News Live: Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was ‘murdered’, claims report

Infosys to voluntarily delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London exchanges

Infosys has said that it will voluntarily delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London exchanges.

The company has said that the primary reason for seeking delisting is low average daily trading volume.

Infosys has said that the average daily trading volume at these exchanges are significantly lower than the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), CNBC TV18 has reported.

The company has also said that it would continue to be listed on the NYSE.