News Live: Spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj shoots himself

Jun 12, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Govt expects new telecom policy to be in place by July end
Exxon Mobil breaks with past, bulks up energy trading to boost profit: Report
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi; dares BJP, RSS to slap cases against him
Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for submission of binding bids to June 28
ANZ moves NCLT seeking classification as financial creditor in Ruchi Soya case
Panasonic India plans to expand its portfolio of services
CBI seeks Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
Govt forms panel to look into jobs data calculation
US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim hold talks
Infra needs up to USD 1 trillion investment in 2-3 years: NIIF
ICICI Bank says no communication from SEC on Chanda Kochhar matter
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS with urinary tract infection
Germany orders recall of 774,000 Daimler cars in Europe over emissions
India set to miss key target for Japan-backed bullet train project: Report
JUST IN | Spiritual leader Uday singh deskhmukh, popularly known as Bhaiyyuji Maharaj commits suicide, reports India Today. He was offered a Minister of State status by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier. He was close to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
JSW Steel output grows 3% to 14 lakh tonne in May
JSW Steel said its crude steel output grew 3 per cent to 13.99 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2018. The Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 13.57 LT crude steel in May 2017, it said in a statement.
Solar installations in India rise by 34% to 3,269 MW in Q1
Solar installations in India increased by 34 percent to 3,269 MW in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, according to Mercom Communications. "Q1 2018 was the best quarter on record for solar installations in India, with 3,269 MW, a 34 percent increase compared to 2,448 MW installed in Q4 2017. Installations were also up when compared to the 2,991 MW installed in Q1 of 2017," Mercom Communications India said in a statement.
Govt expects new telecom policy to be in place by July end
The new telecom policy is expected to be cleared by the Union Cabinet by the end of next month, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said today. "I am hopeful of getting Cabinet approval on NDCP (6x increase in public spending from Rs 9,000 crore in 2009-14 to Rs 60,000 crore in 2014-19 (actual +planned) by end of July," he said while talking about the achievement of the government in the last 4 years.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
We signed a very comprehensive document today and I think when he (Kim Jong Un) lands in North Korea he will start the process soon: US President Donald Trump in Singapore.
BSE plans to start insurance distribution platform by year-end
BSE and US-based insurance exchange Ebixis are awaiting approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA), to start insurance distribution platform, said Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer, BSE.
Kim Jong Un has the chance to cease a better future for his country. Anyone can make war but only the most courageous can make peace: US President Donald Trump in Singapore.
We are taking steps to strengthen the banking system, we will be able to tide over the NPA crisis: RBI Governor said.
JUST IN | Telecom Minister says the government is considering equity infusion in BSNL and MTNL. The government is also mulling 4G spectrum allocation for MTNL and BSNL, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | RBI Governor Urjit Patel while appearing before parliamentary committee on finance expresses optimism on resolving the non-performing asset and stress loan crisis, reports ANI.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
Exxon Mobil breaks with past, bulks up energy trading to boost profit: Report
Exxon Mobil Corp is pushing deeper into energy trading, building a global cadre of experienced traders and beefing up risk-management systems to lift profit, reported Reuters. Exxon now aims to trade around more of its growing energy assets to get the best prices for its products and increase earnings, according to an employee familiar with the matter.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi; dares BJP, RSS to slap cases against him
Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking about employment for youth and farmers and said that his fight was against the government's policies. Gandhi pleaded not guilty in a court in Bhiwandi in connection with a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition stable: AIIMS
The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to the AIIMS here with urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues, is stable today, the hospital said. The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital yesterday.
JUST IN | RBI Governor Urjit Patel appears before a parliamentary panel on finance headed by Congress MP Veerappa Moily on various issues including amount of cash returned post demonetization.
On Anti Child Labour Day, a look at what the latest census data says about the prevalence of child labour in India.
JUST IN | Next date of hearing in Bhiwandi Court on the criminal defamation case filed by Rajesh Kunte of RSS against Rahul Gandhi is August 10. Kunte had filed the case against the Congress President for claiming at an election rally on March 6, 2014 that RSS had killed Mahatma Gandhi.
Airtel’s Kenyan unit abandons plan to merge with Telkom, take on Safaricom
Bharti Airtel’s Kenyan unit has abandoned plans to merge with Telkom Kenya to take on the market leading operator, Safaricom, reported Mint. Airtel and Telkom Kenya were reportedly planning to merge to compete against Safaricom, which has 72 percent of subscribers.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
Unitech Q4 net loss widens to nearly Rs 1,000 cr
Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 999.83 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, despite higher income. The Gurugram-based developer had posted a net loss of Rs 290.19 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
L&T Construction bags Rs 1,387 cr order in Andhra Pradesh
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its construction arm has bagged an order worth Rs 1,387 crore for construction of a bridge across the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.
Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for submission of binding bids to June 28
Fortis Healthcare has extended the deadline for submission of binding bids to June 28. Earlier this month, Fortis Healthcare had shortlisted four entities — the Munjal-Burman combine, Manipal-TPG consortium, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Berhad and Radiant Life Care to bid for the sale of its business.
JUST IN | Congress president Rahul Gandhi pleads ‘not guilty’ in a defamation case filed by a RSS leader.