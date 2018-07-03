News LIVE: Shashi Tharoor files anticipatory bail plea with Delhi Court

Live now
Jul 03, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Shashi Tharoor files anticipatory bail plea with Delhi Court
Part of bridge in Andheri collapses
Shashi Tharoor has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court in relation to the Sunanda Pushkar death case.
Part of a footoverbridge connecting Andheri East with Andheri West, Mumbai, has collapsed over a railway track, according to a CNN News 18 report . The fire brigade has arrived at the spot, according to and ANI tweet.
News Live Bulletin: Footover bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri region and landslides in Nepal’s Simikot region leaves close to 290 pilgrims stranded. These and more headlines of the hour..
Good morning readers! This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.