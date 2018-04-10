News Live: Trump vents against Attorney General Sessions and ponders firing special counsel Mueller

Live now
Apr 10, 2018
Trump vents against Attorney General Sessions and ponders firing special counsel Mueller
President Donald Trump vented at his Justice Department, his Cabinet members and his former political opponents in searing remarks on Monday evening, reports CNBC. "It's a disgraceful situation, it's a total witch hunt," Trump said of recent reports that the FBI searched the office and residence of Michael Cohen, Trump's long-time personal lawyer, after receiving a referral from the special counsel Robert Mueller. He also spoke against his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who became a regular target of the president's ire in public and private after recusing himself from the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Twenty-seven children of Ram Singh Pathania Memorial School were among 30 killed when a school bus ferrying them back home plunged into a deep gorge near village Gurchal on the Nurpur-Chamba highway.
Swiss Aviation Consulting denies bid for Air India assets
Aviation advisory firm Swiss Aviation Consulting denied it has expressed interest in buying the debt burdened state-run carrier Air India, reports Reuters.
Mark Zuckerberg rules out resigning, announces formation of research committee
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ruled out resigning over his company's privacy practices as he announced formation of an independent research committee in the backdrop of the elections in countries like India, Pakistan and the US, reports Atlantic Magazine.
Mark Zuckerberg testimony to Congress: 'My mistake, I'm sorry'
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg in his written testimony released by a House of Representatives panel that he accepts responsibility for the social network's failure to protect private data and prevent manipulation of the platform.
HDFC hikes lending rate by up to 0.20%
HDFC upped its lending rates by up to 0.2% on Monday, in line with similar moves by commercial banks. The increase in the Retail Prime Lending Rate, on which it benchmarks the Adjustable Rate Home Loans, is effective from April 1, an official statement said.
Shikha Sharma to serve as Axis Bank CEO till Dec 31 after term reduced to 6 months from 3 years
Axis Bank chief Shikha Sharma’s term has been reduced to six months from three years at her request, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. The decision to reduce the term comes days after reports suggested the Reserve Bank of India had asked Axis' Board to reconsider Sharma's reappointment at the helm for the fourth term on the grounds of the bank's dwindling financial performance.