News Live: TDP quits NDA, to move no-confidence motion

Live now
Mar 16, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
TDP quits NDA, to move no-confidence motion
PNB asks for data info from peer banks, no condition yet on LoUs payout
Aircraft grounding: IndiGo cancels 488 flights, GoAir 138 in March
Exports in Feb up 4.5% to $25.8bn, trade deficit narrows
ISI still providing covert support to Taliban, says report
Exclusive: Our Essar Steel bid is legit, ready to buy out Rewant Ruia: Numetal
India's GDP could reach $5 trillion by 2025, says Suresh Prabhu
Goa mining ban comes into effect
Rahul Gandhi to present Congress vision doc at plenary session
TDP quits NDA, to move no-confidence motion
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) formally decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said. The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu this morning. The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party will issue a notice to move the no-trust motion today, it said.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
PNB asks for data info from peer banks, no condition yet on LoUs payout
Punjab National Bank has asked for certain information from peer banks but no condition has been set for payouts related to Letter of Undertakings in the Rs 13,600 crore bank scam, sources told PTI. Bankers said that since the matter is under investigation by the CBI, no final call on LoU payouts can be taken as of now.
"PNB has been calling for certain information from other banks to ascertain if there were any deficiency or laxity on the part of those other banks, if they also had some system lacunae or might have compromised on their system, things like that," a bank official said.
Market trades lower; Nifty below 10,350
The market extends its opening losses amid sluggish global cues and trade war concerns, weighed by oil, financials and technology stocks. The Sensex is down over 100 points and the Nifty is trading below 10,350 levels. Coal India counter is down 6% as the stock goes ex-bonus today.
Banks' credit grows at 11.48% to over Rs 83 lakh cr
Banks' credit growth continued to grow by double-digits at 11.48% to Rs 83,48,773 crore in the fortnight ended March 2, according to RBI data. In the period ended March 3, 2017, the advances had stood at Rs 74,88,993 crore. Deposits also grew by 6.6% to Rs 111,87,300 crore from Rs 104,94,242 crore in the same fortnight last year.
Aircraft grounding: IndiGo cancels 488 flights, GoAir 138 in March
Passengers are likely to face harrowing times with IndiGo and GoAir deciding to cancel more than 600 flights this month, of which 488 are by IndiGo alone, following grounding of 11 A320 neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines, reports PTI. The cancellations by the two budget carriers, which operate more than 1,200 flights daily on average, may significantly disrupt the summer schedule.
There was no immediate clarity about the way possible compensation and alternative choices would be made available to the passengers already having tickets. IndiGo, which has the largest share in the domestic aviation market, would be cancelling as many as 488 flights during the period March 15-31. GoAir has decided to cancel a total of 138 flights during March 15 22.
Tata group Chief Ethics Officer Mukund Rajan quits
Tata Sons said its Chief Ethics Officer Mukund Rajan will leave the group to evaluate entrepreneurial pursuits in the coming months. "Dr Rajan and Tata Sons have mutually agreed that Dr Rajan will leave the services of Tata Sons on March 31, 2018," the company said in a statement. Rajan, who was former managing director of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), was appointed as group spokesperson and brand custodian in February 2013.
HAL's Rs 4,230cr IPO opens for subscription today
Public sector helicopter-maker Hindustan Aeronautics' Rs 4,230-crore initial public offer, through which government is divesting 10.2% holding, will open for subscription today. The company will also sell 10.2% of its equity through an offer-for-sale route through the IPO and has fixed a price band of Rs 1,215-1,240 a share for the offer that will close on March 20.
PNB scam: Gokulnath Shetty's CBI custody extended till Mar 17
A special court in Mumbai extended till March 17 the CBI custody of former Punjab National Bank DGM Gokulnath Shetty in connection with the multi-crore bank fraud case, reports PTI.
Exports in Feb up 4.5% to $25.8bn, trade deficit narrows
Exports grew 4.5% in February, the lowest expansion in the last four months, to $25.8 billion as shipments of engineering, textiles and gems and jewellery declined while trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of $12 billion. The trade deficit - the difference between imports and exports - stood at $9.52 billion in February 2017, as per the data released by the Commerce Ministry.
ISI still providing covert support to Taliban, says report
Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI continues to covertly support the Taliban in the border region, The Washington Times claimed. It also provided specific mohallas and neighbourhoods on the Pakistani side that are being used as safe havens by Taliban terrorists. The report alleged that Taliban terrorists from Afghanistan travel freely to a Pakistani army garrison in Quetta where they meet with military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials.
Exclusive: Our Essar Steel bid is legit, ready to buy out Rewant Ruia: Numetal
Numetal, an SPV floated by the PE arm of Russian lender VTB Bank and Rewant Ruia, a Ruia family member, has claimed that its bid for Essar Steel has ‘solid legal backing’ and if need be, ‘the other shareholders will buy out Rewant's’ 25% stake in the company. "We have a good bid, our resolution plan is quite attractive. We have addressed the short term challenges, demands of different parties. And in the long run we are building a business that will participate in the growth story of India," Numetal Senior Advisor Antoine Chemali told Moneycontrol News’ Prince Mathews Thomas.
India's GDP could reach $5 trillion by 2025, says Suresh Prabhu
India's GDP could reach $5 trillion in seven years provided there is consistent growth in manufacturing, services and agricultural sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said. (PTI)
HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,300cr via rupee bonds
HDFC Bank said it has raised Rs 2,300 crore by issuance of rupee denominated bonds which would mature in March, 2025. According to a statement, the issue carries a fixed coupon rate of 8.1% per annum with maturity on March 22, 2025.
Goa mining ban comes into effect
The ban on iron ore mining in Goa came into effect at midnight after a high-profile court battle, reports PTI. While some workers engaged in the sector said the development has put their jobs and livelihood at stake, a Vedanta official urged the government and the Supreme Court to let mining operations continue till the auction
The Supreme Court last month quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015. The apex court said it was giving time till March 15 to mining lease holders, who have been granted a second renewal in violation of its previous directions, to manage their affairs.
Plastic ban in Maharashtra from March 18
The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to impose a ban on certain plastic items from the Marathi New Year, ‘Gudhi Padwa’, on March 18, reports PTI. An official in the State Environment Department said the ban will cover plastic carry bags, thermocol and plastic plates, cups, forks, bowls and spoons. However, the draft of the proposed ban, published a month ago, had also mentioned various other items such as flex boards, non-woven polypropylene bags, banners, flags, decorative door hangings, plastic sheets and all types of plastic wrappers.
Rahul Gandhi to present Congress vision doc at plenary session
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will present the party's vision document at its plenary session starting today, reports PTI. The document will act as a ‘guiding light’ to help party workers upstage the BJP from power at the Centre in 2019 and in some key states where elections are slated later this year, the source said.
The session will also look into future alliances that the party foresees will be needed for defeating the BJP, a Congress leader said. The plenary meet, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, will be attended by senior leaders starting from block presidents.
At the three-day brainstorming session, the party will pass four resolutions - one each on the political and economic fronts, another on foreign policy and the fourth on agriculture and unemployment. The party's key focus would be on the issue of agriculture and unemployment, the source said.