News LIVE: UK high court orders seizure of Vijay Mallya's UK assets

BREAKING: UK court orders seizure of Vijay Mallya's UK assets

A UK high court judge has issued an enforcement order in favour of a consortium of 13 Indian banks, seeking to recover funds owed to them by beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya. He is fighting extradition to India on fraud and money laundering cases worth close to Rs 9,000 crore.

The order grants permission to the UK high court enforcement officer to enter the 62-year-old tycoon's properties in Hertfordshire, near London. The order also permits the officer and his agents entry to Ladywalk and Bramble Lodge in Tewin where Mallya is currently based. It is not an instruction to enter, which means banks have the option to use the order as a means to recover the funds. (News18)