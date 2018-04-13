App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 13, 2018 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar arrested by CBI

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Apr 13, 08:32 PM (IST)

    Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar arrested by CBI

  • Apr 13, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Rabri Devi files nomination for Legislative Council polls

    Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and two other RJD leaders today filed nomination papers for the Legislative Council election slated for April 26.

    Rabri Devi, RJD vice-president, filed her nomination papers at the Assembly secretariat in presence of her sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, and other leaders.

    RJD state president Ramchandra Purve and senior party leader Khurshid Mohsin also filed their nominations.

    Hindustani Awam Morcha's Santosh Manjhi, son of party chief and ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, too filed his nomination papers. (PTI)

  • Apr 13, 09:06 PM (IST)

    Infosys net profit at Rs 3,690 crore; 10 key takeaways from Q4 results

    Infosys net profit at Rs 3,690 crore; 10 key takeaways from Q4 results

    India's second-largest software services exporter reported a net profit of Rs 3,690 crore which was in-line with a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,670 crore
  • Apr 13, 08:58 PM (IST)

    Unlike previous regimes, NDA government working for people's welfare: Smriti Irani

    Union minister Smriti Irani today said unlike the previous governments that had forgotten about development, the BJP-led central government was working for the welfare of the people ever since it came to power.

    The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister arrived here today on a two-day visit.

    Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a medical camp in the district hospital, she said, "It had been common in the political history of India that after coming to power, people had forgotten about development and instead, concentrated on their own development."

    The BJP-led NDA government, on the contrary, is continuously working for the welfare of the people, framing schemes and implementing them, Irani said, adding that the pace of development never stops if the intentions of the government are good. (PTI)

  • Apr 13, 08:50 PM (IST)

    Don't raise issue of judges' press conference before us: Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court today took umbrage when an attempt was made to raise before it the issue relating to the unprecedented January 12 press conference by the four senior-most judges, who had accused the Chief Justice of India (CJI) of arbitrarily allocating cases.

    While hearing a PIL challenging the existing roster system and powers of the CJI to allocate cases, a bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan made it clear that it was not concerned with the issue of the presser for "many reasons and obvious reasons". (PTI)

  • Apr 13, 08:29 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 08:16 PM (IST)

    US to review duty free access of certain Indian products 

    The US has decided to review India's eligibility to enjoy duty free access for certain products in the American market under a tax benefit scheme.

    As many as 3,500 Indian products from sectors such as chemicals and engineering get duty free access to the US market under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), introduced in 1976.

  • Apr 13, 08:07 PM (IST)

    India's daughters will get justice: Modi 

  • Apr 13, 07:52 PM (IST)

    BJP ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh submit their resignations

    Two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned, reports CNN-News18

    The ministers, Chandrer Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh, supported the accused in the Kathua rape case. 

  • Apr 13, 07:42 PM (IST)

    Crimes against women shame the nation: Modi

    Whatever is happening for the past two days is not good for a civilised society, PM Narendra Modi said on Kathua and Unnao rape cases. 

  • Apr 13, 07:39 PM (IST)

    Govt won't allow dilution of law preventing atrocities against SCs/STs

  • Apr 13, 07:28 PM (IST)

    We have made more stringent laws on atrocities against Dalits under NDA rule: Modi

  • Apr 13, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Deepak Kochhar’s Nupower sold arm to A-One, part of debt-laden group, for Rs 116 crore

    Even as the controversy over Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot's alleged sweetheart deal with Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower Renewables is yet to die down, another interesting transaction has come to light.

    Documents available with Moneycontrol show that NuPower Technologies, a 100 percent subsidiary of NuPower Renewables, was bought out by little-known A-One Parts and Services for Rs 116 crore in 2016.

    Read the full story here. 

  • Apr 13, 07:15 PM (IST)

    More than 2 crore Dalits have benefitted from Mudra Yojana: Modi

  • Apr 13, 07:10 PM (IST)

    Congress government closed the files for the Ambedkar memorial

    National memorial was to be built when Vajpayee was in power. But files were closed during Congress rule. The project was put into cold storage, said PM Narendra Modi.

  • Apr 13, 07:00 PM (IST)

    In this memorial, people would be able to know more about Dr Ambedkar: Modi

    "This is a very emotional moment for me. In this memorial, people would be able to know more about Dr Ambedkar," says PM Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Ambedkar National Memorial. (CNN-News18)

  • Apr 13, 06:49 PM (IST)

    India's exports dip 0.66% in March; up 9.78% in 2017-18

    India's exports dipped by 0.66 percent to USD 29.11 billion in March, even as they increased by 9.78 percent for the full 2017-18 fiscal.

    Exports aggregated at USD 302.84 billion in 2017-18 as compared to USD 275.85 billion in the previous fiscal.

    Imports in March grew by 7.15 percent to USD 42.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 13.69 billion, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry today.

    Oil imports during the month under review were valued at USD 11.11 billion, 13.92 percent higher than the same month previous year. (PTI)

  • Apr 13, 06:12 PM (IST)

    Bharat BillPay sees 75% growth in transactions in March

    One-stop bill payment platform Bharat BillPay registered a 75 percent year-on-year growth in the number of transactions at 31.5 million in March this year.

    The platform had recorded 18 million transactions in the same month last year. "The primary reason behind growing acceptance of Bharat BillPay among consumers is the ease of making instant and safe bill payments to any biller of any state, city or region from anywhere in the country," Bharat Bill Payment
    System's chief project officer A R Ramesh was quoted as saying in a release on Friday. (PTI)

  • Apr 13, 05:54 PM (IST)

    India's forex reserves at a record high of $424.867 billion

    The country's foreign exchange eserves rose by USD 503.6 million to touch a life-time high of USD 424.864 billion in the week to April 6, aided by increase in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

    In the previous week, the reserves had surged by USD 1.828 billion to USD 424.366 billion. It had crossed the USD 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but has since been fluctuating.

    In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by USD 657.7 million to USD 399.776 billion. (PTI)

  • Apr 13, 05:25 PM (IST)

    Kathua rape victim's family should get justice: Rajnath Singh

    The family of the Kathua rape victim should get justice, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. Singh's remarks come amid nationwide outrage over the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house in Kathua on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area. (PTI)

  • Apr 13, 05:09 PM (IST)

    Congress to stage nationwide protests against violence against women

    The Congress is seeking to take forward the protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims.

    Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women. They said party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot has told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candle-light marches at all state and district headquarters. (PTI)

  • Apr 13, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology company on Friday reported a 28 percent sequential fall in net profit to Rs 3,690 crore in the Q4FY18, in line with analysts' expectations. The company forecast its annual constant currency revenue for FY19 to grow by 6-8 percent. The Bengaluru-based tech giant's net profit came in at Rs 3,690 crore, compared to the Rs 3,722.4 crore estimated by analysts polled by Reuters. The company reported revenue of Rs 18,083 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with Rs 17,794 crore reported in the December quarter. 

  • Apr 13, 04:32 PM (IST)

    Qatar raises record $12 bn in first bond sale since 2016
    Qatar raised USD 12 billion in its first dollar bond sale in two years and it is the biggest  dollar bond from an emerging-market nation this year, according to Bloomberg. Yesterday's sale eclipsed Saudi Arabia's USD 11 billion bond issued earlier this week and received more than USD 53 billion in bids.

  • Apr 13, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Rahul to PM: India waiting for you to speak up on violence against women
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on violence against women and children, saying it was "unacceptable" and India was waiting for him to speak up.The Congress chief's comments come a day after he led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it was time for Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child).

  • Apr 13, 04:23 PM (IST)

    China poses strategic challenge to US: CIA director tells senators
    China poses a strategic challenge to the US, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said today, as top American Senators flagged concern over Beijing's assertive behaviour in both the strategic and trade domain.Pompeo, 54, made the remarks during his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. If confirmed, he would replace Rex Tillerson, who was fired by US President Donald Trump last month, to lead the State Department.

  • Apr 13, 04:22 PM (IST)

    HC declines to stay plastic ban in Maharashtra
    The Bombay High Court declined today to stay the implementation of the Maharashtra government's decision to ban plastic materials, but protected citizens from prosecution for their possession for a period of three months.The court, while giving an interim ruling on a bunch of petitions opposing the ban, maintained it cannot overlook the adverse impact of plastic waste on the environment.

  • Apr 13, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Time ripe to nationalise private sector banks: Unions
    Employees unions of public sector banks have made a strong pitch for nationalisation of private sector lenders amid allegation of corporate governance lapses and concealing of information.Various allegations and imposition of fines for violation of guidelines raise a serious question mark on their ability to deal with the public money, unions said, adding that the recent events has also punctured their claims of being most efficient banks.

  • Apr 13, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Syria fears, OPEC compliance propping up oil price: IEA
    Fears of fresh escalation in Syria's brutal war coupled with compliance with a pledge by the OPEC cartel and Russia to limit production are keeping oil prices at current high levels, the International Energy Agency said today.

  • Apr 13, 03:27 PM (IST)

    HC asks MCA how it will arrange water for IPL matches in Pune
    The Bombay High Court has issued notice to the Maharashtra Cricket Association seeking reply on how it will arrange water for maintaining the ground for Indian Premier League matches in Pune. Six of Chennai Super King's 'home' matches have been moved to Pune over Cauvery water issue protests.

  • Apr 13, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha polls will see 'Islam vs Bhagwan', 'Pak vs India', says BJP MLA
    The 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be fought on the lines of ‘Islam versus Bhagwan’ and ‘Pakistan versus India’, BJP UP MLA Surendra Singh has said, days after he defended his colleague accused of raping a teenage girl, reports PTI.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.