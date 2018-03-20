News Live: US may impose up to $60bn in China tariffs by Friday

Live now
Mar 20, 2018
Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan passes away
DoT says no new bank guarantee from Axis Bank to be accepted
The telecom department has ordered that bank guarantees from Axis Bank should not be taken as the country's third-largest private sector lender had failed to honour a guarantee issued previously, reports PTI. "Axis Bank has failed to invoke a bank guarantee issued by them on behalf of Aircel Group of Companies," the Department of Telecommunications said.
Uttam Galva offers 51% of outstanding loan to avoid asset auction
Uttam Galva Steels has offered to settle the Rs 5,654 crore loan default by paying 51% of the amount upfront to public sector banks so as to abort auctioning of the company's assets, reports PTI. The company on March 15 wrote to the State Bank of India (SBI), proposing a ‘one-time settlement’ of all dues of lenders ‘through an upfront payment mechanism’.
Arvind targets Rs 10,000cr biz from textiles in 4-5 years
Ahmedabad-based Arvind expects Rs 10,000 crore business from its textiles business in the next four to five years, its CEO Lifestyle Fabrics-Denim Aamir Akhtar told PTI. Besides, in the next three to five years, the company intends to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the textiles business to expand capacity of its existing units as well as set up new facilities. The company is exploring newer areas such as athleisure, where it is sensing a significant opportunity.
India's net exports not doing well: Bibek Debroy
India's net exports are not doing well even as the global economy is on the recovery path, Bibek Debroy, the head of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and Niti Aayog Member, told PTI.
Krugman says manufacturing key to Rising India
Nobel laureate economist Paul Krugman warned that India could end up with mass unemployment if it does not grow its manufacturing sector. He was speaking at News18 Network’s Rising India event last week.
US may impose up to $60bn in China tariffs by Friday
The Trump administration is expected to unveil up to $60 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports by Friday, targeting technology, telecommunications and intellectual property, officials told Reuters. The China tariffs may be subject to a public comment period, which would delay their effective date and allow industry groups and companies to lodge objections, a source said. This would be considerably different from the quick implementation of the steel and aluminium tariffs, which are set to go into effect on March 23, just 15 days after President Donald Trump signed the proclamations.
Demonetisation has led to tax terrorism: Yashwant Sinha
Dissident BJP leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha said demonetisation had led to ‘tax terrorism’ and likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a medieval era Delhi king known for his whimsical decisions, reports PTI.
Shutdown looming, Congress and White House seek budget deal
The US Congress, facing a Friday midnight deadline, toiled to finish writing a $1.2 trillion bill to fund the government through September 30, as several thorny issues lingered, including funding President Donald Trump’s border wall, reports Reuters.
Facebook launches audit of data leaked to Trump consultant
Facebook said it has hired a digital forensics firm Stroz Friedberg to investigate the handling of data on millions of Americans leaked to a consulting firm working on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, reports AFP. The move by comes amid an onslaught of criticism after reports that British firm Cambridge Analytica harvested personal data from the profiles of 50 million users of the social network without their knowledge or consent.
Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan passes away
Husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, M Natarajan, died today at a hospital in Chennai, reports PTI. He was 74. Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on ventilator support.