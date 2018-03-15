News Live: US pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100bn

NASA remembers Hawking as a 'long-time friend'

Stephen Hawking was a brilliant cosmologist, who inspired generations around the world, making some of the most complicated physics of our time accessible to the masses, NASA said in honour of the space agency's 'long-time friend'.

Hawking, known for his work on black holes and relativity, died peacefully yesterday in his home near Cambridge University in the UK. He was 76.

"The world lost a giant among men, whose impact cannot be overstated. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Stephen Hawking," acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot said.