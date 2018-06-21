News LIVE: Trump signs executive order to halt immigrant family separations

Live now
Jun 21, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Bank may appoint MD Mallya as new chairman: Report
International Yoga Day: PM Modi calls Yoga a mass movement
Trump signs executive order to end immigrant family separations
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to end separation of immigrant families on the US-Mexico border, after images of children in cages sparked global outrage.
Trump signed the executive order following widespread protests against the move of his administration to separate children from their parents who illegally enter the country. In recent weeks, more than 2,500 such children were separated from their parents. (PTI)
Disney hikes bid for Fox assets to $71.3 billion, tops Comcast
Walt Disney Co raised its bid for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets to $71.3 billion on Wednesday, sweetening its deal with cash as it looks to upend Comcast Corp's $65 billion offer. The new cash-or-stock deal may be attractive to Fox's largest shareholder, Rupert Murdoch, who owns 17 percent voting shares along with his family. The Murdochs face a large capital gains tax bill under Comcast's all-cash offer. Disney's previous offer was all stock.
ICICI Bank may appoint former Bank of Baroda Chairman and Managing Director MD Mallya as a sucessor to the current ICICI Bank Chairman MK Sharma when his term ends on June 30. The bank has sought the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval for the same in the first week of June, reported Mint quoting sources. Mallya is currently an independent director on ICICI Bank's board.
Dharmendra Pradhan calls on OPEC seeking responsible pricing of oil
India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, today pressed OPEC nations to move to responsible pricing of oil and gas saying the present rates are far detached from market fundamentals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Yoga has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and wellbeing as he lead an estimated 50,000 enthusiasts performing asanas during the 4th International Yoga day at the picturesque Forest Research Institute. He said from Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg, Yoga is everywhere. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.