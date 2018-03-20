News Live: SC rejects PIL as CBI begins probe in SSC paper leak case

Live now
Mar 20, 2018
US senator introduces bill aimed at protecting call centre jobs, Indian BPOs to be hit
Excl: Maruti identifies gaps in its portfolio, will launch new SUV in 2019
All 39 Indians kidnapped in Mosul dead, says Sushma Swaraj
Modi's flagship infra projects spend on avg 21% of allotted $5.6bn
Saudi Aramco may list first on Saudi exch, delaying int'l debut
Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street
Students block railway tracks in Mumbai, demand jobs
Goldman Sachs sees ‘financial fragility’ rising in markets
US may impose up to $60bn in China tariffs by Friday
Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan passes away
The Supreme Court today dismissed a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leakage case after the Centre informed it that the probe agency has already started investigating it.
The paper of an examination of the SSC, a government body which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments, was allegedly leaked, leading to protests from job seekers.
"It has been stated on behalf of respondent, Central Bureau of Investigation that CBI has registered Preliminary Enquiry on March 8, 2018 against unknown officers/officials of SSC, Government of India and other unknown persons for misconduct.
"From the aforesaid, it is clear that CBI is undertaking the investigation and will conclude the same in accordance with law. Therefore, no order on this petition is required at this stage. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed," a bench comprising Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre said.
The top court on March 12 had sought a response from the Centre on the plea without issuing any notice.
The petition, filed by advocate M L Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of leakage of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from February 17 to 21.
Amid the protests over alleged paper leak, the SSC had recently recommended a CBI probe into it. Job aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.
Illaiyaraja, Ghulam Mustafa Khan, 41 others given Padma awards
Noted music composer Illaiyaraja, Hindustani classical singer Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Hindutva thinker P Parameswaran, Kerala Bishop Philipose Mar Chrysostom and 39 other prominent personalities were conferred the prestigious Padma awards for 2018 by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues, and several other dignitaries attended the function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Keeping its promise of honouring "unsung heroes", the government this year honoured with Padma awards several personalities who served the poor, set up free schools and popularised tribal arts globally. (PTI)
Court grants bail to JNU professor Johri in sexual harassment case
JNU professor Atul Johri, who was arrested for sexual harassment of several women students, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday. Duty magistrate Ritu Singh granted bail to Johri and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000 for each of the eight FIRs registered against him. Johri had moved a bail plea saying sending him to jail would spoil his career. Students, professors and women rights organisations have been protesting demanding his arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment. (PTI)
Modi speaks to Xi Jinping over phone: Congratulates on his re-election
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, during which the Indian Prime Minister congratulated the Chinese President on his re-election for another five-years. The telephonic talk between Modi and Xi came a day after Modi congratulated Xi on Chinese social media.
Modi said that Xi's re-election shows that he enjoys the support of the whole Chinese nation, state-run Xinhua news agency said in a report.
"Dear President Xi Jinping, congratulations on getting re-elected as the President of the People's Republic of China," Modi had said in his message posted in his account on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. "I look forward to working with you for further development of our bilateral relations," he had said.
Last week, Xi was unanimously elected by the 2970 deputies of rubber-stamp Parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC). (PTI)
Rupee slips 3 paise to 4-month low of 65.20 vs US dollar ahead of Fed meet
The rupee slipped by 3 paise to finish at a four-month low of 65.20 against the US currency today on some dollar buying by importers and banks ahead of the US Federal Reserve's key policy meet.
The home currency opened at 65.2150 and touched a low of 65.2450, before ending at 65.20, down 0.05 percent from Monday's close of 65.17.
Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded by 73.64 points or 0.22 percent at 32,996.76.
The greenback's gains against major global currencies ahead of the US Federal Reserve's key policy meet that kicks off later in the day, in which it is expected to hike interest rates, weighed on the domestic unit, dealers said.
The rupee started on a negative note at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market and remained under pressure for the better part of the session on a firm dollar overseas.
It finally settled at 65.20, revealing a loss of 3 paise, or 0.05 percent. The rupee had closed at this level on November 16 last year.
Yesterday, the rupee had tumbled 23 paise to close at 65.17 against the dollar due to concerns over a widening current account deficit.
Govt not keen on ending Parliament impasse, says opposition
A group of opposition parties today said the government was not keen on ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament and had not made any efforts to end the ongoing impasse, with the Congress alleging a "conspiracy" behind it aimed at avoiding discussion on crucial issues including bank scams.
Leaders of 10 opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad today and discussed the matter.
They alleged that the government was not interested in running Parliament and wanted to "bypass" legislative scrutiny.
Today is the 12th day in a row that Parliament has not functioned and the current stalemate has entered the third week.
Azad said while opposition parties wanted various issues of national importance to be discussed in Parliament, the government showed no inclination of reaching out to the opposition to resolve the current impasse.
The opposition leaders said that they wanted to discuss the issues of bank scams, grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh and the Cauvery water sharing, but it seemed that the government was not ready for a debate on these issues.
Leaders of a total of 10 opposition parties were present during the meeting in Azad's chamber today. These included the Congress, the TMC, BSP, SP, NCP, DMK, CPI, CPI-M and JMM.
"The entire opposition holds that the government is responsible for the impasse and for not taking any interest in the functioning of Parliament. So, they are running away from the issues. The government is running away from debate.
Exam centres involved in paper leaks to be blacklisted: Vinod Tawde
Examination centres found guilty of leaking papers would be blacklisted and permanently barred from conducting exams, Maharashtra Education minister Vinod Tawde told the Legislative Council today.
He was replying on frequent incidents of SSC and HSC examination paper leaks. The matter was raised by the Congress' Sanjay Dutt.
"The government has taken serious note of such leaks and tough deterrent action will be taken against those involved. Guilty examination centres will be blacklisted and permanently barred from the examination centre lists," Tawde said.
Speaking about the leak of the Class X History and Political Science exam paper yesterday in Kalyan, Dutt said evidence was emerging that the leak might have occurred due to a coaching class teacher in Ulhasnagar.
Demanding an inquiry, Dutt said that it indicated a racket in which school board employees might be involved."It indicates a racket in which board employees may be involved as this is not an isolated incident but one in a series of leaks. It began with the Chemistry paper on February 28, English paper on March 8 followed by Science paper on March 16," Dutt said.
Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1bn oil-backed loan
Essar Oil has picked Trafigura and BP to lend it $1 billion to be repaid with cargoes of refined products as the Indian refiner’s new owners seek to diversify the firm’s financing base, sources told Reuters. Russian oil major Rosneft, fund UCP and Swiss commodities trader Trafigura bought Essar Oil’s large refinery, 3,500 fuel stations and infrastructure for $12.9 billion last year. (headline it at 5pm if u dont have anything)
Lieutenant Governor accepts resignation of Advisor to CM Kejriwal
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has accepted the resignation of V K Jain as the Advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Earlier this month, Jain had resigned from the post citing personal reasons and family commitment, days after he was questioned by the city police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal's residence.
"The Lieutenant Governor is pleased to accept the resignation dated March 12, 2018 tendered by V K Jain, IAS (rtd) from the post of Advisor-cum-Consultant in the office of Chief Minister, Delhi," an order of the services department, issued yesterday, said.
Sources said that Jain has decided to join the legal profession as an advocate.
He was appointed to the post in September last year, soon after he had retired as the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The board is chaired by Kejriwal.
Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at the chief minister's residence close to midnight on February 19.
Delhi Police had told a court that during interrogation, Jain had disclosed that AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan had allegedly surrounded the chief secretary and assaulted him.
Mahindra Bolero makes it to PV top 10 list in Feb
Mahindra & Mahindra's utility vehicle Bolero has made it to the top ten best-selling passenger vehicles (PV) list, which continues to be dominated by Maruti Suzuki India that bagged six out of the ten slots in February.
This is the first time in two years that Bolero has made it to the top ten list. The model sold 8,001 units last month to occupy the tenth position.
In February last year, Bolero clocked 6,442 units, according to the data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). During the same month in 2016, Bolero was the ninth best selling PV model.
As per SIAM figures, Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) entry level model Alto held on to its number one position selling 19,760 units in February this year as against 19,524 units in the same month last year.
The company's compact sedan Dzire occupied the second position with 17,784 units as against 16,613 units last year. The new Swift was in number three position with sales of 17,291 units. The model was in fifth position in February last year with sales of 12,862 units.
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Govt scraps export duty on sugar
The Centre has scrapped export duty on sugar, providing respite to mill owners in a record-breaking production year, a government notification said. This season, nearly 290 lakh tonne of sugar has been produced. India’s annual consumption is about 255 lakh tonne. Together with the leftover 40 lakh tonne, the total unused stock of sugar is likely to be around 75 lakh tonne.
Sensex rises 74 pts in volatile trade ahead of US Fed meet
Reversing a five-session slide, benchmark Sensex rose 74 points to end at 32,996.76 in choppy trade as participants accumulated recently beaten down IT, telecom and auto stocks amid foreign capital inflows. Markets benefited from value buying in beaten-down stocks and a mixed trend overseas, as investors focused on new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first policy meeting starting later in the day amid trade war concerns, brokers said. The market shrugged of its early losses, with IT and telecom stocks leading the recovery.
The Sensex bounced back to regain the 33,000-level and touched a high of 33,102.74 as TCS, Wipro and Infosys saw heavy buying. The benchmark finally settled at 32,996.76, showing a gain of 73.64 points, or 0.22%. The index had lost 994.82 points in the previous five sessions on worries over widening current account deficit and possible US Fed rate hike. The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 10,100-mark and touched a high of 10,155.65, before finally settling at 10,124.35, showing a gain of 30.10 points, or 0.3%. Intra-day, it hit a low of 10,049.10.
PNB woes spur Goldman Sachs to downgrade India's FY19 GDP forecasts to 7.6%
Investment bank Goldman Sachs downgraded its forecasts for India’s economy to 7.6% from 8% in the wake of a more than $2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank, warning it could spark tighter regulation of the banking sector that would constrain credit growth, reports Reuters. It has lowered its real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast on India for FY19 to 7.6% from 8% earlier.
Pakistani rupee weakens sharply in likely devaluation by central bank
Pakistan’s rupee weakened sharply against the dollar in what appeared to be a currency devaluation by the central bank, traders told Reuters, the second such intervention in the last three months. The rupee plunged to about 115.5 per dollar in early trading from 110.5 at Monday's close, traders said.
CBI moves Delhi HC against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G case
The Central Bureau of Investigation moved the Delhi High Court challenging a special court order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case, reports PTI. The court allowed it to be listed for hearing on Wednesday.
Videocon exits insurance biz; sells stake to DP Jindal Grp, Enam
Videocon Industries has sold its entire stake in insurance business joint venture with US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to DP Jindal Group and Enam Securities. Videocon held 51.32% stake in Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company. In a regulatory filing, Videocon said it sold 26% of its stake to DP Jindal Group's Diamond Dealtrade and remaining 25.32% stake to Enam Securities Pvt.
I had been saying all 39 others were dead: Lone survivor Harjit Masih
Harjit Masih, the lone survivor who had managed to flee from ISIS captivity in Iraq in June 2014 following his abduction along with 39 other Indians there, said he had been maintaining for the last three years that all others had been killed, reports PTI. Masih said they were killed in front of my eyes and I had been saying all these years, wondering why the government was not accepting what he had said earlier.
Ruckus forces adjournment of both houses of Parliament
Ruckus created by parties from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu today paralysed proceedings in Parliament for the 12th straight day, even as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed both the Houses of the death of 39 missing Indians in Iraq.
French ex-president Sarkozy held in Libya financing probe
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was taken into police custody on Tuesday for questioning over suspected Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign, a source close to the inquiry told AFP. Sarkozy, 63, had until now refused to respond to a summons for questioning in the case, which drew heightened scrutiny last November when a businessman admitted delivering three cash-stuffed suitcases from the Libyan leader as contributions towards the French leader's first presidential bid.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Excl: New labelling norms pushes for larger fonts on generic names
In a bid to promote low-cost generic medicines, the government has made it mandatory for pharmaceutical firms to carry the generic names of drugs on labels with font sizes twice larger than the brand name. The rule will come in force from September 13, reports Moneycontrol News' Viswanath Pilla.
Biocon sees approvals unlocking $1bn biosimilar sales, explores part stake sale in Syngene
Biocon, the only Indian drugmaker to win approval to sell copies of a biologic drug in the US, expects its business in that nascent sector will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2025 as it clears further regulatory hurdles this year, Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told Bloomberg. The company is also exploring part sale of its stake in its contract research arm, Syngene International, to fund its growing ambitions in the biologics business, she said. The stake is worth about $1.2 billion.
Sasikala granted 15-day parole to attend husband's funeral
Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was granted parole for 15 days by prison authorities to attend the funeral of her husband M Natarajan who passed away earlier today. Sasikala is scheduled to leave for Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu where her husband's last rites would be performed.
"A 15-day parole has been granted (to Sasikala) with a slew of conditions," Jail Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail Somashekhar told PTI. She is not allowed to hold public meetings or attend any political events during the period and would have to remain within her jurisdiction, which is Thanjavur, and "serve only the purpose for which parole has been granted," he said.
Excl: Bankers seek more clarity, time from RBI for resolution of NPAs under old framework
As bankers struggle in the transition of bad loan resolution, from the old to the new Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rule, they have sought more time and clarity from the central bank on the assets that are already under restructuring, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. The banks are also seeking a consensus on various resolutions underway.
Exclusive: IRDAI to move SC on SAT order against its official
The insurance regulator is likely to contest an unprecedented appellate order seeking the ouster of one its members in a corruption case, sources told Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. The decision comes following a recent order by the Securities Appellate Tribunal seeking removal of PJ Joseph, member, non-life, IRDAI, who had passed an order pertaining to the UK-based insurance brokerage, Atkins Special Risks.
IAF Hawk aircraft meets with an accident in West Bengal, pilot safe
An Indian Air Force Hawk aircraft has met with an accident after taking off from an airbase in Kalaikunda in West Bengal, sources told PTI. The pilot has ejected safely.
Private retailers garner close to 10% of domestic fuel sales
Private refiners are chipping away at the dominance of state-run companies in domestic fuel sales. Private fuel retailers including Reliance Industries had an 8.2% share of diesel sales in India, while their share of gasoline sales increased to 6.8% in the financial year ending March 31, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Parliament on Monday. State-run retailers remained the dominant players, controlling more than 90% of sales for both fuels. (Bloomberg)
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak