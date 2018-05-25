News LIVE: Putin says world needs 'trade peace', not trade wars

Live now
May 25, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cong-JD(S) coalition will be stable for 5 years: Kumaraswamy
UAE issues Kerala travel warning over Nipah virus
N Korea open to US talks 'any time' despite Trump axing summit
North Korea said today it is willing to talk to the United States "at any time" after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit, a decision that once more casts a pall of uncertainty over the the turbulent Korean peninsula.
Trump blamed "open hostility" from the North Korean regime for his decision to call off the planned talks with Kim Jong Un, and warned Pyongyang against committing any "foolish or reckless acts."
Rescinding of H-4 visa work permit in final stages: Trump admin
The move to rescind work authorisation to certain categories of H-4 visa holders is in final stages, the Trump administration has told a US court.
H-4 visas are issued to the spouses of H-1B visa holders, a significantly large number of whom are high-skilled professionals from India.
The Trump administration is planning to end the Obama-era rule allowing spouses of H1-B visa holders to work legally in the US, a move that could have a devastating impact on more than 70,000 H-4 visa holders who have work permits.
Delhi High Court sought response and rejoinders from former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others on CBI’s plea challenging their acquittal by a special court in the 2G spectrum case, response sought by 10th August, reports ANI.
PM Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects in Jharkhand. He addressed a public gathering there and said, "Today, we have laid the foundation stone for five big projects. The total cost of these projects is Rs. 27,000 crore. All the development projects in the state will give opportunities to the youth of Jharkhand."
PM Modi also said that Deodhar will have a state-of-the-art airport and AIIMS.
Govt notifies 8.55% interest on PF for 2017-18, lowest in 5 years
Retirement fund body has asked its field offices to credit 8.55 percent rate of interest for 2017-18, the lowest rate since 2012-13 fiscal, into the PF accounts of around 5 crore subscribers.
The Labour Ministry has conveyed approval of the central government to credit 8.55 percent rate of interest for 2017-18 into PF accounts of members, according to an order issued by the EPFO to its more than 120 field offices.
The finance ministry had ratified 8.55 percent rate of interest on EPF for the last fiscal. But it could not be implemented because of model code of conduct for Karnataka elections. (PTI)
Seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure. He said he was conscious that he was not running a majority government but promised "a new kind" of coalition
government that would become a model for the country.
"You (BJP) may be feeling that this government will go in two or three months, it will not go in two months or one month, but will stay with stability for five years," Kumaraswamy said.
TN violence: CPI demands resignation of CM Palaniswami
CPI today demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, owning moral responsibility for the police firing on protesters in Tuticorin that has claimed 13 lives and left scores injured. The Left party charged the state government with "state sponsored killing" of the protesters and protecting Sterlite's interests".
"The Chief Minister should own up moral responsibility for the deaths and step down. Sterlite should also go," CPI National Secretary D Raja said in a statement. (PTI)
Putin says world needs 'trade peace', not trade wars
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the world needs to put a stop to trade wars, in what appeared to be a jab at US leader Donald Trump.
"Today we need not trade wars or even trade truces but trade peace," Putin told an economic summit in Saint Petersburg attended by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP)
TCS m-cap surges past Rs 7-lakh crore mark
IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation briefly crossed the Rs 7-lakh crore mark on Friday, making it the first company to achieve this milestone.
The market valuation of TCS jumped to Rs 7,03,309 crore during the intra-day session on the BSE today. The m-cap was calculated at the stock's 52-week high price of Rs 3,674 hit today on the exchange. At the close of trade, however, the m-cap of TCS slipped below the Rs 7-lakh crore mark and stood at Rs 6,87,123.96 crore.
TCS shares slipped 0.43 percent to settle at Rs 3,589.45 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it had gained 1.91 percent to hit a one-year high of Rs 3,674. The IT major's shares have surged nearly 33 percent so far this year. (PTI)
Modi government's schemes benefitted 22 crore poor families: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government's welfare schemes in its four years have benefitted 22 crore poor families and set an example of how a pro-people dispensation is run. In his brief address to the media on the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government, Shah claimed that the current dispensation has taken the country's self-pride to the highest level.
The party on the occasion also unveiled a new slogan 'Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas' (clean intentions, right development) as it launches a nation-wide drive to highlight the government's works. (PTI)
Karnataka Polls 2018: Easy win at trust vote, but tough reign ahead for Kumaraswamy
The next big challenge before the new government would be ministry formation.
Tuticorin copper plant issues: Harsh Vardhan says will look into it
Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday sought to blame the previous UPA government for issues related to Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin and said his ministry would look into the matter.
"I just returned in the morning and I read about it (Tuticorin) in the newspapers. We will certainly look into what is happening. All this happened during the tenure of the last government. I do not want to make an issue out of it," Vardhan said when asked about the issue. (PTI)
Trump welcomes North Korean response to talk cancellation
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was pleased that North Korea said it was still open to talks after his abrupt cancellation of a planned June 12 meeting.
"Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!" Trump said on Twitter. (Reuters)
Anti-Sterlite protest: HC leaves it to NHRC to decide lawyer's plea
The Delhi High Court on Friday left it to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to decide a lawyer's representation for an independent probe into the deaths in police firing during the protests against Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district.
Since the NHRC has already sought a report from the state's chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP), the Tamil Nadu-based lawyer can appear before the Commission to obtain suitable directions, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said. "Let the represenation be placed before the NHRC for directions on May 29," the court said and disposed of the plea by advocate A Rajarajan. (PTI)
Movie producer Weinstein surrenders on sex assault charges
Film producer Harvey Weinstein surrendered on Friday to authorities at a New York City police station on sex crime charges, months after he was toppled from Hollywood's most powerful ranks by scores of women accusing him of misconduct.
More than 70 women have accused the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some allegations dating back decades.
The accusations, first reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of misconduct. (Reuters)
UAE issues Kerala travel warning over Nipah virus
The UAE has asked its citizens to put off unnecessary travel to Kerala where a Nipah virus outbreak has claimed 11 lives while at least 40 others are in quarantine, the health ministry said in a statement.
The virus, which commonly affects animals such as bats, pigs, dogs, and horses, can spread to humans and cause serious illness among humans. In Kerala, the Nipah virus has so far claimed 11 lives and the state government has stepped up efforts to contain the outbreak. (PTI)
Hindutva ideals not seen in BJP's younger generation: Uddhav
The ideals of Hindutva are not visible in the younger generation of the BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday. Replying to a query about whether he regretted that his party has been an ally of the BJP for 25 years, Thackeray said: "Unfortunately, there is regret about some things, because the ideals of Hindutva are not seen in the younger generation of the BJP."
Speaking to a Marathi news channel, he said the BJP has become "arrogant" after coming to power. He said the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll on May 28 would be a fight between arrogance and loyalty. "They have become arrogant after coming to power. But we are contesting the Palghar polls to show them the truth," he said. (PTI)
Bank fraud: ED attaches Rs 14.5-cr assets of Gujarat firm
The ED today said it has attached assets worth Rs 14.5 crore of a Gujarat-based firm for allegedly defrauding SBI and Bank of Baroda (BoB) to the tune of over Rs 804 crore.
The agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of two immovable assets-- one located at Nariman Point in Mumbai and the other at Nikumbh complex in Ahmedabad-- under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Ms ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd and its director Ashish Sureshbhai Jobanputra and others.
2G case a shame to nation: CBI tells HC challenging acquittals
The CBI today told the Delhi High Court that the 2G spectrum case allegedly involving former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others was "a case of monumental loss and a shame to the nation".
Challenging the acquittal of the DMK leaders and others, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justice S P Garg that huge loss to the public exchequer has been caused due to the spectrum allocation scam.
"This is a case of monumental loss and a shame to the nation," Mehta said.
The ASG also opposed the plea of the accused seeking more time to file their response saying "delaying tactics" were being adopted by them to prolong the proceedings.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy wins floor test after 117 MLAs voted in his favour, reports ANI.
Lenders move NCLAT for early hearing in Essar Steel case
Essar Steel lenders have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal seeking an early hearing of appeals filed by suitors for the insolvency-bound firm, saying they are losing a lot of money because of the delays.
The NCLAT had on May 22 ordered status quo on insolvency of Essar Steel for two months as it admitted petitions of NuMetal and ArcelorMittal over the bidding eligibility.
State Bank of India (SBI) filed the petition in the NCLAT on behalf of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Essar Steel seeking the "earliest possible date for hearing on a day to day basis."
The NCLAT had on May 22 ordered hearing on the appeals on a daily basis from July 23-26.
CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra gets one-year extension
Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra was today given one-year extension as the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) till May next year.
This is his second extension after taking over as the chief of the CBDT, the apex policy making body of the Income Tax department, on November 1, 2016. He was given a one-year extension in last year till May 31, this year.
Tamil Nadu government submits its report to the Home Ministry on Thoothukudi violence, reports ANI.
BSP chief Mayawati writes to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to convert her govt allotted house '13A Mall Avenue' into Kanshiram Vishram Sthal, reports ANI.
NSE and MCX enter into merger talks
The National Stock Exchange and the Multi Commodity Exchange enter into merger talks ahead of the implementation of the universal exchange framework in October. A top official said that the two entities are planning to approach market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India as early as this month. The merger will help National Stock Exchange and Multi Commodity Exchange cement their leadership position both in the equities and commodity derivatives space.
India among top 3 countries most targeted for phishing: Report
Phishing and malware-based attacks are the most prolific online fraud tactics globally and India is one of the top three target countries for such attacks, says a report.
According to the RSA Quarterly Fraud Report for the period between January 1 to March 31, 2018, phishing accounted for 48 per cent of all cyber-attacks.