News Live: Standing committee on finance to meet on June 19

Jun 12, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
HRD Ministry writes to MoHUA over name of metro station outside IIT-Delhi
Retail inflation inches up to 4.87% in May on costlier food items
Discharge of sewage into Ganga: NGT slams municipalities in Uttar Pradesh
Trump now sets eyes on Iran; wants a 'real deal'
Govt mulls raising pension limit to up to Rs 10,000/month under Atal Pension Yojana
Century Metal Recycling files IPO papers with SEBI
DoT, aviation ministry to meet in 10 days on in-flight connectivity norms
Govt expects new telecom policy to be in place by July end
Exxon Mobil breaks with past, bulks up energy trading to boost profit: Report
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi; dares BJP, RSS to slap cases against him
Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for submission of binding bids to June 28
ANZ moves NCLT seeking classification as financial creditor in Ruchi Soya case
Panasonic India plans to expand its portfolio of services
CBI seeks Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
Govt forms panel to look into jobs data calculation
US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim hold talks
Infra needs up to USD 1 trillion investment in 2-3 years: NIIF
ICICI Bank says no communication from SEC on Chanda Kochhar matter
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS with urinary tract infection
Germany orders recall of 774,000 Daimler cars in Europe over emissions
India set to miss key target for Japan-backed bullet train project: Report
HRD Ministry writes to MoHUA over name of metro station outside IIT-Delhi
The HRD Ministry has written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, seeking its intervention in the ongoing row over the name of a metro station outside the IIT-Delhi's campus.The premier engineering institute has objected to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) selling the branding rights of the IIT Metro station to FIITJEE, a private coaching school and moved court last month.
Retail inflation inches up to 4.87% in May on costlier food items
Retail inflation inched up to 4.87 in May over an increase in the prices of certain items in the food basket, according to government data, released today. Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the inflation was at 4.58 percent in the preceding month April.In May last year, it was 2.18 percent.
Discharge of sewage into Ganga: NGT slams municipalities in Uttar Pradesh
The National Green Tribunal has slammed municipalities in Uttar Pradesh for failing to manage discharge of untreated sewage water into the Ganga river saying it appears that "environment and public health do not fall on their priority list".The NGT refused to agree with the submission that 'nagar palikas' were facing financial crunch as the state government has not released any money."It appears that environment and public health do not fall on priority list of all these respondents...," the bench observed.
Tata Steel's joint venture with Thyssenkrupp hits delay
Tata Steel's proposed joint venture with German steel major Thyssenkrupp is likely to be hit by delays as workers and investors questioned the viability of the current business plan. Representatives from the Tata Steel Europe European Works Council (EWC) said in a statement this week that they remained "unconvinced" and also found Thyssenkrupp's lack of engagement with them "deeply regrettable".
Trump now sets eyes on Iran; wants a 'real deal'
President Donald Trump today said that he would soon like to have a "real deal" with Iran, weeks after he unilaterally pulled the US out of the landmark agreement signed by the Obama administration along with other world powers.The nuclear deal was negotiated and agreed to by Iran and the P5+1 (the US, the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany) in 2015, granting Iran sanctions relief and returning frozen assets in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme and international inspections.
Govt mulls raising pension limit to up to Rs 10,000/month under Atal Pension YojanaThe government is considering a proposal to raise the pension limit under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to up to Rs 10,000 per month from the existing slab of up to Rs 5,000, reported PTI. There is a need to increase the value of pension under APY, Madnesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), said.
1,100 more CISF personnel deployed for security upgrade of 10 airports
Over 1,100 CISF personnel have been additionally deployed at 10 select airports in the country as part of bolstering their anti-terror security grid and upgrading of manpower for better passenger services, a senior official said. As per records accessed by PTI, 10 civil airports in the cities of Chennai, Patna, Bagdogra, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Goa, Aurangabad, Hyderabad and Madurai have been provided with a total 0f 1,172 additional CISF personnel over the last few months.
SpiceJet, Amity join hands to launch 3-year online BBA course
Budget carrier SpiceJet has joined hands with Amity to launch a three-year online degree course in business administration, which includes a six-month certification programme in in-flight management.
Century Metal Recycling files IPO papers with SEBI
Century Metal Recycling has filed draft papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering (IPO). The offer comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,402,650 equity shares of Century Metal Recycling.
Govt wants to ease process of purchasing ethanol: Dharmendra Pradhan
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has promised to ease the process of purchasing sugarcane-extracted ethanol for doping in petrol, a move that will help farmers get better price for the crop and cut the country's dependence on oil imports.
"I am in conversation with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to link Aadhaar card with License, so that if a drunk driver escapes from one state to another by killing people, he would be caught. A person can change name but not his/her finger prints," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
China to launch $47 billion fund for investment in strategic, emerging industries: Report
China's state planner said on Tuesday it would jointly launch with China Construction Bank USD 46.88 billion worth of funds for investment in strategic and emerging industries. Industries for investment include information technology, advanced equipment, new materials and new energy vehicles, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website.
DoT, aviation ministry to meet in 10 days on in-flight connectivity norms
DoT and the civil aviation ministry officials will meet within 10 days to discuss "operational details" of in-flight connectivity, cleared recently by the Telecom Commission. The meeting - the date for which is yet to be finalised - will also be attended by telecom companies, airlines and in-flight connectivity providers, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters.
JSW Steel output grows 3% to 14 lakh tonne in May
JSW Steel said its crude steel output grew 3 per cent to 13.99 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2018. The Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 13.57 LT crude steel in May 2017, it said in a statement.
JUST IN | Spiritual leader Uday singh deskhmukh, popularly known as Bhaiyyuji Maharaj commits suicide, reports India Today. He was offered a Minister of State status by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier. He was close to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Solar installations in India rise by 34% to 3,269 MW in Q1
Solar installations in India increased by 34 percent to 3,269 MW in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, according to Mercom Communications. "Q1 2018 was the best quarter on record for solar installations in India, with 3,269 MW, a 34 percent increase compared to 2,448 MW installed in Q4 2017. Installations were also up when compared to the 2,991 MW installed in Q1 of 2017," Mercom Communications India said in a statement.
Govt expects new telecom policy to be in place by July end
The new telecom policy is expected to be cleared by the Union Cabinet by the end of next month, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said today. "I am hopeful of getting Cabinet approval on NDCP (6x increase in public spending from Rs 9,000 crore in 2009-14 to Rs 60,000 crore in 2014-19 (actual +planned) by end of July," he said while talking about the achievement of the government in the last 4 years.
We signed a very comprehensive document today and I think when he (Kim Jong Un) lands in North Korea he will start the process soon: US President Donald Trump in Singapore.
BSE plans to start insurance distribution platform by year-end
BSE and US-based insurance exchange Ebixis are awaiting approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA), to start insurance distribution platform, said Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer, BSE.
Kim Jong Un has the chance to cease a better future for his country. Anyone can make war but only the most courageous can make peace: US President Donald Trump in Singapore.