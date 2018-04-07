News Live: Indrani Mukerjea admitted at JJ Hospital due to 'suspected overdose'

Live now
Apr 07, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Former head of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea, who is lodged at Mumbai’s Byculla Jail for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, was shifted to JJ Hospital on Friday for a “suspected overdose”.
According to News18 sources, Mukerjea was taken to the hospital in a “delirious condition” and is believed to have taken an overdose of antidepressants.
As arguments from the defense and prosecution in the blackbuck killing case against actor Salman Khan are over, the judge is likely to pronounce his order on his bail plea at 2 pm.
The prosecution argued that Salman Khan's bail plea application should be rejected as eyewitness accounts proves the actor's guilt of killing two blackbucks in October 1998. Hoever, the defense counsel argued that the eyewitness accounts are not true and have numerous discrepancies.
American aerospace and defence major Lockheed Martin has welcomed India's mega procurement initiative for fighter jets worth over USD 15 billion and said that it looks to responding to the initial tender.
India began the process to acquire a fleet of around 110 fighter jets on Friday in one of the biggest such procurements in recent years globally which could be worth over USD 15 billion.
At least 85 per cent of the aircraft will have to be made in India while 15 per cent of them can be in a flyaway condition.
Actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing commenced on Saturday morning as Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi will continue presiding over the court proceedings.
Chief Judicial Magistrate (rural) Dev Kumar Khatri (the judge who pronounced Salman's sentence) is currently in a meeting with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi (the judge currently hearing Salman's bail plea), according to News18. Both judges are among the 87, who have been transferred in a routine shuffle.
Goa has issued an alert to all the vessels and casinos operating off the state's coast following an intelligence input about possible arrival of terrorists on board a fishing trawler, the state's ports minister told PTI.
Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam has given India its third gold in the men's 77 kg event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
This has taken India's total medal count so far to five.
Sathish, who had also won a gold in Glasgow four years ago, lifted a combined effort of 317kg. He is the first Indian weightlifter to have bagged back-to-back gold medals at the Commonwealth games.
Salman Khan’s bail plea case now has a new twist. The Sessions Court judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi and trial court judge Dev Kumar Khatri are said to have been transferred, a News18 report said.
Joshi is part of the 87 judicial officers transferred as part of a routine annual reshuffling exercise undertaken in Rajasthan every year. Khatri is the one who convicted and sentenced Salman Khan.
Following Joshi's transfer from to Siroh from Jodhpur, judge Chandra Kumar Songara will take over his place.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has reached the Congressionally-mandated 65,000 H-1B visa cap for the fiscal year 2019, it said in a statement.
The agency, which looks after legal immigration to the US, also received a sufficient number of H-1B petitions to meet the 20,000 visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, it said in a statement.