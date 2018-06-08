News Live: Police uncover 'Rajiv Gandhi-type assassination plot' against PM Modi

Live now
Jun 08, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Foxconn unit's shares skyrocket in Shanghai trading debut
China's Ant Financial raises $14 billion to bolster global push
Labour Ministry puts on hold quarterly jobs survey
Trump says would invite Kim Jong-un to US if Singapore talks go well
North Korea has confirmed to US its willingness to denuclearise: Mike Pompeo
Google, Twitter told to share info about data-sharing agreement with Chinese firms
RBI amends Gold Monetisation Scheme to make it more attractive
Important for India to address banking crisis to support investment, inclusive growth agenda: IMF
Airbus set to close deal for majority stake in Bombardier Cseries
Airbus SE is set to close a deal to take a controlling stake in Bombardier’s C Series jetliner program effective July 1. The move will kickstart the European planemaker's ability to put its marketing and cost-cutting muscle into the Canadian plane program.
Cipla partners with Eli Lilly to market diabetes drug Basaglar in India
Drug firm Cipla said it has partnered with Eli Lilly to market and distribute Lilly's insulin glargine injection, Basaglar, in India. Cipla's tie up is with Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of the US based firm, the two firms said in a joint statement.Bank of India ups MCLR by 0.10 percent from June 10 for various tenors
Bank of India ups MCLR by 0.10% from Jun 10 for various tenors
Following peers, state-owned Bank of India has hiked lending rates based on MCLR by 0.10 percent for various tenors. The bank has increased MCLR rates by 10 bps (or 0.10 per cent) for various tenors, it said in a statement.
Godrej Properties raises Rs 1,000 cr from GIC-managed firm
Realty firm Godrej Properties said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issue of preferential shares to a GIC-managed investment firm. In a filing to the BSE, the company said that an allotment committee of the board of directors has allotted 1,27,65,000 equity shares to GAMNAT Pte Ltd on preferential basis at the price of Rs 783.50 per equity share.
I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi's old tactic, since he was CM, whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time: Congress leader, Sanjay Nirupam told ANI.
In a boost for logistics industry, truck axle load permit to be hiked by 20-25%: Report
The government has said it will increase the maximum axle load on heavy vehicles by 20-25 percent, an effort to match it with international standards, according to a report in The Times of India.
FDI in India rises to $61.96 billion in 2017-18: Govt
Foreign direct investment in India increased to $ 61.96 billion in 2017-18, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said. FDI inflows stood at $60 billion in the previous fiscal.
Tax authorities issue notices to businesses for less IGST input credit claim
Tax authorities have started sending notices to businesses who have claimed less IGST input tax credit while filing sales returns as against the credit claims generated by GST Network (GSTN). The effort of this exercise, officials said, is to find out whether the mismatch is on account of genuine errors by the businesses or with a view to evade taxes.
Reliance Retail to 'leverage' Jio's strength to consolidate position
Reliance Retail plans to continue its "aggressive expansion plans" in the organised retail segment to consolidate its position to keep up with evolving consumer shopping habits, reported PTI. Reliance Retail is getting ready to further strengthen leadership position in organised retail.
Finance Ministry may further rationalize GST: MoS finance
Minister of state (MoS) for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla says the government may come up with an announcement on further rationalisation in the goods and services tax (GST) structure.
SBI, ICICI Bank and PNB see surge in digital transactions: Report
Giving government's efforts towards promoting Digital India a big push, digital transactions have seen a spurt for leading banks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank, as per a report in The Hindu Business Line.
Reduction in oil duty best solution to check fuel price rise: Assocham
Reducing taxes is the best solution to check the spurt in fuel prices which would also tremendously help India on the exports front, industry body Assocham said. It will make India's exports competitive, bring down current account deficit and we may also no longer see the rupee depreciating, Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said in a statement.
Sri Sri Ravishankar’s FMCG brand plans to spend Rs 200-crore in ad blitz
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s FMCG brand Sri Sri Tattva reportedly plans to ramp up its marketing spend, earmarking about Rs 200 crore for advertising and promotion, reported The Economic Times. The amount will be spent on mass media advertising, outdoor campaigns and below-the-line marketing across the country to support its expansion plan of opening 1,000 stores in the country.
Fortis: Unaware of creditors thinking of moving NCLT, vendors' dues will be cleared soon
Fortis Healthcare on Friday clarified that it was not aware of any creditors or vendors considering moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover their dues, as reported by a daily.
Mukherjee's speech reminded glorious history of India: RSS
The RSS has said that former president Pranab Mukherjee, in his speech at the organisation headquarters here, reminded the glorious history of the nation while highlighting inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as foundation of India.
Ratan Tata's RNT may invest $150 mn in Ant Financial Services
Ratan Tata-founded RNT Capital Advisors may invest about $150 million in the mega financing round of Ant Financial Services, reported The Economic Times. The investment by RNT Capital will be part of a $10-12 billion funding round that is expected to value Ant Financial at $150 billion.
Nissan to bring its electric car to India this fiscal year
Nissan’s India president says the second generation Nissan Leaf will make its India debut in the current fiscal year, reported the Economic Times.
China's export growth steady in May, import growth faster but not from US
China maintained solid export growth of 12.6 percent in May, slightly slower than in April, but still providing good news for Beijing's policymakers as they deal with tough trade negotiations with Washington.
ICICI Bank seeks more time to respond to SEBI’s showcause notice: Report
ICICI Bank and its managing director and chief executive officer, Chanda Kochhar, have sought more time to respond to a showcause notice served by the markets regulator SEBI, according to a Business Standard report. Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent a 12-page showcause notice to ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar on May 23 in relation to the disclosures made while giving loans to Videocon group.
CBI files chargesheet against Paramount Airways, founder M Thiagarajan
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against erstwhile carrier Paramount Airways, its founder M Thiagarajan and three others over allegations of siphoning money and submitting false information to the authorities to get a flying licence, reported The Economic Times.
Ola revenue rises 70% to Rs 1,286 cr in FY17
Ola has reportedly posted a 70 percent surge in revenue in the year ended March 2017, reported The Economic Times. The company owned by ANI Technologies clocked a turnover of Rs 1,286 crore in FY17 compared with Rs 758 crore in the previous financial year, according to filings sourced from data-tracking platform Tofler.