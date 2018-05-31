News LIVE: Six states to roll out intra-state e-way bill from tomorrow

Live now
May 31, 2018
Six states to roll out intra-state e-way bill from tomorrow
As many as six states, including Punjab and Odisha, will make mandatory e-way bill requirement for intra-state movement of goods from tomorrow. The six states -- Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir -- are set to implement the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods from June 1, GST Network said in a statement.
Besides, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will roll out the same on June 2 and June 3, respectively. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already said that e-way bill for moving goods within a state will become mandatory from June 3, with the country-wide roll out of the mechanism. (PTI)
Toll from Nipah virus rises to 16 in Kerala: Sixteen persons have lost their lives to the Nipah virus in Kerala, with one more person succumbing to it, reported PTI.
Wipro Infra Engineering announces launch of industrial automation business
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a part of Wipro, on Thursday announced the launch of industrialautomation business, 'WIN Automation'. It is a full-service line industrial automation business that will focus on the discrete manufacturing sector in India and ASEAN and enable companies to be automated, digitised and smart, the company said in a release. (PTI)
GDP growth has been increasing continuously every quarter with growth of 7.7% in Q4 of 2017-18. This shows that the Indian economy is on the right track & set for even higher growth in the future. This is 'Sahi Vikas' under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji & Arun Jaitley ji: Union minister Piyush Goyal
Bhaichung Bhutia formally launches new political party
Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday launched his new political outfit, Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), in his native state Sikkim. The launch took place at a public meeting at Daramdin in West Sikkim, located 104 km away from the state capital Gangtok. The ace footballer was accompanied by senior colleague and former minister RB Subba as he unfurled the party's flag before addressing the audience. (PTI)
"The low base of April 2017 pushed the expansion in coal output to a high 16.0% in April 2018, which would support mining growth in that month. The weak performance of the coal sector in May-June 2017, suggests a moderate growth outlook for the coming two prints," said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA, commenting on core data released today.
CSO pegs India's FY18 GDP at 6.7%; Q4 growth at 7.7%
The real or inflation-adjusted GDP grew in its fastest pace in the entire financial year at 7.6% percent growth in January-March, indicating that the broader economy has well recovered the disorderly effects of demonetisation and the new indirect tax system, GST, data released by the government’s statistics office showed.
The new estimates firmly cement India’s place as the fastest-growing major economy, ahead of China’s 6.8 percent growth in the quarter ended March.
CSO pegs India's FY18 GDP growth at 6.7%
The Indian economy grew at 6.7 percent in 2017-18, the government said in new estimates on Thursday, marginally higher than the 6.6 percent expansion projected in February.
Eight core industries grew at 4.7 percent in April vs 4.4 percent in March
April coal sector output increases 16 percent vs 9.1 percent rise in March. Crude oil output saw a 0.8% decline vs 1.6% decline in March. Natural gas output was up 7.4% vs 1.3% rise in March. Cement output stood at 16.6% vs 13% rise (MoM).
Petro refinery products output up 2.7% vs 1% rise in March. Fertiliser output was up 4.6% vs 3.2% rise in March. Electricity output in April was up 2.2% as against a 4.5% rise in March. Steel output in April was up 3.5% as against a 4.7% rise in March. (CNBC-TV18)
EESL in talks with Telangana, MP, Rajasthan to supply EVs
State-run Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) is in talks with states like Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan among others for supplying electric vehicles (EV), a senior company official said.
EESL, a joint venture company of government-owned four power sector companies including NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Grid, has so far signed agreements with states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat to supply EVs for government use. (PTI)
Lalu family plots in Patna are money laundering assets: PMLA authority
A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) authority has held that 11 land plots worth Rs 44.75 crore, attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the name of a firm linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family, are money laundering assets and ordered that their attachment should continue.
Tata Motors inks MoU to deploy 1,000 EVs in Maharashtra
Tata Motors today said it has inked a pact with Maharashtra government to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from its range of passenger and commercial vehicles across the state. The MoU states that Tata Motors, along with Tata Power will also facilitate setting up of EV charging stations in the Maharashtra.
Idea Cellular completes a transaction with ATC India. The deal was closed with an enterprise value of Rs 4,000 crore for about 9900 towers.
Surging oil prices to hurt airlines' profits: IATA
Surging oil prices are forecast to dent airlines' profits and could significantly hurt their bottom lines next year, the boss of airline industry group IATA warned today. Oil was trading at 3.5-year highs recently amid concerns about supply disruptions caused by the United States' decision to quit the Iran nuclear deal and unrest in Venezuela.
UIDAI extends deadlines for virtual ID rollout
The Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, gavce service providers like banks and telecom companies time till July 1 to rollout the Virtual ID system. This system verifies Aadhaar details without the need to furnish one’s Aadhaar number.
M&M signs 2 MoUs with the Mahrashtra Govt to make 1000 EVs
Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra signed two Memorandums of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to invest an additional 500 crore rupees in manufacturing electric vehicle components. The company also commits to rolling out 1000 electric vehicles in the state in the next one year.
Lupin launches oral antibiotic Solosec in US
Drug major Lupin said it has launched Solosec — an oral antibiotic used in treating bacterial vaginosis (BV) in women, in the US market.The company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.
Binani Industries posts Q4 net loss at Rs 3.95 crore
Binani Industries today reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, said Binani Industries, which holds over 98 per cent shares in debt-ridden Binani Cement.
RBI seen turning hawkish in June, raising rates in August, says poll
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hike rates in August on concerns that already above-target inflation will climb further, according to economists in a Reuters poll.The dramatic shift in expectations was driven by India's annual consumer price inflation accelerating in April to 4.58 percent, above the central bank's target of 4 percent.