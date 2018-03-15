News Live: US pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100bn

Live now
Mar 15, 2018 07:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
LTCG tax: Indexation benefit extended to share sale in unlisted cos
Urjit Patel says ready to be 'Neelakantha', drink poison to clean system
TTV Dhinakaran floats new party, names it after Jayalalithaa
Competition Commission to probe HMSI for unfair biz practices
Goldman Sachs AM bets on Indian healthcare firms
PNB detects new Rs 9cr fraud at Brady House branch
Hunting for value in REC, PFC may be a ‘blind bet’
ICICI Securities IPO opens on Mar 22, fixes price band at Rs 519-520
Bandhan Bank raises Rs 1,342cr from anchor investors, issue opens for subscription today
PNB scam exclusive: Banks' credit limit exposure to Nirav Modi pegged at Rs 321cr in FIR, may actually be Rs 3,000cr
Govt asks IAF to consider Boeing's Super Hornet, , order pegged at $15bn
US Senate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
TV commentator Larry Kudlow new Trump eco adviser
US pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100bn
Modi government considers barring 91 loan defaulters from leaving the country
The Modi government has come up with names of 91 people involved with 400 of the so-called wilful defaulters, according to a Bloomberg report. The government has asked creditors to start legal proceedings against these companies and asked banks to provide passport details of people associated with soured loans of more than $7.7 million), the report said.
NASA remembers Hawking as a 'long-time friend'
Stephen Hawking was a brilliant cosmologist, who inspired generations around the world, making some of the most complicated physics of our time accessible to the masses, NASA said in honour of the space agency's 'long-time friend'.
Hawking, known for his work on black holes and relativity, died peacefully yesterday in his home near Cambridge University in the UK. He was 76.
"The world lost a giant among men, whose impact cannot be overstated. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Stephen Hawking," acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot said.
CHOGM marks "great time" for India: Commonwealth chief
The biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Britain next month marks a "great time" for India to lead the way on intra-Commonwealth cooperation, the chief of the 53-nation grouping has said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join heads of state from the member-countries at the summit in London and Windsor in April, during which they will get a chance to have "very personal and direct" interactions, Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland said.
"It is a great time for India and it is exciting to see the energised way in which new opportunities are being taken up," she said.
Market volatile; midcaps continue to outperform
The market continues to trade mildly lower amid volatility, with the Nifty struggling below the 10,400 level, weighed by index heavyweights ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC. Midcaps continue to maintain their outperformance against frontliners as the Nifty Midcap is up half a percent. MMTC shares are up 17% as the board will consider a bonus share issue next week.
CCEA nod for extension of urea subsidy till 2020
The government has approved a proposal to extend urea subsidy till 2020 and also implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) for disbursement of fertiliser subsidy.
Giving some relief to investors, the government extended indexation benefit for computing tax liability on sale of shares listed after January 31, though capital gains arising from such transactions will continue to be taxed at 20%.
Mini-ratna Midhani launches Rs 438cr IPO
Mini-ratna speciality alloy maker Mishra Dhatu Nigam launched its Rs 438 crore initial public offer. The government is looking to offload 26% holding as part of its disinvestment programme. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 87-90 per equity share for the issue that will open on March 21 and close on 23. The entire proceeds from share sale will accrue to the government.
Urjit Patel says ready to be 'Neelakantha', drink poison to clean system
Expressing deep anguish over the spate of banking frauds, Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel said that like the 'Neelakantha', the central bank will consume poison and face brickbats, but will persist with its endeavour to become better with each trial. Breaking his silence over the Rs 13,600 crore scam at PNB, he said: "I have chosen to speak today to convey that we at RBI also feel the anger, hurt and pain at the banking sector frauds and irregularities."
The Delhi High Court has extended Karti Chidambaram’s protection from arrest in the Enforcement Directorate's INX Media money laundering case from March 20 to 22, reports PTI.
Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
TTV Dhinakaran floats new party, names it after Jayalalithaa
Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has floated a new party 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam', which roughly translates to Amma People’s Development Party. He has named the party after late J Jayalalithaa, reports PTI. He also unveiled the party flag prominently featuring Jayalalithaa’s image.
Competition Commission to probe HMSI for unfair biz practices
Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India has ordered an investigation against Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) for various anti-competitive provisions in its agreement with dealers, reports PTI. It was alleged that HMSI had perpetuated tie-in arrangements, imposed resale price maintenance and maintained a discount control mechanism through the standard form of dealership agreement.
Goldman Sachs AM bets on Indian healthcare firms
Emerging-market stocks are the world’s best investment after February’s rout cheapened valuations, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Unlike previous market corrections, when developing nations suffered big outflows, clients have been adding more money to the riskiest assets, Sheila Patel, the Chief Executive Officer of International GSAM, told Bloomberg.
Goldman Sachs Group’s asset-management arm, which manages more than $1 trillion, joins GMO, Voya Investment Management and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in touting emerging markets to clients. Patel said the firm is particularly positive on Indian healthcare firms, Mexican consumer stocks and Argentine debt. She expects the Narendra Modi-led government to boost spending on public health under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Fitch sees India’s GDP at 7.3% in FY19, 7.5% in FY20
Rating agency Fitch expects India's economic growth to rise to 7.3% next fiscal and further to 7.5% in FY20. In its Global Economic Outlook report, the US-based agency forecast a growth rate of 6.5% for this fiscal, a tad lower than official estimates by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) of 6.6%.
PNB detects new Rs 9cr fraud at Brady House branch
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at its Brady House branch which is at the centre of $2 billion fraud, according to a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation. The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper & Allied Products Pvt.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Hunting for value in REC, PFC may be a ‘blind bet’
Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Finance Corporation are among the worst performers in an index of India’s top 100 companies this year. Analysts told Bloomberg that the lenders’ shares are cheap for good reasons.
The government-ordered restraint on lending to loss-making power distributors has marred the outlook for the state financiers, accelerating a slide that’s put their shares on course for a third month of losses. Jefferies on Wednesday cut its FY20 earnings estimates by more than 25% for PFC and by over 8% for REC.
“Medium- to long-term outlook is challenging as existing receivables are stuck” with state distributors, said Deven Choksey, Managing Director at KR Choksey Shares & Securities. The shares may have fallen too far but “there’s no clarity at present and so it is futile to put money in them. It will be a blind bet,” he said.
BJP blighted in bypolls, loses all 3 LS seats in UP, Bihar
In a stunning blow to the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections, the party lost bypolls to all three Lok Sabha seats it contested, including its bastion Gorakhpur, and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, besides Araria in Bihar.
Market mildly lower; Midcaps outperform
The market is trading mildly lower amid global weakness, with the Nifty hovering around 10,400 levels. Midcaps outperform frontliners, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.3%. Shares of Indian Oil Corporation falls nearly 4% as the stock goes ex-dividend from today.
ICICI Securities IPO opens on Mar 22, fixes price band at Rs 519-520
The price band for ICICI Securities' initial public offer (IPO) has been fixed at Rs 519 to Rs 520 per equity share. The IPO will open for subscription on March 22 to raise an estimated Rs 4,000 crore. ICICI Securities is a subsidiary of private sector lender ICICI Bank. The offer will be open for subscription to public on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and would close on Monday, March 26, 2018, ICICI Bank said.
Bandhan Bank raises Rs 1,342cr from anchor investors, issue opens for subscription today
Kolkata-based private sector lender Bandhan Bank raised Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale today. It allotted 3,57,84,147 shares to 65 anchor investors at a price of Rs 375 per scrip, garnering Rs 1,341.91 crore, the lender said in a statement.
Among the anchor investors are Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Behave, Blackrock India Equities (Mauritius), HSBC Indian Equity Mother Fund, UTI - Mastershare Unit Scheme, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Amansa Holdings and Tata Balanced Fund.
The price band for the initial public offer (IPO), which will close on March 19, has been fixed at Rs 370-375 per equity share. The issue is expected to raise Rs 4,473 crore.
PNB scam exclusive: Banks' credit limit exposure to Nirav Modi pegged at Rs 321cr in FIR, may actually be Rs 3,000cr
The credit limit exposure of various banks to Nirav Modi’s group companies could swell to Rs 3,000 crore as around 26 banks may have provided credit limits to the group, reports Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma and Beena Parmar. This is besides the Rs 321 crore that has been provided by Punjab National Bank. “Almost 26 banks, including PNB, had sanctioned credit limits to Nirav Modi's companies, and the total amount may swell to Rs 3,000 crore. As of now, only PNB has given information on its exposure,” a CBI source said.
Govt asks IAF to consider Boeing's Super Hornet, order pegged at $15bn
The government has abruptly asked the Indian Air Force to consider Boeing Co’s twin-engine fighter jet – the Super Hornet. The order is pegged at $15 billion, reports Reuters. Until recently, Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-16 and Saab AB’s Gripen were in a two-horse race to supply at least 100 single-engine jets to build up IAF’s fast-depleting combat fleet.
Both had offered to build the planes in India in collaboration with local companies as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drive to build a domestic industrial base and cut back on arms imports. But last month the government asked the air force to open up the competition to twin-engine aircraft and to evaluate Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet, a defence ministry source said. That jet is a finalist for the Indian navy’s $8-9 billion contract for 57 fighters.
US Senate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
The US Senate voted 67 to 31 on Wednesday to ease bank rules, bringing Congress a step closer to passing the first rewrite of the Dodd-Frank reform law enacted after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, reports Reuters. The draft legislation now heads to the US House of Representatives where Republicans in the majority say they want to add more provisions to ease financial regulations.
Those changes have some of the bill’s backers worried that late alterations could upend the deal struck in the Senate between Republicans and Democrats. The bill would ease tight restrictions on small banks and community lenders, and includes provisions beneficial to all but the largest US banks. The measure marks the first significant rewrite of financial rules since the passage of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.