Jul 09, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: UP gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead in jail at Baghpat; CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial inquiry

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jul 09, 09:32 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 09:24 AM (IST)

    Ordered a judicial inquiry and suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible: UP CM on Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead at District Jail Baghpat.

  • Jul 09, 09:03 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 08:56 AM (IST)

    Mumbai rain update: Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: Western Railway PRO.

  • Jul 09, 08:30 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 08:29 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Gangster Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead at District Jail Baghpat. More details are awaited.

  • Jul 09, 07:41 AM (IST)

    3,340 building plans given nod online in last two years: NDMC 

    As many as 3,340 building plans have been approved online during the past two years under North Delhi Municipal Corporation's ease of doing business policy, the civic body said. In a statement, NDMC said 71 occupancy certificates have been issued during this period and about 54 such certificates are under process.
     

  • Jul 09, 07:40 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Chhattisgarh: Fire broke out at a godown in Raipur at midnight, reported ANI. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported.

  • Jul 09, 07:38 AM (IST)
  • Jul 09, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to PM Theresa May

    Britain's Brexit minister David Davis and one of his deputies has resigned in a major blow for Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to unite her party behind a plan to retain strong economic ties to the European Union even after leaving the bloc.

