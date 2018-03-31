News Live: Vedanta wins bid to acquire Electrosteel Steels

Live now
Mar 31, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anil Agarwal group-owned Vedanta said it has won the bid to acquire bankrupt Electrosteel Steels in an insolvency auction. "Vedanta hereby informs that it has been declared as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors (CoC) for Electrosteel Steels under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) today," the company said in a BSE filing. Vedanta said it has accepted the terms of the LoI.
Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) 'Annie Besant', entirely designed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, during its launch for Indian Coast Guard at Rajabagan Dockyard in Kolkata on Saturday. PTI
Electric car maker Tesla has confirmed the autopilot was engaged during a fatal crash last week, a development set to exacerbate concerns over the safety of autonomous vehicles, reports AFP. A Tesla Model X collided with a highway barrier near the town of Mountain View in California on March 23, catching fire before it was struck by two other cars.
Gazans buried their dead with calls for 'revenge' a day after a major demonstration led to clashes that saw Israeli forces kill 16 Palestinians in the bloodiest day since a 2014 war, reports AFP. Meanwhile, Israel said it will target ‘terror organisations’ in Gaza if violence along the territory's border with Israel drags on, the chief military spokesman warned, reports AP.
Pakistani authorities have arrested 52 Indian fishermen for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters, reports PTI. The latest batch of Indian fishermen was arrested on Thursday night by the Pakistan Maritime Security Forces, an official said. Eight fishing boats were also seized.
Construction firm Madhucon Projects has bagged road projects worth Rs 734.9 crore from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation in Nagaland.
The National Highways Authority of India said it has awarded projects worth Rs 1,22,000 crore for constructing about 7,400 km of highways in FY18, reports PTI. It stated that out of the total projects awarded, 3,791 km length was awarded on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 43,000 crore while 3,396 km was awarded on hybrid annuity mode at a cost of Rs 76,500 crore and 209 km on toll mode at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested two men and seized fake notes of Rs 2,000, having a face value of over Rs 10 lakh, which were allegedly smuggled into India from Bangladesh for exchange with real currency in poll-bound Karnataka.
Risks from $1.7 trillion external debt manageable: China
China said the financial risks arising from its mounting $1.7 trillion external debt were manageable, reports PTI. The country's foreign exchange regulator State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said all major indicators of the external debt remained within international safety standards, amid rising concerns over the debt's accumulation and its impact on China's slowing down of economy.
Centre, Tamil Nadu move SC on Cauvery Management Board issue
The Centre and Tamil Nadu moved the Supreme Court on the issue of constitution and composition of the Cauvery Management Board in compliance with the February 16 apex court verdict on the decades-old river water-sharing dispute, reports PTI. The Centre sought three-month’s time to implement the apex court order due to the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, sought contempt action against the Centre for ‘failure’ to frame the scheme for constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within six weeks as directed by the apex court on February 16.
Actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery to replace a valve that was originally replaced 20 years ago, waking up with the words “I’m back” in a twist on his catchphrase, reports Reuters.
CBSE leaks: 2 coaching centre directors arrested, 4 students detained
Six more people, including two directors of a private coaching centre in Chatra (Jharkhand), were apprehended in connection with the CBSE question paper leaks, reports PTI. Since Friday, 12 people, including Class 10 and 11 students, have been apprehended in the CBSE leak case from Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said.
Allahabad Bank cuts lending rates by 45 bps
Public sector lender Allahabad Bank has reduced the base rate and benchmark prime lending rate by 45 basis points each. The move comes into effect from April 2 and will lower EMIs for its borrowers. The bank has slashed base rate to 9.15% from 9.6%. BPLR has been brought down to 13.4% from 13.85%.
The Class 12 Hindi (Elective) paper being circulated on the social media was ‘fake’, the CBSE said and urged the people not to spread rumours regarding the paper, reports PTI. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to hold the Class 12th Hindi (Elective) examination on April 2.
CBSE papers leak: Google sends reply to Delhi Police
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has got a reply from Google on the details it had sought pertaining to the e-mail address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent a mail about the Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, reports PTI.
The rupee lost further ground against the US currency, breaching the key psychological 65-mark as deteriorating fiscal outlook and global trade-war fears kept forex market sentiment jittery, reports PTI. Extending its fall for the second-straight week, the home currency depreciated by 17 paise to end at 65.18 against the dollar.
Snap said it cut 7% of its global workforce in March, reports Reuters. The social media company said it would incur about $10 million of cash expenditure due to severance costs to be reflected in the current quarter ending March 31. As a result of the layoffs, primarily in its engineering and sales teams, the company said it sees savings of about $25 million in 2018.
A special CBI court set aside summons issued to two Intelligence Bureau officers - Rajeev Wankhede and TS Mittal - by a magistrate court in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case that took place in June 2004, reports PTI.
The National Independent Schools Alliance, which claims to represent 60,000 private schools across the country, has sought the resignation of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, alleging that the government had failed to conduct the board examinations in a fair manner. Kulbhushan Sharma, its president, said the CBSE paper leak issue had caused ‘immense stress’ for children.
Two districts from Tamil Nadu - Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram -have got the maximum scores on health and nutrition in NITI Aayog's 2018 ranking of Aspirational Districts. Both districts got scores of about 58%.
BJP President Amit Shah today declined to reveal the nature of discussions he had with the Wadiyar royal family of Mysuru, amid speculation that the party was seeking to enlist their support in the May 12 Assembly polls.
"As far as my meeting with the royal family members is concerned, I only want to say that it was a courtesy visit. However, what transpired between us, I cannot reveal it," he told reporters.
In poll-bound Rajasthan, Raje to begin state tour on April 15
Ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan due later this year, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would begin her state tour from Charbhuja Nath temple in Rajsamand district on April 15 to highlight the works done by her government.
State Higher Education minister Kiran Maheshwari today said under the Vikas Yatra the the chief minister will cover all the Assembly constituencies.
India's biggest oil firm IOC today said it plans to invest about Rs 1.43 lakh crore to nearly double its oil refining capacity to 150 million tonnes and boost petrochemical production by 2030.
While Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is expanding refining capacity to meet fuel demand, which is expected to nearly double by 2040, it does not want to remain "a refining company alone and is thus venturing into petrochemicals and alternative fuels as well," company's Director (Refineries) B V Rama Gopal told reporters.
The company currently owns and operates 11 out of the country's 23 refineries. Its refineries have a total capacity of 80.7 million tonnes per annum.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Russia on Apr 3
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to Russia next week to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security here.
This will be her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the Defence Minister.
During her three-day tour, between April 3 and 5, she will participate in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, according to a statement from Indian Embassy here.
Sitharaman will also meet her Russian counterpart Army General Sergei Shoigu, and other senior leaders, it said. (PTI)
India has deployed more troops and significantly increased patrolling in the mountainous terrains of Dibang, Dau-Delai and Lohit valleys along the borders with China in the Tibetan region in Arunachal sector following the Doklam face-off, the most tense military confrontations between the two countries in decades.
Military officials said India is also strengthening its surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on Chinese activities along the borders in the strategically sensitive Tibetan region and has even been regularly deploying choppers to carry out recce.
They said India has been focusing on dominating the treacherous terrains which include snow-clad mountains at an altitude of over 17,000 feet, and river passes, as part of a strategy to counter China's rising assertiveness along the border in Dibang, Dau-Delai and Lohit valleys. (PTI)
A video showing an angry bunch of SpiceJet air hostesses accusing the airline of strip searching them at Chennai airport has gone viral, with the airline denying the claims.
The crew alleged that they were searched after de-boarding on the suspicion that they were swindling cash collected from the sale of food and other items on-board.
While SpiceJet confirmed that their security teams undertook "random pat down searches" at few of the stations on the night of March 28 and March 29 as part of security and safety standard operating procedures (SOP), the airline rejected the allegation that the crew was strip searched. (PTI)