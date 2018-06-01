App
Jun 01, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: PSBs' FY18 losses have wiped out govt's $13-bn capital infusions, says Fitch

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 01, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors sales May 2018 sales rise 58% YoY
    Tata Motors recorded a strong growth in its May 2018 sales, clocking 54,295  units. This is a 58 percent rise from its May 2017 sales, driven by a solid performance of its commercial and passenger vehicles business.

  • Jun 01, 03:32 PM (IST)

    News Live Bulletin: Tata Motors records strong growth in May 2018 sales and cash-strapped Venezuela stops payment of oil dues to ONGC. These and more top headlines of the hour.

  • Jun 01, 03:11 PM (IST)

    Ashok Leyland sales up 51%  in May at 13,659 units
    Ashok Leyland has reported a 51 percent jump in its May 2018 total sales at around 13,659 units. The company sold around 9,075 units in May 2017.

  • Jun 01, 02:59 PM (IST)

    CBI seeks to question AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes
    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned AirAsia Group chief Tony Fernandes to question him over allegations his airline broke rules while obtaining a flying licence in the country, according to a media report.

  • Jun 01, 02:26 PM (IST)
  • Jun 01, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Pakistan's ex-chief justice Nasirul Mulk takes oath as caretaker PM
    Former chief justice Nasirul Mulk today took oath as Pakistan's seventh caretaker prime minister until general elections on July 25 to oversee the second-ever democratic transition of power in the country ruled by the powerful army for much of its life since it gained independence 70 years ago.

  • Jun 01, 01:29 PM (IST)

    News Live Bulletin: GST collections rises in May 2018 and the Confederation of All India Traders files a petition against Flipkart-Walmart deal stating it flouts FDI norms. These and more top headlines of the hour.

  • Jun 01, 01:20 PM (IST)

  • Jun 01, 01:07 PM (IST)
  • Jun 01, 12:49 PM (IST)
  • Jun 01, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Maersk Line to levy $60 surcharge per container
    Container shipping company Maersk Line said it will be levying a surcharge of around USD 60 dollars per standard 20-foot container. The company, which ferries the largest proportion of India's container traffic, said rising fuel costs were the reason for the surcharge.

  • Jun 01, 12:17 PM (IST)

    ​News Live Bulletin: Bajaj Auto’s annual motorcycle sales are up 24% and The Enforcement Directorate has issued an adjudication order in the IPL spot fixing scam​. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.

  • Jun 01, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • Jun 01, 11:59 AM (IST)

    CAIT files petition with ED against Flipkart
    ​The Confederation of all India Traders has filed a petition with the Enforcement Directorate against Flipkart, media reports say. The trader’s body alleges that Walmart’s buyout of the e-commerce giant violates the FDI policy and circumvents the law.

  • Jun 01, 11:56 AM (IST)

  • Jun 01, 11:19 AM (IST)
  • Jun 01, 11:14 AM (IST)

    ​News Live Bulletin: ICICI Bank has denies asking its CEO to go on indefinite leave and Canada hits back on US tariffs. These and more are the top headlines of the hour. 

  • Jun 01, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Bajaj annual motorcylce sales up 24%
    Bajaj Auto’s annual motorcycle sales are up 24% at around 3.42 lakh units. The company also says its annual 3 wheeler sales increased by 80% at around 64,449 units.

  • Jun 01, 10:04 AM (IST)

    ​News Live Bulletin: Report says Chanda Kochhar asked to go on leave; US reignites trade war, fuel prices cut. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.

  • Jun 01, 09:26 AM (IST)

    Flipkart Internet trims losses at Rs 1,638.6 cr in FY17
    E-commerce major Flipkart Internet has seen its losses narrow to Rs 1,638.6 crore in FY17, as per regulatory documents. The company had a net loss of Rs 2,306.5 crore in FY16.

  • Jun 01, 08:55 AM (IST)
  • Jun 01, 08:46 AM (IST)

    CBI books officials of ONGC in Rs 80 crore scam case
    The CBI has booked 13 senior serving and retired officials of the ONGC for alleged irregularities in giving a contract to a private company for supplying gas dehyrdation units for its Rajahmundry plant in Andhra Pradesh, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 80 crore, the agency said here today. 

  • Jun 01, 08:43 AM (IST)

    Paytm crosses $29 billion in gross transactions run rate
    Digital payments major Paytm said it has crossed an annual gross transaction run-rate of USD 29 billion, driven by growth across mobile payments and bank transfers through its platform.
     

  • Jun 01, 08:27 AM (IST)
  • Jun 01, 08:26 AM (IST)

    US ends steel, aluminum import tariff exemption on EU, Canada, Mexico
    The US announced the end of exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico. The EU, Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that exemptions on steel and aluminum import tariffs would end on June 1.

  • Jun 01, 08:20 AM (IST)

    Eight infra sectors record 4.7% growth in April
    Close to eight infrastructure industries recorded a 4.7 percent growth in April backed by a healthy performance in segments like coal, natural gas and cement. The growth rate of these eight core sectors, was 2.6 percent in April 2017, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry.

  • Jun 01, 08:10 AM (IST)

    Govt to ask ONGC to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol, diesel price
    The government may ask state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to bear a fuel subsidy to help cut petrol and diesel prices. The government does not want to cut excise duty and is looking at alternative means to reduce petrol and diesel prices, which turned an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre and Rs 69.31 a litre respectively last week.
     

  • Jun 01, 08:08 AM (IST)

    IOCL cuts fuel prices by around 6 paise
    ​Indian Oil has cut petrol and diesel prices by around 6 paise per litre  June 1. Petrol in Mumbai is priced at  Rs 86.10 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.67 per litre. Petrol in New Delhi is priced at Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 69.20 per litre.

  • Jun 01, 07:59 AM (IST)

    India's GDP grew 7.7% from Jan-March, fast growing economy in the world
    India's GDP grew at 7.7 percent in January-March quarter of 2018 — the fastest pace in seven quarters , retaining the tag as the fastest growing major economy, based  on robust performance by manufacturing and service sectors as well as good farm output. India's economic expansion at 7.7 percent was significantly higher than China's 6.8 percent in the January-March period.

