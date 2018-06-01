News LIVE: Vijay Mallya resigns as Force India F1 director, seeks appeal in assets case

Live now
Jun 01, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Mallya resigns as Force India F1 director, seeks appeal in assets case
Rupee zooms 35 paise to 1-month high on upbeat GDP data
U.S. job growth surges, unemployment rate falls to 3.8 percent
Congress suspects misuse of Parrikar's email account, files police complaint
Fire breaks out in IT office in South Bombay; no casualties reported
JUST IN | CBI quizzes OPG Securities owner Sanjay Gupta in NSE co-location case
Volvo to start manufacture of hybrid cars only from 2019
Be an informer to I-T dept; earn up to Rs 5 crore
Arbaaz Khan summoned by police in IPL spot-fixing case
Ashok Leyland sales up 51% in May at 13,659 units
Tata Motors sales May 2018 sales rise 58% YoY
Pakistan's ex-chief justice Nasirul Mulk takes oath as caretaker PM
Maersk Line to levy $60 surcharge per container
CAIT files petition with ED against Flipkart
Bajaj annual motorcylce sales up 24%
Flipkart Internet trims losses at Rs 1,638.6 cr in FY17
CBI books officials of ONGC in Rs 80 crore scam case
Paytm crosses $29 billion in gross transactions run rate
US ends steel, aluminum import tariff exemption on EU, Canada, Mexico
Eight infra sectors record 4.7% growth in April
Govt to ask ONGC to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol, diesel price
IOCL cuts fuel prices by around 6 paise
India's GDP grew 7.7% from Jan-March, fast growing economy in the world
Canada slaps US with $12 billion in tariffs
Mallya resigns as Force India F1 director, seeks appeal in assets case
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has resigned as director of his Formula One motorsport company Force India as his legal team filed an application to seek an appeal against a 1.145-billion-pound UK high court ruling on freezing of his assets.
The 62-year-old Mallya, who is fighting extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges worth an estimated Rs 9,000 crore, resigned as director of Sahara Force India Formula One Team Limited on May 24, according to the UK Companies House records. Sahara India Pariwar boss Subrata Roy remains a director of the company headquartered at Silverstone in the East Midlands region of England. (PTI)
Rupee zooms 35 paise to 1-month high on upbeat GDP data
The Indian rupee stormed ahead to end at a near one-month high of 67.06 against the US dollar today, surging by 35 paise after a flurry of upbeat economic data bolstered confidence in the growth outlook. A broadly stronger Indian unit also rallied against British pound, euro and Japanese yen.
U.S. job growth surges, unemployment rate falls to 3.8 percent
U.S. job growth accelerated in May and the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, pointing to rapidly tightening labor market conditions, which could stir concerns about inflation.
The closely watched employment report released by the Labor Department on Friday also showed wages rising solidly, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month. The bullish report also raises the possibility that the economy could overheat. (Reuters)
IRCTC to work with delivery service partners to provide regional food choices
The IRCTC has joined hands with delivery service partners TRAPIGO and Shree Mahalakshmi Swayam Sahayata Bachat Ghat (Ratnagiri) to provide the choice of regional or local cuisines to passengers on trains, a Railways statement said on Friday.
TRAPIGO, a startup by IIT-IIM and NIFT graduates, is a last mile 'B2B' logistics service provider for food products. "To ensure reliable delivery of hot and fresh food from the choicest restaurants in the city, TRAPIGO - with its own fleet of delivery boys in co-branded uniforms - will guarantee the execution. Orders placed on IRCTC's e-catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or 'Food-on-track' app will be delivered by TRAPIGO in neat packaging with co-branded tapes, stickers etc. at a nominal fee of Rs. 15," the statement read.
Congress suspects misuse of Parrikar's email account, files police complaint
The opposition Congress today filed a police complaint, claiming someone could be misusing the email account of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as he is admitted to a US hospital and is not in a condition to use "any smart device".
Parrikar is being treated in the US for a pancreatic ailment since March. The complaint, filed with Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Karthik Kashyap, said Parrikar admitted on February 28 that doctors had advised him to avoid physical contact with files for fear of infection. (PTI)
Fire breaks out in IT office in South Bombay; no casualties reportedA fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai today, but no casualties were reported, a Fire Brigade official said. The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, he said.
"Our control room received information at 4.55 pm about a fire erupting on the third floor of the ground plus six-storeyed building. "Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," the official said.
Mariano Rajoy forced out as Spain's PM in confidence vote
Socialist Pedro Sanchez took over as Spain's prime minister on Friday, after outgoing leader Mariano Rajoy lost a parliamentary confidence vote triggered by a long-running corruption trial involving members of his centre-right party. Rajoy became the first leader in Spain's modern democracy to lose a vote of no confidence in Parliament. (Reuters)
Congress blames Palghar LS bypoll loss on poor election strategy
Absence of an effective election strategy was the key reason for the Congress' poor showing in the just held bypoll to the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, party leaders said on Friday.
They said the party is concerned over its humiliating defeat in the tribal-dominated constituency, where the bypoll result was announced yesterday, and will certainly take corrective steps. (PTI)
JUST IN | BREAKING CBI quizzes OPG Securities owner Sanjay Gupta in NSE co-location
The CBI has started questioning OPG Securities owner Sanjay Gupta in connection with the NSE co-location case, report’s Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma. Earlier this week the CBI had booked Gupta as well.
OPG Securities is at the centre of the co-location controversy, in which some brokers who had availed of the server co-location facility, got preferential access to the exchange’s trading system. These brokers had somehow managed to connect to the exchange’s back-up server, and hence could access the price feed faster, giving them an advantage over other brokers.
Gupta allegedly abused the server architecture of NSE in connivance with officials of NSE. Officials of NSE provided unfair access to OPG Securities to their server using co-location facilities during 2010-12. (PTI)
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.1840 against dollar
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.1840 against the US dollar and 78.4104 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 67.4526 and 78.7914, on Thursday.
AirAisa update: After CBI, the Enforcement Directorate has now registered a criminal case of money-laundering against AirAsia officials & others for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get an international licence for its Indian venture AirAsia India Limited. (ANI)
Congress-JD(S) have announced Karnataka cabinet portfolio allocation
HD Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for five years.
Congress gets Home, Irrigation, Health, Urban Development, Bangalore City Development ministries.
JD(S) gets Finance, Excise, Power, Education, Transport, Forest and Environment ministries.
The two parties also formally announced contesting 2019 Lok Sabha elections as people's alliance . The seat sharing for the general elections will be decided later.
Volvo to start manufacture of hybrid cars only from 2019
In line with the Swedish company's global strategy, Volvo Car India will begin manufacturing of plug-in hybrid vehicles only from 2019, a company official said. The company opened its new showroom in the metropolis on Friday. The first one was closed down a few years ago.
"From 2019 all our new cars will be not based purely on internal combustion engines (petrol and diesel), but plug-in hybrid models which is the future", MD of Volvo Car India Charles Frump said. (PTI)
BJP hits out at Stalin for criticising Rajinikanth' comments on anti-Sterlite protest
Joining issue with the DMK on its criticism of superstar Rajinikanth over his comments on the violent anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin last week, a senior BJP leader on Friday took exception to it and said the actor was just speaking the people's mind on the issue.
Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan took exception to DMK Working President M K Stalin's remarks as to whether Rajinikanth was echoing the saffron party when he said anti-social elements infiltrated the May 22 protests, where violence erupted, with police firing claiming 13 lives. (PTI)
News Live Bulletin: CBI summons AirAsia Group chief Tony Fernandes and Ashok Leyland has reports a 51 percent jump in its May 2018 total sales. These and more are the top headlines of the hour
Fortis board says to consider offers from four bidders
Fortis Healthcare said its board has decided to consider offers from four parties in a fresh round of bidding for the hospitals operator, following a fierce takeover battle involving five suitors. The board will evaluate bids from Hero-Burman group, a consortium of Manipal Health Enterprises and the private equity firm TPG, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare and Radiant Life Care , Fortis said in a statement.
Be an informer to I-T dept; earn up to Rs 5 crore
Sharing "specific information" with the income tax department about any benami transaction or property could earn one up to Rs one crore, while the same for undisclosed black money stashed abroad could fetch up to Rs 5 crore.
Arbaaz Khan summoned by police in IPL spot-fixing case
Arbaaz Khan has been summoned by the Thane police for a probe in connections with the IPL spot fixing case. Khan was summoned as part of the probe after a bookie named Sonu Jalan was arrested and interrogated by the police, according to media reports.
News Live Bulletin: Tata Motors records strong growth in May 2018 sales and cash-strapped Venezuela stops payment of oil dues to ONGC. These and more top headlines of the hour.
Ashok Leyland sales up 51% in May at 13,659 units
Ashok Leyland has reported a 51 percent jump in its May 2018 total sales at around 13,659 units. The company sold around 9,075 units in May 2017.
CBI seeks to question AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned AirAsia Group chief Tony Fernandes to question him over allegations his airline broke rules while obtaining a flying licence in the country, according to a media report.
Tata Motors sales May 2018 sales rise 58% YoY
Tata Motors recorded a strong growth in its May 2018 sales, clocking 54,295 units. This is a 58 percent rise from its May 2017 sales, driven by a solid performance of its commercial and passenger vehicles business.