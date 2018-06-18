News LIVE: Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, four injured in ambush by suspected NSCN-K terrorists

Gang shootout at New Jersey arts festival kills one, injures 22

A suspected gunman was shot dead and 22 people were injured on Sunday after a dispute among rival gangs erupted into gunfire at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, officials said. One of the shooting victims was a 13-year-old boy who was in extremely critical condition, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told a news conference. Three others were in critical condition.

At least two people opened fire around 2:45 a.m. at the annual Art All Night event in Trenton, about 60 miles (100 km) southwest of New York City. (Reuters)