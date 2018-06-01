News LIVE: PSBs' FY18 losses have wiped out govt's $13-bn capital infusions, says Fitch

Govt to ask ONGC to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol, diesel price

The government may ask state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to bear a fuel subsidy to help cut petrol and diesel prices. The government does not want to cut excise duty and is looking at alternative means to reduce petrol and diesel prices, which turned an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre and Rs 69.31 a litre respectively last week.

