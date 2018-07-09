News Live: Supreme Court favours live streaming of important court hearings

Live now
Jul 09, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Following the NCLT verdict on Tata vs Cyrus Mistry case, Cyrus Mistry's office has released the following statement:
"The ruling of the National Company Law Tribunal is disappointing although not surprising. We will continue to strive for ensuring good governance and protection of interests of minority shareholders and all stakeholders in Tata Sons from the wilful brute rule of the majority.
The ruling is in line with the earlier position expressed by the Tribunal. An appeal on merits will be pursued. Matters like TTSL, Air Asia, recovery of dues from Siva, non-closure of a loss-making Nano, a struggling resolution of Tata Steel Europe, all present serious issues that will be pursued. Not only the facts that were under consideration but also subsequent facts and developments that continue to evidence oppression and mismanagement will be under scrutiny and will be pursued in full earnest.
Ours has always been a principled fight to restore the Tata Group to its glorious days of high standards, best practices and most importantly, the best value systems. In this journey, no matter how hard it may seem, as shareholders who have always supported the Tata Group, it remains our duty to protect the Tata Group from those were destroying value and making the Group vulnerable to external forces."
Live-streaming of important court hearings or proceedings of Supreme Court: Supreme Court asks the Attorney General (AG), KK Venugopal to submit a detailed proposed guidelines on the issue by July 23.
Insurers warn of rising premiums after Trump axes Obamacare payments again
Health insurers warned that a move by the Trump administration on Saturday to temporarily suspend a program that was set to pay out $10.4 billion to insurers for covering high-risk individuals last year could drive up premium costs and create marketplace uncertainty.
NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea in case with respect to his removal as Tata Sons Chairman. It says the Board of Directors are competent to dismiss executive chairman.
JUST IN | NCLT rules in favour of Tata Sons in Tata vs Cyrus Mistry case.
JUST IN | All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) proposes district Shariat courts across India, reports CNN News18. The body wants to resolve issues related to Islamic laws.
Ordered a judicial inquiry and suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible: UP CM on Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead at District Jail Baghpat.
Mumbai rain update: Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: Western Railway PRO.
JUST IN | Gangster Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead at District Jail Baghpat. More details are awaited.
3,340 building plans given nod online in last two years: NDMC
As many as 3,340 building plans have been approved online during the past two years under North Delhi Municipal Corporation's ease of doing business policy, the civic body said. In a statement, NDMC said 71 occupancy certificates have been issued during this period and about 54 such certificates are under process.
Chhattisgarh: Fire broke out at a godown in Raipur at midnight, reported ANI. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported.
Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to PM Theresa May
Britain's Brexit minister David Davis and one of his deputies has resigned in a major blow for Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to unite her party behind a plan to retain strong economic ties to the European Union even after leaving the bloc.