Mar 20, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: US senator introduces bill aimed at protecting call centre jobs, Indian BPOs to be hit

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Mar 20, 12:58 PM (IST)

    US senator introduces bill aimed at protecting call centre jobs, Indian BPOs to be hit

    A legislation has been introduced in the Congress that would require call centre employees in countries like India to disclose their location and give customers the right to ask to transfer their call to a service agent in the US, reports PIT. Introduced by Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown from Ohio, the legislation also proposes to create a public list of companies that would outsource call centre jobs and give preference in federal contracts to companies that haven't shipped these jobs overseas.

  • Mar 20, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Mar 20, 01:56 PM (IST)

    Market turns volatile; Nifty around 10,100

    The market continues to remain volatile, with the Nifty trading over the 10,100-mark. All sectoral indices are trading flat. However, the Nifty IT index is up over 2%. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Energy are trading a quarter of a percent lower. Auto and infra stocks are seeing some gains as well. Among gainers, Tata Steel, Wipro and Bharti Infratel have gained the most, while Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Vedanta and IOC have lost the most.

  • Mar 20, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Mar 20, 01:23 PM (IST)

    India's external vulnerability indicators remain stretched: UBS

    India remains vulnerable in its external position, but this does not pose any concern about the country's macro stability and is quite manageable, says a report by UBS.

  • Mar 20, 01:20 PM (IST)

    HC asks DGCA to file affidavit on airworthiness of A320 Neos

    The Delhi High Court directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file an affidavit as required under the Aircraft Rules on the safety and airworthiness of the A320 Neo planes flying in India, reports PTI. The A bench said the affidavit would be signed by an officer not below the rank of joint director of the DGCA and listed the matter for further hearing on April 6.

  • Mar 20, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal urges protesting students to apply for ongoing railway recruitment drive

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the agitation by students seeking permanent jobs in the railways was called off at 10.35 am and appealed them to apply for the ongoing recruitment drive that ends on March 31, reports PTI. With scores of agitating students bringing the rail service in the metropolis to a halt early this morning, the minister said all applicants should get a ‘fair and equal opportunity’ to serve the country.

  • Mar 20, 01:10 PM (IST)

    Informal WTO ministerial meeting begins; 52 nations participating

    Delegates from as many as 52 countries, including the US and China, are participating in the informal meeting of the WTO being held in New Delhi amid increasing protectionism in global trade, reports PTI. India has called this meeting to explore options to reinvigorate the World Trade Organisation.

  • Mar 20, 12:56 PM (IST)

    Sasikala seeks 15-day parole to attend husband's funeral

    Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to attend her husband M Natarajan's funeral and it is under consideration, prison sources told PTI. "Sasikala has applied for parole for 15 days and it is under consideration," sources said.

  • Mar 20, 12:53 PM (IST)

    No immediate arrest of public servants in cases under SC/ST Act: SC

    The Supreme Court took note of the rampant misuse of the stringent Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against government servants and held that there shall be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law, reports PTI.

  • Mar 20, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Mar 20, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Excl: Maruti identifies gaps in its portfolio, will launch new SUV in 2019

    Maruti Suzuki is racing against time to fill the product gaps in its portfolio to avoid losing its numero uno position, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. The Delhi-based car maker has identified a few segments where it feels it needs to expand its presence, one of which is the sports utility vehicle segment. With only the compact SUV Vitara Brezza in its line-up, the company feels it is underrepresented in the segment. Maruti would be launching a mid-size SUV on the lines of the segment best-seller Hyundai Creta in 2019.

  • Mar 20, 11:53 AM (IST)

  • Mar 20, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Market extends gains; heavyweights lead

    The market extended its gains and recouped all opening losses, with the Sensex rising more than 150 points ahead of two-day US Federal Reserve meeting beginning later today. The Nifty reclaims the 10,150 level, backed by index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC, Reliance Industries and Tata Group stocks. The midcap index is up half a percent.

  • Mar 20, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Mar 20, 11:11 AM (IST)

    All 39 Indians kidnapped in Mosul dead, says Sushma Swaraj 

    All 39 Indians kidnapped in Mosul, Iraq are dead, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha. “39 bodies were exhumed from a mount in Badoosh in Iraq. DNA testing led to the identification of 38 as being those of the missing Indians. On Monday, we were informed that the 38 DNA matched. The 39th DNA matched 70%.”

    Swaraj said Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh will go to Iraq and will bring back all the bodies with proofs to India. "The exhumed bodies will be brought back to India on a special plane."

  • Mar 20, 11:05 AM (IST)

    India most vulnerable country to climate change: HSBC report

    India is the most vulnerable country to climate change, followed by Pakistan, the Philippines and Bangladesh, a ranking by HSBC showed.

  • Mar 20, 10:53 AM (IST)

    Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway resume between Matunga & CSMT

    Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway have resumed between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Earlier today, scores of agitated students demanding jobs in the railways blocked traffic at 7 am in the morning, forcing the railways to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT. "There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest told CNN-News18.

  • Mar 20, 10:37 AM (IST)

    Indian professionals hold rally to end green card backlog across US

    Hundreds of Indian professionals held peaceful rallies across the US, demanding an end to the long and massive green card backlog by eliminating arbitrary per-country limit regulations, reports PTI. Indian-Americans, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on H-1B work visas are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a 7% per-country quota on allotment of green cards or permanent legal residency.

  • Mar 20, 10:33 AM (IST)

    Strictly follow CPC leadership: Xi to military, govt institutions

    Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded that the two million strong military and government institutions work under the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China, reports PTI.

  • Mar 20, 10:25 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 10:21 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Mar 20, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Modi's flagship infra projects spend on avg 21% of allotted $5.6bn

    India’s flagship government initiatives have barely spent any of the money allocated to them raising questions about the on-the-ground implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most high profile national programs, reports Bloomberg. Although the government insists the figures are wrong, a report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development said Modi’s six top infrastructure initiatives spent on average just 21%, or $1.2 billion, of the $5.6 billion allocated.

  • Mar 20, 09:51 AM (IST)

    US bans use of Venezuela's new petro currency

    US President Donald Trump signed an executive order making it illegal for Americans to purchase any cryptocurrency issued by Venezuela, reports PTI. The order prohibits US entities from engaging in any financial transactions involving the Venezuelan state digital currency, the Petro, on or after January 9, 2018, and builds upon the one that the President signed in August 2017, a senior administration official said, after Trump signed the executive order.

  • Mar 20, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Market recoups opening losses; Nifty nears 10,100

    The market has recouped opening losses to trade mildly higher, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,100 levels despite weak global cues. Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins are lending support. Midcaps too recover from the day's low to trade flat. Shares of Vedanta are down 5% as the stock adjusts for interim dividend.

  • Mar 20, 09:35 AM (IST)

    Saudi Aramco may list first on Saudi exchange, delaying int'l debut

    Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco, the world's largest oil company, is now expected to list its public shares on the Saudi domestic stock market, perhaps as soon as the second half of this year, sources told CNBC. But a potential international listing is now expected to come later, if at all, sources said.

  • Mar 20, 09:31 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Govt invites EoI for strategic stake sale in Scooters India

    The government has invited expression of interest (EoI) to sell its entire stake, with transfer of management control, in loss-making listed firm Scooters India (SIL), which manufactures three-wheelers under the brand-name 'Vikram', reports PTI. In a global invitation, the Heavy Industries Ministry has asked interested parties to submit the EoI on or before May 7, 2018.

  • Mar 20, 09:24 AM (IST)

    Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

    An Uber self-driving car hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Arizona, police said on Monday, marking the first fatality involving an autonomous vehicle, reports Reuters. Elaine Herzberg, 49, was walking her bicycle outside the crosswalk on a four-lane road in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe at 9:30 am when she was struck by the Uber vehicle traveling at about 65 km per hour, police said. The Volvo XC90 SUV was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel.

  • Mar 20, 09:14 AM (IST)
