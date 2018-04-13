News Live: Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar arrested by CBI

Live now
Apr 13, 2018 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar arrested by CBI
Unlike previous regimes, NDA government working for people's welfare: Smriti Irani
India's daughters will get justice: Modi
BJP ministers Chander Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh submit their resignations
Crimes against women shame the nation: Modi
Govt won't allow dilution of law preventing atrocities against SCs/STs
We have made more stringent laws on atrocities against Dalits under NDA rule: Modi
More than 2 crore Dalits have benefited from Mudra Yojana: Modi
Congress government closed the files for the Ambedkar memorial
In this memorial, people would be able to know more about Dr Ambedkar: Modi
India's exports dip 0.66% in March; up 9.78% in 2017-18
Qatar raises record $12 bn in first bond sale since 2016
Rahul to PM: India waiting for you to speak up on violence against women
HC declines to stay plastic ban in Maharashtra
Time ripe to nationalise private sector banks: Unions
Syria fears, OPEC compliance propping up oil price: IEA
HC asks MCA how it will arrange water for IPL matches in Pune
Lok Sabha polls will see 'Islam vs Bhagwan', 'Pak vs India', says BJP MLA
HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs 50,000 cr via bonds in FY'19
India should take steps to ensure privacy in biometric identification programmes: IMF
National Awards: Newton receives best hindi picture
U.S. reviewing trade preferences for India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan
SC to examine Shanti Bhushan's PIL on allocation of cases
Unnao rape: CBI takes over probe in 3 cases, detains BJP MLA for questioning
Pak SC bars Nawaz Sharif from holding govt office for life
Sridevi posthumously wins National award
Catch Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak with headlines @ 12:30
SC refuses to allow out-of-court settlement with Binani Cement
US has a global campaign plan for China: Pentagon
UNSC must prevent Syria spiralling out of control: UN chief
Need to revive global economic cooperation to defeat trade protectionism: WTO official
Massive gas plant resumes operations after severe PNG quake
Head of Nobel-awarding Swedish Academy steps down after criticism
Taliban, Haqqani enjoy safe havens in Pakistan: Pentagon
China's first-quarter trade surplus with U.S. rises 19.4 percent
Warren Buffett’s tells students not to borrow money like Donald Trump
JSW Steel's bids have stood the test of scrutiny, unlike ArcelorMittal's: Seshagiri Rao
Battle for control of Fortis intensifies as Munjal of Hero and Burmans of Dabur enter fray
Retail inflation cools off marginally to 4.28% in March
India's factory output expands at 7.1% in Feb vs 7.4% in Jan
CBI registers 3 cases in Unnao gangrape case; MLA being questioned
Indian athletes sent home after needle found in room
US eyes 8 possible targets in Syria, Trump says decision coming 'fairly soon'
Rabri Devi files nomination for Legislative Council polls
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and two other RJD leaders today filed nomination papers for the Legislative Council election slated for April 26.
Rabri Devi, RJD vice-president, filed her nomination papers at the Assembly secretariat in presence of her sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, and other leaders.
RJD state president Ramchandra Purve and senior party leader Khurshid Mohsin also filed their nominations.
Hindustani Awam Morcha's Santosh Manjhi, son of party chief and ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, too filed his nomination papers. (PTI)
Infosys net profit at Rs 3,690 crore; 10 key takeaways from Q4 results
India's second-largest software services exporter reported a net profit of Rs 3,690 crore which was in-line with a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,670 crore
Unlike previous regimes, NDA government working for people's welfare: Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani today said unlike the previous governments that had forgotten about development, the BJP-led central government was working for the welfare of the people ever since it came to power.
The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister arrived here today on a two-day visit.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a medical camp in the district hospital, she said, "It had been common in the political history of India that after coming to power, people had forgotten about development and instead, concentrated on their own development."
The BJP-led NDA government, on the contrary, is continuously working for the welfare of the people, framing schemes and implementing them, Irani said, adding that the pace of development never stops if the intentions of the government are good. (PTI)
Don't raise issue of judges' press conference before us: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court today took umbrage when an attempt was made to raise before it the issue relating to the unprecedented January 12 press conference by the four senior-most judges, who had accused the Chief Justice of India (CJI) of arbitrarily allocating cases.
While hearing a PIL challenging the existing roster system and powers of the CJI to allocate cases, a bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan made it clear that it was not concerned with the issue of the presser for "many reasons and obvious reasons". (PTI)
US to review duty free access of certain Indian products
The US has decided to review India's eligibility to enjoy duty free access for certain products in the American market under a tax benefit scheme.
As many as 3,500 Indian products from sectors such as chemicals and engineering get duty free access to the US market under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), introduced in 1976.
BJP ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh submit their resignations
Two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned, reports CNN-News18.
The ministers, Chandrer Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh, supported the accused in the Kathua rape case.
Crimes against women shame the nation: Modi
Whatever is happening for the past two days is not good for a civilised society, PM Narendra Modi said on Kathua and Unnao rape cases.
Govt won't allow dilution of law preventing atrocities against SCs/STs
We have made more stringent laws on atrocities against Dalits under NDA rule: Modi
Deepak Kochhar’s Nupower sold arm to A-One, part of debt-laden group, for Rs 116 crore
Even as the controversy over Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot's alleged sweetheart deal with Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower Renewables is yet to die down, another interesting transaction has come to light.
Documents available with Moneycontrol show that NuPower Technologies, a 100 percent subsidiary of NuPower Renewables, was bought out by little-known A-One Parts and Services for Rs 116 crore in 2016.
Read the full story here.
More than 2 crore Dalits have benefitted from Mudra Yojana: Modi
Congress government closed the files for the Ambedkar memorial
National memorial was to be built when Vajpayee was in power. But files were closed during Congress rule. The project was put into cold storage, said PM Narendra Modi.
In this memorial, people would be able to know more about Dr Ambedkar: Modi
"This is a very emotional moment for me. In this memorial, people would be able to know more about Dr Ambedkar," says PM Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Ambedkar National Memorial. (CNN-News18)
India's exports dip 0.66% in March; up 9.78% in 2017-18
India's exports dipped by 0.66 percent to USD 29.11 billion in March, even as they increased by 9.78 percent for the full 2017-18 fiscal.
Exports aggregated at USD 302.84 billion in 2017-18 as compared to USD 275.85 billion in the previous fiscal.
Imports in March grew by 7.15 percent to USD 42.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 13.69 billion, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry today.
Oil imports during the month under review were valued at USD 11.11 billion, 13.92 percent higher than the same month previous year. (PTI)
Bharat BillPay sees 75% growth in transactions in March
One-stop bill payment platform Bharat BillPay registered a 75 percent year-on-year growth in the number of transactions at 31.5 million in March this year.
The platform had recorded 18 million transactions in the same month last year. "The primary reason behind growing acceptance of Bharat BillPay among consumers is the ease of making instant and safe bill payments to any biller of any state, city or region from anywhere in the country," Bharat Bill Payment
System's chief project officer A R Ramesh was quoted as saying in a release on Friday. (PTI)
India's forex reserves at a record high of $424.867 billion
The country's foreign exchange eserves rose by USD 503.6 million to touch a life-time high of USD 424.864 billion in the week to April 6, aided by increase in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
In the previous week, the reserves had surged by USD 1.828 billion to USD 424.366 billion. It had crossed the USD 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but has since been fluctuating.
In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by USD 657.7 million to USD 399.776 billion. (PTI)
Kathua rape victim's family should get justice: Rajnath Singh
The family of the Kathua rape victim should get justice, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. Singh's remarks come amid nationwide outrage over the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house in Kathua on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area. (PTI)
Congress to stage nationwide protests against violence against women
The Congress is seeking to take forward the protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims.
Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women. They said party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot has told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candle-light marches at all state and district headquarters. (PTI)
Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology company on Friday reported a 28 percent sequential fall in net profit to Rs 3,690 crore in the Q4FY18, in line with analysts' expectations. The company forecast its annual constant currency revenue for FY19 to grow by 6-8 percent. The Bengaluru-based tech giant's net profit came in at Rs 3,690 crore, compared to the Rs 3,722.4 crore estimated by analysts polled by Reuters. The company reported revenue of Rs 18,083 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with Rs 17,794 crore reported in the December quarter.
Qatar raises record $12 bn in first bond sale since 2016
Qatar raised USD 12 billion in its first dollar bond sale in two years and it is the biggest dollar bond from an emerging-market nation this year, according to Bloomberg. Yesterday's sale eclipsed Saudi Arabia's USD 11 billion bond issued earlier this week and received more than USD 53 billion in bids.
Rahul to PM: India waiting for you to speak up on violence against women
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on violence against women and children, saying it was "unacceptable" and India was waiting for him to speak up.The Congress chief's comments come a day after he led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it was time for Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child).
China poses strategic challenge to US: CIA director tells senators
China poses a strategic challenge to the US, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said today, as top American Senators flagged concern over Beijing's assertive behaviour in both the strategic and trade domain.Pompeo, 54, made the remarks during his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. If confirmed, he would replace Rex Tillerson, who was fired by US President Donald Trump last month, to lead the State Department.
HC declines to stay plastic ban in Maharashtra
The Bombay High Court declined today to stay the implementation of the Maharashtra government's decision to ban plastic materials, but protected citizens from prosecution for their possession for a period of three months.The court, while giving an interim ruling on a bunch of petitions opposing the ban, maintained it cannot overlook the adverse impact of plastic waste on the environment.
Time ripe to nationalise private sector banks: Unions
Employees unions of public sector banks have made a strong pitch for nationalisation of private sector lenders amid allegation of corporate governance lapses and concealing of information.Various allegations and imposition of fines for violation of guidelines raise a serious question mark on their ability to deal with the public money, unions said, adding that the recent events has also punctured their claims of being most efficient banks.
Syria fears, OPEC compliance propping up oil price: IEA
Fears of fresh escalation in Syria's brutal war coupled with compliance with a pledge by the OPEC cartel and Russia to limit production are keeping oil prices at current high levels, the International Energy Agency said today.
HC asks MCA how it will arrange water for IPL matches in Pune
The Bombay High Court has issued notice to the Maharashtra Cricket Association seeking reply on how it will arrange water for maintaining the ground for Indian Premier League matches in Pune. Six of Chennai Super King's 'home' matches have been moved to Pune over Cauvery water issue protests.
Lok Sabha polls will see 'Islam vs Bhagwan', 'Pak vs India', says BJP MLA
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be fought on the lines of ‘Islam versus Bhagwan’ and ‘Pakistan versus India’, BJP UP MLA Surendra Singh has said, days after he defended his colleague accused of raping a teenage girl, reports PTI.