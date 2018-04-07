News Live: Indrani Mukerjea admitted at JJ Hospital due to 'suspected overdose'

Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam has given India its third gold in the men's 77 kg event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

This has taken India's total medal count so far to five.

Sathish, who had also won a gold in Glasgow four years ago, lifted a combined effort of 317kg. He is the first Indian weightlifter to have bagged back-to-back gold medals at the Commonwealth games.