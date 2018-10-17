News LIVE: Samsung buys AI tech firm Zhilabs to boost 5G capabilities

Live now
Oct 17, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Samsung Electronics buys AI tech firm Zhilabs to boost 5G capabilities
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had acquired artificial intelligence technology firm Zhilabs to enhance its 5G capabilities, marking a major push into the 5G market. Zhilabs will continue to operate independently under its own management, Samsung said in a statement. (Reuters)
JUST IN | The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Muzaffarpur shelter home case. ED sources told ANI that accused Brajesh Thakur and his staff are involved in illegally taking money from the state government in the name of shelter home.
JUST IN | A soldier of Indian Army's Signal Regiment has been arrested in Meerut cantonment on the charges of espionage. Interrogation is underway.
Adani, Total sign pact to develop LNG terminal, retail network
Adani Group Wednesday announced signing of an agreement with French energy giant Total for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals and fuel retail network. (PTI)
Sabrimala temple opening: The police have arrested 6 protestors from Nilakkal since last evening
Kerala DGP Loknath Behra told CNN-News18 that the police will make sure that the law is ensured. "Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands. We have removed all anti-women protester camps. The temple is completely safe. Police personnel is posted at every possible location in an around the temple."
Tension prevails in Nilackal ahead of Sabarimala's opening; police evict protesters
Tension prevailed Wednesday morning in Kerala's Nilackal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, after the police used force to disperse devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine.
Acting tough, the police, deployed in large numbers in Nilackal, some 20 kms away from the Sabarimala hilltop, also removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day