and other national media reported. NHS managers have been complaining for a long time that an annual cap on the number of non-EU skilled workers who can immigrate to Britain was making it hard for them to fill positions.

  • Jun 14, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 14, 12:00 PM (IST)

    On World Blood Donor Day, here's an infographic on how prepared states are in terms of availability of blood banks. (Image: Network18 creative)

    On World Blood Donor Day, here’s an infographic on how prepared states are in terms of availability of blood banks. (Image: Network18 creative)
  • Jun 14, 11:59 AM (IST)

    India's May veg oil imports down seven percent at 1.3 million tonnes

    India's vegetarian oil imports in May fell 7 percent to 1.3 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on Thursday. The country's imports of palm oil in May stood at 496,478 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 396,969 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

  • Jun 14, 11:53 AM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 11:53 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Assam: Four trains suspended due to land slide on Lumding – Badarpur hill section following heavy rain in the area. No passenger train stranded on the the affected section, restoration work underway.

  • Jun 14, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Apple to undercut popular law-enforcement tool for cracking iPhones

    Apple Inc  said on Wednesday it will change its iPhone settings to undercut the most popular means for law enforcement to break into the devices. The company told Reuters it was aiming to protect all customers, especially in countries where phones are readily obtained by police or by criminals with extensive resources, and to head off further spread of the attack technique.

  • Jun 14, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Elon Musk's Boring Company wins bid to build high-speed system in Chicago

    The City of Chicago has selected billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's The Boring Company to build a high-speed underground commuter system from the Loop to O'Hare International Airport, one of the world's busiest, reported Reuters. The system will be comprised of 16-passenger vehicles that will travel up to 150 miles (240 km) per hour through a tunnel that will cut the current 30 to 45-minute trip between the airport and Chicago's business district down to 12 minutes, according to Boring's website.

  • Jun 14, 11:22 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh on flood situation due to heavy rainfall in the state and requested the Centre for immediate assistance from Army for rescue and evacuation operation. He also requested Home Minister to increase number of NDRF teams in the state.

  • Jun 14, 11:21 AM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 11:19 AM (IST)

    WeWork plans to raise funds at $35 billion value: Report

    WeWork Company is reportedly seeking to raise funds at a $35 billion valuation, according to an executive at SoftBank Group Corp., which is a major WeWork investor. This would place the co-working startup above companies like Airbnb and SpaceX, The Economic Times reported.

  • Jun 14, 11:14 AM (IST)

    2,000 Indian work permit applications pending after downswing in India-Maldives ties

    2,000 Indian work permit applications pending after downswing in India-Maldives ties

    Due to downturn in India-Maldives ties, an estimated 2,000 Indians have their applications pending for work permits, reports The Hindu. Why are Indians being denied work permits?
  • Jun 14, 11:08 AM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 11:07 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 14, 11:03 AM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Air quality in Delhi remains beyond severe for third day

    The air quality in Delhi remained beyond the "severe" level for the third day, as authorities warned the dusty conditions are likely to prevail for another 3-4 days and advised people to avoid staying outdoors for long hours.  The air quality deteriorated because of dust storms in western India, particularly Rajasthan, which increased coarser particles in the air, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

  • Jun 14, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Dust storms in UP claim seven lives

    Dust storms hit various parts of Uttar Pradesh, leaving seven persons dead and 21 injured, an official spokesman said. "Seven persons were killed in dust storm in the past 24 hours.While three each died in Gonda and Sitapur, one person was killed in Faizabad," an official spokesman told PTI.

  • Jun 14, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to feature 4000 mAh battery, wireless charging

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to feature 4000 mAh battery, wireless charging

    The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is likelyt to be equipped with a better and a larger battery than any of the previous Samsung Note versions, according to multiple reports.
  • Jun 14, 10:51 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. CM Raman Singh receives PM Modi. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Naya Raipur, and later visit Bhilai Steel Plant and hold a public meeting in Bhilai.

  • Jun 14, 10:48 AM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 10:44 AM (IST)

     Infosys slips over 2% as stock adjusts for ex-dividend

    Infosys falls over 2 percent in early trade as the stock adjusts for dividend on the day the company completes 25 years of listing on the bourses.

  • Jun 14, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Oberoi Realty launches QIP to raise ₹1,200 crore

    Oberoi Realty Ltd is raising capital worth Rs 1,2000 crore from large investors through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

  • Jun 14, 10:24 AM (IST)

    China's central bank unexpectedly holds fire on rates as economy wobbles

    China's central bank left borrowing costs for interbank loans unchanged on Thursday, reported Reuters. The surprising decision shrugged off the US Federal Reserve's policy rate increase. Data showed that the world's second-biggest economy lost more steam than expected.

  • Jun 14, 10:21 AM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 10:20 AM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 10:14 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

