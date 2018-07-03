App
Jul 03, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Shashi Tharoor files anticipatory bail plea with Delhi Court

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jul 03, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Shashi Tharoor files anticipatory bail plea with Delhi Court
    Shashi Tharoor has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court in relation to the Sunanda Pushkar death case. 

  • Jul 03, 08:18 AM (IST)

    Part of bridge in Andheri collapses
    Part of a footoverbridge connecting Andheri East with Andheri West, Mumbai, has collapsed over a railway track, according to a CNN News 18 report . The fire brigade has arrived at the spot, according to and ANI tweet.

  • Jul 03, 10:10 AM (IST)

    News Live Bulletin: Footover bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri region and landslides in Nepal’s Simikot region leaves close to 290 pilgrims stranded. These and more headlines of the hour.. 

  • Jul 03, 07:45 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers! This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

