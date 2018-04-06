News Live: ‘See recession and 40% plunge in stocks ahead’

Live now
Apr 06, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Binani Industries said it has filed application for termination of insolvency resolution process of its debt-ridden subsidiary Binani Cement, reports PTI.
See recession and 40% plunge in stocks ahead: Guggenheim
Guggenheim Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd sees a tough road ahead for the US market and economy, with a sharp recession and a 40% decline in stocks looming, reports CNBC. He warned clients that the market is on a ‘collision course with disaster,’ expects the worst of the damage to start in late 2019 and into 2020. Minerd expects the Fed to intervene to stem the crisis, but says that will only make matter worse.
The Human Resource Development Ministry has warned students and parents against ‘fake leak mafias’, saying a purportedly leaked political science paper is doing rounds on social media, reports PTI.
Trains delayed, traffic hit as BJP workers pour in for rally
Several trains arrived late in Mumbai after BJP workers, being ferried in special services for the party's 38th Foundation Day rally at BKC, insisted on unscheduled halts enroute, Western Railway officials told PTI.
Facebook sent a doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data
Facebook has asked several major US hospitals to share anonymised data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project, reports CNBC. Facebook was intending to match it up with user data it had collected, and help the hospitals figure out which patients might need special care or treatment. The proposal never went past the planning phases and has been put on pause after the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal raised public concerns over how Facebook and others collect and use detailed information about Facebook users.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
State refiners plan to almost double oil imports from Iran in FY19, drawn by incentives offered by Tehran, sources told Reuters. Tehran recently deepened freight discount to firms in India, its second-biggest oil client after China, in return for higher volumes. In FY19, Indian Oil Corporation, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum plan to import 396,000 barrels per day (bpd) Iranian oil, sources added.
The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by Sky Light Hospitality - a hospitality firm linked to Robert Vadra - challenging an Income Tax Department notice to it for re-assessment of its profits from land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan for 2010-11.
Mark Karpeles, the former chief executive officer of the once-largest Bitcoin exchange, Mt Gox, said he no longer is a Bitcoin believer, and sounded pessimistic about cryptocurrencies in general, reports Bloomberg. “The technology is definitely here to stay, but Bitcoin may have trouble evolving and keeping up,” Mark Karpeles said in a chat on the online message board Reddit.
The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Rajiv Kochhar, ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law, for the second day in connection with the bank's Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012, reports PTI.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die with the House unable to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government and bringing to close a tumultuous Budget session that witnessed repeated disruptions.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, bringing to an end the Budget session that was marked by continuous disruptions that saw 120 working hours being wasted.
Disruptions led to loss of more than 127 hours of the Budget session in the Lok Sabha with just about 0.58% of starred questions answered during 29 sittings before the House adjourned sine die today. Protests by members from various parties on diverse issues marred proceedings almost every day during the two-phase Budget session. The second leg of the session, that started on March 5, had 22 sittings that were mostly disrupted.
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Bajaj Auto, India’s fourth largest two-wheeler maker, has discontinued at least five bikes, including four models from the Pulsar brand, as rivals mount pressure on the Pune-based company, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. The company's market share has also seen a sharp decline in recent times.
German industrial output fell by the most in more than two years in February and the sector is losing momentum, the Economy Ministry said, as factories in Europe’s largest economy throttle back in the face of the rising threat of protectionism. Output fell by 1.6% after rising by a revised 0.1% in January, reports Reuters.
The Delhi High Court sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on a plea by diamantaire Mehul Choksi's firm Gitanjali Gems in a money laundering case in connection with the over Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, reports PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of divisive politics and announced that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament, for which he blamed the Congress.
On the BJP's 38th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited party workers for taking the organisation to new heights, reports PTI. The BJP is the party of ‘a New India’ and his party "believes in India's diversity, its unique culture and the strengths of 125 crore Indians", he said.
Drug firm Lupin said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Pithampur, Unit 1 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.
India’s domestic air passenger demand surged 22.9% in February, more than two-fold of the global average, propelled by the launch of new flights and routes by the local airlines during the period, reports PTI. February was also the 42nd month of double-digit YoY growth on a trot, with a record more than 90% occupancy on aircraft operated by the domestic airlines, airlines global body, IATA said.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said it has acquired Royal Dutch Shell's 17% stake in the Makhaizna oilfield in Oman for $329 million. Mukhaizna oilfield is the single largest producing individual oilfield in Oman, contributing about 13% of total Omani crude oil production of 120,000 barrels per day.
Dr Lal Pathlabs, the country’s largest diagnostic chain, said it is actively scouting for acquisitions as it plans to expand outside its stronghold of North India, reports Moneycontrol News’ Viswanath Pilla. The company is sitting on a cash pile of Rs 500 crore and since its growth is plateauing, investors want it to move beyond the North. It is looking at buyouts in West and South India where it is marginal player.
The market continues to consolidate as investors after digesting the Reserve Bank’s policy await corporate earnings that will start from next week. Pharma stocks outperformed, with the Nifty Pharma index rising a percent led by Lupin stock that has gained 4% after receiving an establishment inspection report for Pithampur unit from the US drug regulator.
Some 1.5 billion sensitive online files, from pay stubs to medical scans to patent applications, are visible on the open internet, reports PTI. Researchers from the cybersecurity firm Digital Shadows said a scanning tool used in the first three months of 2018 found mountains of private data online from people and companies across the world. The unprotected data amounted to some 12 petabytes, or four thousand times larger than the ‘Panama Papers’ document trove which exposed potential corruption in dozens of countries.
Actor Salman Khan's bail appeal has been reserved for 10:30 am on Saturday. This means the actor will have to spend another night in jail.
Binani Industries said it has filed application for termination of insolvency resolution process of its debt-ridden subsidiary Binani Cement, reports PTI.
Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Samsung Electronics flagged a first-quarter operating profit of 15.6 trillion won ($14.7 billion), a record for any three-month period, as it benefited from soaring demand for its memory chips for mobile devices, reports AFP. Sales for January to March are expected to reach 60 trillion won.
Software services firm HCL Technologies has acquired C3i Solutions for $60 million, a move aimed at accelerating the Indian IT firm's growth in life sciences and consumer services. C3i Solutions is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Merck & Co. It provides multi-channel customer engagement services for life sciences and consumer packaged goods industries.