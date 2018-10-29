App
Oct 29, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: RBI approves Aditya Puri's appointment as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank till October 2020

This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 29, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Angela Merkel won't run for re-election as chancellor in 2021

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on October 29 that she would not seek re-election as party chairwoman and that her fourth term as chancellor would be her last, heralding the end of a 13-year era in which she has dominated European politics.

    Click here to read more.

  • Oct 29, 04:57 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 04:55 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi told media persons: "We both agree that from digital partnership to cyberspace, health, defence, ocean to space, in every field we will strengthen our partnership. I have been told that today Japanese investors have announced that they will invest 2.5 billion US dollars in India."

  • Oct 29, 03:11 PM (IST)

    HC directs CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against special director Rakesh Asthana till Nov 1

    The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was sent on leave by government till November 1.

    A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the CBI for not filing reply to pleas of Asthana and another official seeking quashing of FIR in the matter.

    The high court also directed CBI to file reply on the two pleas on or before November 1.

  • Oct 29, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Meghalaya sounds alert after first swine flu death in 2018

    Health authorities in Meghalaya today sounded an alert for swine flu after one of the two patients who had tested positive for H1N1 virus died in a private hospital here, a senior minister said.

    This is the first swine flu death in the state in 2018. Swine flu had claimed its first victim in Meghalaya in 2009, said health officials.

  • Oct 29, 02:59 PM (IST)

    CBI case

    Delhi High Court continues its order to maintain status quo till Nov 1 and granted CBI more time to reply. CBI had sought more time to file reply saying that entire team had been changed and case files are before CVC who is looking into allegations.

  • Oct 29, 02:29 PM (IST)

    As per direction of Supreme Court and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), required documents and files are being submitted to the CVC in connection with investigation against CBI Director Alok Verma: CBI sources

  • Oct 29, 02:12 PM (IST)

    RBI employees association seek central bank's autonomy

    All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) Monday expressed concern over the recent statements made by deputy governor Viral Acharya and sought autonomy of the apex bank.

    The association said in a statement on Monday that "Undermining the country's central bank was a recipe for disaster which the government must desist. Let the two talk and sort out the issues instead of the government trying to ride roughshod over the RBI, what they are trying at the expense of the nation".

  • Oct 29, 02:02 PM (IST)

    PNB scam case

    Nirav Modi's lawyer filed 9 applications before Special PMLA court, Mumbai in reply to ED's application to declare his client Nirav Modi as Fugitive Offender. Next hearing in the case is on November 19. 

  • Oct 29, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Petrol, diesel prices cut for 12th straight day

    The downward slide in petrol and diesel prices continued today after rates were cut by 30-20 paise a litre on softening international oil prices.

    Petrol price was cut by 30 paise a litre and now costs Rs 79.75 a litre in Delhi, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

  • Oct 29, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order directing CBI probe against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palanaiswami in alleged illegal awarding of contracts for road construction to his relatives, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 29, 01:42 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Government sources said that RBI Governor Urjit Patel came close to quitting at a recent meeting, tweets BTVI Live.  

  • Oct 29, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Bengaluru sees maximum drop in unsold housing stocks among 7 big cities: Anarock

    Bengaluru has witnessed highest decline in unsold housing stock among seven major cities in the last one year at 25 per cent on the back of better sales, according to property consultant Anarock.

    The unsold housing stock in Bengaluru stood at 76,500 units at the end of July-September quarter (Q3 of 2018 calendar year), down 25 per cent from 1,02,740 units in the year-ago period.

  • Oct 29, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Rajapaksa assumes charge as new Sri Lankan Prime Minister

    Former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa today assumed charge as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister after the surprise sacking of his predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe by President Maithripala Sirisena which plunged the island nation into an unprecedented political crisis.

    Rajapaksa assumed the duties in the prime minister's secretariat which was not used by the ousted prime minister Wickremesinghe, officials from his Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) said.

    Sirisena on Friday night sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa as the new prime minister in a surprise move that is being debated as a constitutional coup.

  • Oct 29, 01:22 PM (IST)

    WhatsApp, CII collaborate to train SMEs, entrepreneurs in India

    WhatsApp today said it has partnered with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to train small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs on using the messaging platform to connect with customers and growing their businesses.
    WhatsApp and CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII's SME Technology Facilitation Centre that was set up in November 2016, a statement said.
     

  • Oct 29, 01:19 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court declines to entertain plea challenging Uttar Pradesh government decision to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 29, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Muzaffarpur shelter home case

    Chandrashekhar Verma, husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, surrenders before District Court Manjhaul in Begusarai.

  • Oct 29, 12:32 PM (IST)

    PNB Scam case

    Nirav Modi's lawyer has filed an application before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. Mumbai to transfer the case to Special CBI Court so that it could be heard by one single court.
     

  • Oct 29, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia sentenced to 7 years in jail in corruption case.

  • Oct 29, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Punjaband Haryana HC rejects Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking constitution of SIT or CBI inquiry in Amritsar train accident; says the PIL is more of a political interest litigation as how can Chief guest or govt be held responsible when people themselves were wrong in standing on track, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 29, 12:02 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Supreme Court adjourns Ayodhya case till January 2019, will then decide on date of hearing. 

  • Oct 29, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Rafale deal

    Supreme Court today refused to hear a fresh petition in connection with Rafale deal, reports ANI. A three judge Bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "we are already hearing many petitions in the issue". SC asked, "what is the need to hear fresh petition?"

  • Oct 29, 11:26 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Fire breaks out at Mumbai waste management company in Taloja Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Navi Mumbai, reports ANI. Fire tenders present at the spot. One worker injured. More details awaited.

  • Oct 29, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Tamil Nadu government approaches Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its order on fire crackers restrictions, saying crackers bursting time should be extended, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 29, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Thick haze engulfs capital, air quality remains poor

    Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the very poor category Monday as a thick haze engulfed the city which is battling alarming levels of pollution.
    An overall Air Quality Index of 348 was recorded which falls in the very poor category, according to data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

    Twenty-nine monitoring stations located in different parts of the city recorded very poor air quality while four stations recorded severe air quality.
     

  • Oct 29, 10:39 AM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 10:35 AM (IST)

    India going through massive transformative phase: Modi

    India is going through a massive transformative phase and international agencies say the country will drive the growth of the global economy in the coming decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he invited the Indian community in Japan to contribute actively in building a "new India".

    Modi, who arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, detailed India's economic and technological growth during his four-year tenure. 

    "India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its service to humanity. The nation is being felicitated for its policies and for the work being done towards public welfare," he said.

  • Oct 29, 10:08 AM (IST)

    US calls on Sri Lanka president to immediately reconvene parliament

    The US has called on Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena to immediately reconvene parliament to allow the democratically elected representatives in the country decide who will lead their government following a political turmoil sparked by the sudden sacking of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    Sirisena on Friday sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister, triggering political chaos in the Indian Ocean island nation. 

    Next day, he suspended Parliament after Wickremesinghe, who had termed his sacking as illegal and unconstitutional, sought an emergency session to prove his majority.

