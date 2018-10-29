News LIVE: SC adjourns Ayodhya case till January 2019

Live now
Oct 29, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Supreme Court adjourns Ayodhya case till January 2019, will then decide on date of hearing.
Modi asks Japanese businessmen to engage more with India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked Japanese businessmen to engage more with India as he interacted with top business leaders from the two countries at a forum.
Modi, who arrived on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, said that the inputs offered at the Business Leaders Forum will propel India to achieve global benchmarking.
Unions of DTC employees to observe strike today
Commuters depending on public transport buses may face hardship as unions of DTC employees will be on strike today.
The DTC contractual workers are on strike under the banner of DTC Contractual Workers Union since last Monday, demanding restoration of their original wages that were slashed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) after a court order.
The DTC Workers Unity Centre too has given a call of strike today.
Govt changes stand, NRIs can file RTI applications now
Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can file RTI applications to seek governance-related information, the government has said, correcting its earlier stand.
In response to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh had on August 8, 2018 said NRIs were not eligible to file applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The ministry corrected its stand after an activist, Commodore (retired) Lokesh Batra, wrote to it pointing out that the transparency act allows every Indian to seek information.
DGGI detects GST fraud, says could be 'tip of iceberg'
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence's (DGGI's) Pune zonal unit has unearthed a Rs 80 crore "fraud" which is suspected to have been perpetuated through procurement of "bogus invoices" from markets and arrested one person from Mumbai.
Trump unlikely to honour India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Government sources said that RBI Governor Urjit Patel came close to quitting at a recent meeting, tweets BTVI Live.
Bengaluru sees maximum drop in unsold housing stocks among 7 big cities: Anarock
Bengaluru has witnessed highest decline in unsold housing stock among seven major cities in the last one year at 25 per cent on the back of better sales, according to property consultant Anarock.
The unsold housing stock in Bengaluru stood at 76,500 units at the end of July-September quarter (Q3 of 2018 calendar year), down 25 per cent from 1,02,740 units in the year-ago period.
Rajapaksa assumes charge as new Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa today assumed charge as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister after the surprise sacking of his predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe by President Maithripala Sirisena which plunged the island nation into an unprecedented political crisis.
Rajapaksa assumed the duties in the prime minister's secretariat which was not used by the ousted prime minister Wickremesinghe, officials from his Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) said.
Sirisena on Friday night sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa as the new prime minister in a surprise move that is being debated as a constitutional coup.
WhatsApp, CII collaborate to train SMEs, entrepreneurs in India
WhatsApp today said it has partnered with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to train small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs on using the messaging platform to connect with customers and growing their businesses.
WhatsApp and CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII's SME Technology Facilitation Centre that was set up in November 2016, a statement said.
Supreme Court declines to entertain plea challenging Uttar Pradesh government decision to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, reports ANI.
Muzaffarpur shelter home case
Chandrashekhar Verma, husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, surrenders before District Court Manjhaul in Begusarai.
PNB Scam case
Nirav Modi's lawyer has filed an application before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. Mumbai to transfer the case to Special CBI Court so that it could be heard by one single court.
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia sentenced to 7 years in jail in corruption case.
Punjaband Haryana HC rejects Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking constitution of SIT or CBI inquiry in Amritsar train accident; says the PIL is more of a political interest litigation as how can Chief guest or govt be held responsible when people themselves were wrong in standing on track, reports ANI.
Rafale deal
Supreme Court today refused to hear a fresh petition in connection with Rafale deal, reports ANI. A three judge Bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "we are already hearing many petitions in the issue". SC asked, "what is the need to hear fresh petition?"
JUST IN | Fire breaks out at Mumbai waste management company in Taloja Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Navi Mumbai, reports ANI. Fire tenders present at the spot. One worker injured. More details awaited.
Tamil Nadu government approaches Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its order on fire crackers restrictions, saying crackers bursting time should be extended, reports ANI.
Thick haze engulfs capital, air quality remains poor
Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the very poor category Monday as a thick haze engulfed the city which is battling alarming levels of pollution.
An overall Air Quality Index of 348 was recorded which falls in the very poor category, according to data of the Central Pollution Control Board.
Twenty-nine monitoring stations located in different parts of the city recorded very poor air quality while four stations recorded severe air quality.
India going through massive transformative phase: Modi
India is going through a massive transformative phase and international agencies say the country will drive the growth of the global economy in the coming decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he invited the Indian community in Japan to contribute actively in building a "new India".
Modi, who arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, detailed India's economic and technological growth during his four-year tenure.
"India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its service to humanity. The nation is being felicitated for its policies and for the work being done towards public welfare," he said.
US calls on Sri Lanka president to immediately reconvene parliament
The US has called on Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena to immediately reconvene parliament to allow the democratically elected representatives in the country decide who will lead their government following a political turmoil sparked by the sudden sacking of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Sirisena on Friday sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister, triggering political chaos in the Indian Ocean island nation.
Next day, he suspended Parliament after Wickremesinghe, who had termed his sacking as illegal and unconstitutional, sought an emergency session to prove his majority.
PM Modi discusses bilateral, regional and global issues with Japanese leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and held productive, focused discussion on bilateral, regional and global issues.
Modi arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual two-day summit which will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.
Philippines issues storm warnings ahead of destructive typhoon Yutu
The Philippines raised tropical cyclone warnings levels for nine provinces and put a mountainous region on high alert for possible landslides today ahead of a typhoon that threatened storm surges and floods triggered by heavy winds and rain.
Typhoon Yutu, which caused havoc last week with a direct hit on the U.S.
JUST IN | Lion Air flight JT610 reportedly a Boeing 737 Max 8 with upto 210 seat capacity has crashed into the sea. (News18)
BREAKING | Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang went missing 13 minutes after take-off, reports Singapore’s Strait Times. The Indonesian authorities have mounted a search and rescue operation for the missing plane, which lost contact with air traffic controllers at 6.33 am today. (ANI)
