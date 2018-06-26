News LIVE: U.S. Supreme Court upholds President Donald Trump’s travel ban

Live now
Jun 26, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
U.S. Supreme Court upholds President Donald Trump’s travel ban
The United States Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority. This is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.
Sebi orders open offer for NDTV
Regulator Sebi today ordered a little-known entity, Vishvapradhan Commercial, to make an open offer for NDTV Ltd for indirectly acquiring control of up to 52 percent stake through a convertible loan of Rs 350 crore in 2009.
Belgium assures of cooperation in extradition of Nirav Modi
Belgian Ambassador to India Jan Luykx today assured of the western European country's cooperation in extraditing fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought his extradition in connection with a money laundering case from Belgium, the UK and a few other countries.
EPFO members can withdraw 75% funds after 30 days of job loss
Member of the Employees' Providend Fund Organisation (EPFO) today decided to give its members an option to withdraw 75 percent of their funds after one month of unemployment and keep their PF account with the body.The members would also have an option to withdraw remaining 25 percent of their funds and go for final settlement of account after completion of two months of unemployment under the new provision in the Employee Provident Fund Scheme 1952.
UP govt hikes monthly pension of political prisoners during Emergency to Rs 20,000
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that the pension of loktantra senani (people who were imprisoned during Emergency under MISA and DIR as political prisoners) from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month.
Rupee slides 11 paise to close at 68.24 against US dollar
The rupee today fell further by 11 paise to close at Rs 68.24/25 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market.
More women in labour force can boost India's GDP: Report
India has one of the largest opportunities in the world to boost GDP by increasing women's participation in the labour force, which presently stands at "only 25 percent", a report by McKinsey World Institute said.
RBI releases June 2018 financial stability report
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its financial stability report for the month of June 2018, according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The gloval growth outlook for 2018 remains positive despite some recent softness.The stress in banking sectors has continuned, as the ratios of the GNPAs has increased. The report states that hte best case would be an increase in the percentage of GNPAs from 11.8 percent in March 2018 to 12.2 percent in March 2019.
CFOs believe GST had positive impact on overall business: Report
Its close to a year since the implementation of GST, and a significant percentage of the country's chief financial officers believe that it had a positive impact on the overall business climate, says a Deloitte survey.
According to Deloitte India's annual CFO Survey, 77 per cent CFOs believe that GST has had a positive impact on the overall business. Moreover, 57 percent of CFOs are now willing to take greater business risks, as the next couple of years are expected to be a period of consolidating gains from recent reforms. (PTI)
BREAKING: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya said in a media statement that he has made and will continue to make every effort to settle his case with PSBs. Saying that he has become the poster boy for bank default, Mallya added he will settle all dues with the Indian government.
Govt directs PSUs to challenge only those cases which involve larger issues
To avoid unnecessary litigation, the government has directed central PSUs to challenge only those cases where policies and larger legal issues are involved, instead of routinely filing writ petitions in high courts against the disputes referred to industrial tribunals for adjudication.
Chief Labour Commissioner Jitendra Kumar Sagar in the labour ministry had brought the matter to the notice of the secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises A R Sihag in April this year. (PTI)
Applications to join RSS increase from 378 to 1,779 after Pranab Mukherjee's Nagpur speech
Although former President Pranab Mukherjee had faced flak for his decision to address thousands of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) volunteers, his trip to Nagpur has resulted in more number of applications to join the organisation, reports The Times of India.
Rouhani says Iran will not give in to pressure from Trump
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lambasted on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme, and said Iranians will not give in to U.S. pressure but would defend their independence and Islamic values.
The hearing of Aircel-Maxis Case has been adjourned till tomorrow. Subramanian Swamy had moved SC on Monday, seeking to implead himself as a party in connection with a petition filed by one Rajneesh Kapoor, against Rajeshwar Singh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer probing the case. (ANI)
Court reserves order on Bank of Maharashtra MD's bail plea
A special sessions court reserved its order on the bail plea of Bank of Maharashtra's MD and CEO Ravindra Marathe, after his counsel argued that the top banker's arrest was "illegal" as the police had failed to secure the prior permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Swaraj holds talks with UAE FM; leaders vow to consolidate ties
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday and discussed ways to consolidate the relationship between the two countries across several sectors.
Harley-Davidson moving some production overseas; Trump 'surprised'
Harley-Davidson has announced to shift some of the production of its iconic motorcycles overseas against the imposition of steep import tariffs by the European Union, leaving US President Donald Trump "surprised".
Trump, who has been taking up the case of tariffs on Harley-Davidson by India, which in part is responsible for the current trade tension between the two countries, said he is surprised by such a decision by the motorcycle manufacturer. (PTI)
