News LIVE: Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, four injured in ambush by suspected NSCN-K terrorists

Live now
Jun 18, 2018 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
South Korea conducts war games to defend against Japan
Gold prices inch up as trade row triggers safe-haven buying
Gold prices inched higher on Monday after falling to a 5-1/2-month low in the previous session, as a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies triggered safe-haven buying, but a strong dollar put a cap on the upside. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,279.70 per ounce by 0255 GMT. The yellow metal touched its weakest since late December at $1,275.01 an ounce on Friday. (Reuters)
Gang shootout at New Jersey arts festival kills one, injures 22
A suspected gunman was shot dead and 22 people were injured on Sunday after a dispute among rival gangs erupted into gunfire at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, officials said. One of the shooting victims was a 13-year-old boy who was in extremely critical condition, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told a news conference. Three others were in critical condition.
At least two people opened fire around 2:45 a.m. at the annual Art All Night event in Trenton, about 60 miles (100 km) southwest of New York City. (Reuters)
South Korea conducts war games to defend against Japan
South Korea on Monday will begin two days of war games to practice defending the disputed Dokdo islands off its east coast -- against an unlikely attack by Japan. Seoul has controlled the islets in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) since the end of Japanese colonial rule on the Korean peninsula.
Tokyo also claims the islands, known as Takeshima in Japan, accusing Seoul of occupying them illegally. The drills come just days after US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of long-running joint exercises with South Korea -- aimed at defending against North Korean aggression -- calling them "expensive" and "provocative". (PTI)
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know
The Nifty which started with a gap down recouped most of its intraday losses and closed above its crucial level of 10,800 for the fourth straight day in a row on Friday.
Several feared dead after Japan quake: Local media
Several people were feared dead, including a nine-year-old girl, after a strong quake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, local media reported on Monday.
Public broadcaster NHK and private station TV Asahi both reported "several" deaths, with the Kyodo news agency saying a nine-year-old girl had been trapped by a damaged wall in a swimming facility north of Osaka city. Local police said they could not confirm the reports. (PTI)
Satyendra Jain hospitalised as his health deteriorates: Kejriwal
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was tonight rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. Kejriwal confirmed that his colleague has been hospitalised even as the tug-of-war between the AAP government and the LG refused to die down on the seventh day on Monday. (PTI)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.