Jun 08, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Police uncover 'Rajiv Gandhi-type assassination plot' against PM Modi

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 08, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 08, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Airbus set to close deal for majority stake in Bombardier Cseries

    Airbus SE is set to close a deal to take a controlling stake in Bombardier’s C Series jetliner program effective July 1. The move will kickstart the European planemaker's ability to put its marketing and cost-cutting muscle into the Canadian plane program.

  • Jun 08, 01:59 PM (IST)
  • Jun 08, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Cipla partners with Eli Lilly to market diabetes drug Basaglar in India

    Drug firm Cipla said it has partnered with Eli Lilly to market and distribute Lilly's insulin glargine injection, Basaglar, in India. Cipla's tie up is with Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of the US based firm, the two firms said in a joint statement.Bank of India ups MCLR by 0.10 percent from June 10 for various tenors

  • Jun 08, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Bank of India ups MCLR by 0.10% from Jun 10 for various tenors

    Following peers, state-owned Bank of India has hiked lending rates based on MCLR by 0.10 percent for various tenors. The bank has increased MCLR rates by 10 bps (or 0.10 per cent) for various tenors, it said in a statement.

  • Jun 08, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Godrej Properties raises Rs 1,000 cr from GIC-managed firm

    Realty firm Godrej Properties said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issue of preferential shares to a GIC-managed investment firm.  In a filing to the BSE, the company said that an allotment committee of the board of directors has allotted 1,27,65,000 equity shares to GAMNAT Pte Ltd on preferential basis at the price of Rs 783.50 per equity share.

  • Jun 08, 01:29 PM (IST)

    I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi's old tactic, since he was CM, whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time: Congress leader, Sanjay Nirupam told ANI.  

  • Jun 08, 01:18 PM (IST)
  • Jun 08, 01:14 PM (IST)

    In a boost for logistics industry, truck axle load permit to be hiked by 20-25%: Report

    In a boost for logistics industry, truck axle load permit to be hiked by 20-25%: Report

    The government has said it will increase the maximum axle load on heavy vehicles by 20-25 percent, an effort to match it with international standards, according to a report in The Times of India.
  • Jun 08, 01:09 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 08, 01:06 PM (IST)

    FDI in India rises to $61.96 billion in 2017-18: Govt

    Foreign direct investment in India increased to $ 61.96 billion in 2017-18, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said. FDI inflows stood at $60 billion in the previous fiscal.

  • Jun 08, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Tax authorities issue notices to businesses for less IGST input credit claim

    Tax authorities have started sending notices to businesses who have claimed less IGST input tax credit while filing sales returns as against the credit claims generated by GST Network (GSTN). The effort of this exercise, officials said, is to find out whether the mismatch is on account of genuine errors by the businesses or with a view to evade taxes.

  • Jun 08, 12:52 PM (IST)

    Reliance Retail to 'leverage' Jio's strength to consolidate position

    Reliance Retail plans to continue its "aggressive expansion plans" in the organised retail segment to consolidate its position to keep up with evolving consumer shopping habits, reported PTI. Reliance Retail is getting ready to further strengthen leadership position in organised retail.

  • Jun 08, 12:49 PM (IST)

    Finance Ministry may further rationalize GST: MoS finance

    Minister of state (MoS) for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla says the government may come up with an announcement on further rationalisation in the goods and services tax (GST) structure. 

  • Jun 08, 12:41 PM (IST)
  • Jun 08, 12:39 PM (IST)

    SBI, ICICI Bank and PNB see surge in digital transactions: Report

    SBI, ICICI Bank and PNB see surge in digital transactions: Report

    Giving government's efforts towards promoting Digital India a big push, digital transactions have seen a spurt for leading banks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank, as per a report in The Hindu Business Line.
  • Jun 08, 12:17 PM (IST)

    Reduction in oil duty best solution to check fuel price rise: Assocham

    Reducing taxes is the best solution to check the spurt in fuel prices which would also tremendously help India on the exports front, industry body Assocham said. It will make India's exports competitive, bring down current account deficit and we may also no longer see the rupee depreciating, Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said in a statement.

  • Jun 08, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 08, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Sri Sri Ravishankar’s FMCG brand plans to spend Rs 200-crore in ad blitz

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s FMCG brand Sri Sri Tattva reportedly plans to ramp up its marketing spend, earmarking about Rs 200 crore for advertising and promotion, reported The Economic Times. The amount will be spent on mass media advertising, outdoor campaigns and below-the-line marketing across the country to support its expansion plan of opening 1,000 stores in the country.

  • Jun 08, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Fortis: Unaware of creditors thinking of moving NCLT, vendors' dues will be cleared soon

    Fortis: Unaware of creditors thinking of moving NCLT, vendors' dues will be cleared soon

    Fortis Healthcare on Friday clarified that it was not aware of any creditors or vendors considering moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover their dues, as reported by a daily.
  • Jun 08, 11:30 AM (IST)

    Mukherjee's speech reminded glorious history of India: RSS

    The RSS has said that former president Pranab Mukherjee, in his speech at the organisation headquarters here, reminded the glorious history of the nation while highlighting inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as foundation of India.

  • Jun 08, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Ratan Tata's RNT may invest $150 mn in Ant Financial Services

    Ratan Tata-founded RNT Capital Advisors may invest about $150 million in the mega financing round of Ant Financial Services, reported The Economic Times. The investment by RNT Capital will be part of a $10-12 billion funding round that is expected to value Ant Financial at $150 billion.

  • Jun 08, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 08, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Nissan to bring its electric car to India this fiscal year

    Nissan’s India president says the second generation Nissan Leaf will make its India debut in the current fiscal year, reported the Economic Times.

  • Jun 08, 11:02 AM (IST)

    China's export growth steady in May, import growth faster but not from US

    China maintained solid export growth of 12.6 percent in May, slightly slower than in April, but still providing good news for Beijing's policymakers as they deal with tough trade negotiations with Washington.

  • Jun 08, 10:58 AM (IST)
  • Jun 08, 10:42 AM (IST)

    ICICI Bank seeks more time to respond to SEBI’s showcause notice: Report

    ICICI Bank and its managing director and chief executive officer, Chanda Kochhar, have sought more time to respond to a showcause notice served by the markets regulator SEBI, according to a Business Standard report. Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent a 12-page showcause notice to ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar on May 23 in relation to the disclosures made while giving loans to Videocon group.

  • Jun 08, 10:36 AM (IST)
  • Jun 08, 10:36 AM (IST)

    CBI files chargesheet against Paramount Airways, founder M Thiagarajan

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against erstwhile carrier Paramount Airways, its founder M Thiagarajan and three others over allegations of siphoning money and submitting false information to the authorities to get a flying licence, reported The Economic Times.

  • Jun 08, 10:25 AM (IST)

    Ola revenue rises 70% to Rs 1,286 cr in FY17

     

    Ola has reportedly posted a 70 percent surge in revenue in the year ended March 2017, reported The Economic Times. The company owned by ANI Technologies clocked a turnover of Rs 1,286 crore in FY17 compared with Rs 758 crore in the previous financial year, according to filings sourced from data-tracking platform Tofler.

