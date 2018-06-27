News LIVE: SC refuses transfer of MLA disqualification case from Madras HC, appoints third judge

Live now
Jun 27, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Supreme Court refuses transfer of AIADMK MLAs disqualification case from Madras High Court
The Supreme Court refused to transfer the 18 AIADMK MLAs' disqualification case from the Madras High Court. The bench comprising of justices Arun Mishra and SK Kaul appointed Justice M Sathyanarayanan as the third judge in the Madras HC to decide on the plea filed by the 18 MLAs against their disqualification.
Gross NPA ratio of commercial bank could rise upto 12.2 percent by March 2019: RBI report
The gross non-performing asset ratio of scheduled commercial banks could rise up to 12.2 percent by March 2019 from 11.6 percent in March 2018, the Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report.
Tata Steel plans to buy an additional 2.5 percent stake in Bhushan Steel from lenders, taking its stake from 72.65 per cent to over 75 percent, making its merger with Bhushan Steel much easier, Business Standard reported.
Pence warns Central Americans to immigrate legally or not at all
US Vice President Mike Pence said during the first stop of a Latin American tour on Tuesday that if Central Americans thinking of immigrating to the United States "can't come legally, don't come at all."
Earlier, a White House aide told reporters that Pence will meet with the presidents of Guatemala and Honduras and the vice president of Honduras on Thursday in Guatemala to discuss the immigration issue on the US southern border. (Reuters)
Ahead of 2+2, Trump says India charges 100 percent tariff
Ahead of next week's maiden 2+2 dialogue with India, US President Donald Trump today accused New Delhi of charging as high as 100 per cent tariff on import of American products. "We have countries where, as an example, India, they charge up as much as 100 per cent tariff. We want the tariffs removed," Trump said. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.