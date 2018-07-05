News LIVE: SC orders auction of 3 Unitech properties in Agra, Varanasi, Sriperumbudur

Live now
highlights
Karantaka government announces farm loan waiver of Rs 34,000 crore
Shashi Tharoor granted anticipatory bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case
Rupee falls 12 paise to 68.86 against US dollar
Reliance AGM on 5 July
NCLT defers order on Tata-Mistry case to 9 July
The Karantaka government announces a farm loan waiver during the presentation of its annual budget. Farm loans of up to 2 lakh rupees will be waived and it is expected to cost the state government 34,000 crore rupees.
The Supreme Court has ordered an auction of three Unitech properties in Agra, Varanasi, Sriperumbudur, reports ANI.
Shahshi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail in relation to the Sunanda Pushkar death case, according to media reports. The court earlier summoned Tharoor as an accused, saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed against him.Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014.
The rupee fell 12 paise to 68.86 against the US dollar in early trade on the 5 July, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market. Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the rupee.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is scheduled to hold its 41st annual general meet on 5 July. The meet is expected to begin at 11:00 am.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has deferred its verdict on Tata Sons case to 9 July. The Mistry side alleges that Cyrus Mistry's removal as as chairman and subsequently as a director of the board Tata Sons was a result of oppression by the promoters.
