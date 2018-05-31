News LIVE: Six states to roll out intra-state e-way bill from tomorrow

Six states to roll out intra-state e-way bill from tomorrow

As many as six states, including Punjab and Odisha, will make mandatory e-way bill requirement for intra-state movement of goods from tomorrow. The six states -- Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir -- are set to implement the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods from June 1, GST Network said in a statement.

Besides, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will roll out the same on June 2 and June 3, respectively. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already said that e-way bill for moving goods within a state will become mandatory from June 3, with the country-wide roll out of the mechanism. (PTI)