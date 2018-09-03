News LIVE: Vijay Mallya given 3 weeks to reply to application to declare him as fugitive offender

Live now
Sep 03, 2018
JUST IN | A Mumbai court gives Vijay Mallya three weeks to reply to an Enforcement Directorate application to label the former liquor baron as a 'fugitive economic offender', according to a tweet by ANI
The United Nations (UN) calls for the release of two jailed Reuters journalists in Myanmar. They have been charged with violating the country's state secrets act for their coverage of the Rohingya crisis.
JUST IN | The Bombay High Court (HC) asks Lt Col Purohit to file fresh plea to seek a stay on framing of charges by in connection to the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
US military to cancel $300 million aid to Pakistan over its inaction against terror groups.The move, which needs to be approved by the US Congress, is part of a broader suspension of aid announced in January. US President Donald Trump since assuming office has been tough on Pakistan over its inaction against terror groups. Trump in August last year unveiled his new South Asia policy and asked Pakistan to do more against such groups.
Two Reuters journalists were jailed Monday for seven years for breaching Myanmar's official secrets act during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, a judge said, a case that has drawn outrage as an attack on media freedom.
The company signed a $1.5 billion-deal for ten years with Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions, a company that deals in technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions. The company also completed acquisition of Alight HR Services India, which it had earlier bought for USD 117 million.
Petrol at is currently priced at Rs 86.56 per litre, which is an increase by Rs 0.31 per litre and diesel is at Rs 75.54 per litre, an increase by Rs 0.44 per litre in Mumbai
