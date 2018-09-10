App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 10, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Trump salutes Kim for North Korean parade without nuclear missiles

This blog will keep you posted on breaking news across India and around the globe. Stay tuned for live updates.

highlights

  • Sep 10, 10:11 AM (IST)

    Trump salutes Kim for North Korean parade without nuclear missiles

    US President Donald Trump saluted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday for holding a massive military parade "without the customary display of nuclear missiles" to celebrate his country's 70th anniversary.

    "This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong!" he tweeted. (PTI)

  • Sep 10, 10:02 AM (IST)

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma to step down in 2019, names company CEO as successor

    Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma announced on Monday he would step down as the Chinese e-commerce giant's executive chairman next year and named the company CEO as his successor.

    Ma, 54, will hand over the keys of his company to 46-year-old Daniel Zhang in an unprecedented succession plan that will slowly take the focus off one of China's most recognisable corporate names over the next 12 months, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba, reported.

  • Sep 10, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Petrol and diesel prices touch record highs on Monday

    Fuel prices touched a new high on Monday, due to a fall in the dollar-rupee and surge in global crude oil rates. In Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel saw a 23 paise hike each to Rs 88.12/litre and Rs 77.32/litre, respectively, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

    Read more here.

  • Sep 10, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This blog will keep you posted on breaking news across India and around the globe. Stay tuned for live updates.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.