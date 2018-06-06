News Live: Preparations for North Korea summit moving along very well, says Trump

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Preparations for North Korea summit moving along very well: Trump
US President Donald Trump today said that preparations for the June 12 summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is moving along very well. The President's statement comes a day after Singapore designated a special event area of the Sentosa island tourist resort for Tuesday's historic summit, which is expected to be covered by over 2,500 journalists from across the world.
We in the Government understand that youngsters may face shortage of funds for their start-ups. That is why a 'fund of funds' has been started by the Government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate: PM Modi
Start-ups are no longer only in big cities. Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant start-up centres. India has distinguished itself in the global start-up eco-system: PM Modi
Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese companies
Facebook said Tuesday it has data sharing partnerships with at least four Chinese companies including Huawei, the world's third largest smartphone maker, which has come under scrutiny from US intelligence agencies on security concerns.
DATA STORY | Developing countries invest more in renewable energy than developed nations
A report by Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) studied global trends of investments in renewable sources of energy
WhatsApp's payment plan may get delayed over privacy concerns
WhatApp’s payment launch may get delayed as its parent firm Facebook is battling a slew of concerns over the storage and sharing of user data, reported The Economic Times.
Trump-Kim summit set for Singapore's Sentosa Island: White House
The summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be on Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, the White House said on Tuesday as preparations accelerated for next week's event. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a Twitter post that the venue would be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa and thanked Singaporeans for their hospitality. The summit is scheduled to start on the morning of June 12.
Royal Enfield drives premium bike sales to 1 million
India’s market for premium motorcycles costing above Rs 1 lakh crossed the 1-million-unit annual sales milestone in fiscal 2018. This segment has been growing at a much quicker pace than the overall bike segment, reported The Economic Times.
Bharti Airtel in talks with Verizon for IoT partnership
Bharti Airtel is reportedly in advanced talks with Verizon for a broad partnership around Internet of Things (IoT). The Indian telecom major is working on its expansion plans, reported The Economic Times.
JUST IN | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reportedly spoke to Baba Ramdev on Tuesday night over food park controversy. Media report says the CM has assured the yoga guru that the proposal will go ahead as per the schedule.
Nearly 200 missing, 73 dead from Guatemala volcano
Nearly 200 people are missing and at least 73 people were killed since Guatemala's Fuego volcano began erupting over the weekend, reported PTI. Seven communities in devastated areas were evacuated as the volcano's activity increased, with rescue operations halted.
Construction sector: Strong order book, lower lending cost to ensure strong footing
Fiscal 2018 was remarkable for the entire road construction sector. On an aggregate basis, the 9 companies that we covered in this space reported a strong 257 percent year-on-year growth in net profits and 11.4 percent growth in sales.
Monetary Policy Committee meet: Chetan Ahya, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley asks not to expect the RBI to raise rates today at the Monetary Policy meeting. Ahya adds that we can expect a total of three shallow rate hikes by the RBI in August this year.
Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression', Benjamin Netanyahu tells Emmanuel Macron
Israel's leader urged France on Tuesday to turn its attention to tackling Iran's "regional aggression", saying he no longer needed to convince Paris to quit world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran as economic pressure would kill it anyway.
EU states, lawmakers agree to cap price of intra-EU calls
European Union governments and lawmakers have agreed to cap the price of calling from one EU country to another, seeking to score another political victory with citizens after the elimination of mobile roaming surcharges. The deal is part of a wider overhaul of the bloc's 15-year-old telecoms laws to encourage operators to invest in fibre broadband networks and open up radio frequencies for next-generation 5G services.
Microsoft expands programme for women returning to work
Microsoft Corp is expanding a program designed to increase its hiring of women seeking to rejoin the workforce, following a rash of complaints about sexual harassment and gender discrimination at the world's largest software company.
NITI Aayog working on road map for full-scale methanol economy
As part of its initiative to promote clean energy and environment, government think-tank NITI Aayog said it is preparing a road map for a full-scale implementation of methanol economy in the near future. Methanol economy, if adopted by India, can be one of the best ways to mitigate the environmental hazards of a growing nation, it said in a release.
Patanjali cancels proposed Rs 6,000-cr mega food processing park in Uttar Pradesh
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved said it is pulling out of its proposed Rs 6,000-crore mega food processing project along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, citing non-cooperation from the state government. However, the Uttar Pradesh government said it has given one more month to Patanjali to meet the conditions required to get the final approval.
Karnataka Cabinet minister swearing in: Congress' DK Shivakumar, KJ George and Priyank Kharge to take oath as Karnataka ministers today, among others.Oath taking ceremony of Karnataka ministers will take place at 2.12 pm in Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Congress has been allocated 22 portfolios and 12 ministerial berths have been allocated to JD(S).
Defamation case filed against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in Pune
A defamation case has been registered against Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani after he allegedly tweeted a morphed picture of a city-based columnist, reported PTI. The columnist, Shefali Vaidya, lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered against Mevani on June 3 at Paud police station under IPC Section 500 (defamation) and Section 66 (C) of the Information Technology Act, said a police official.
ED interrogates Raj Kundra over Bitcoin scam for more than 10 hours
Film star Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was interrogated for over ten hours at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with a Bitcoin scam amounting to more than Rs 2,000 crore.
Kundra was being interrogated for his alleged dealings with Amit Bhardwaj, who was arrested two months ago in Delhi and is known for being a kingpin of sorts in the cryptocurrency market in India and overseas.
New Chairman at ICICI Bank: A token change won't help
The hunt for a new Chairman of ICICI Bank couldn't have come in more trying times for India's biggest private lender.
Judge recuses self from hearing appeal filed by Nalini Chidambaram
Justice M Dhandapani of the Madras High Court recused himself from hearing an appeal filed by former union minister P Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram against the dismissal of her plea against an Enforcement Directorate summons in the Saradha chit fund scam case.