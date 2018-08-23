News Live: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, to launch projects in Junagadh

Live now
highlights
CreditAccess Grameen falls below Rs 400 on debut
PM Modi to visit Gujarat
Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen share price started off the first trading session on a weak note, opening with 7 percent discount at Rs 393 against issue price of Rs 422.
In the pre-opening trade, the stock price settled at Rs 385, a 8.77 percent discount to final offer price.
Aramco listing plan halted, Saudi energy minister denies report
Saudi Arabia has called off both the domestic and international stock listing of state oil giant Aramco, billed as the biggest such deal in history, four senior industry sources said on Wednesday.
The financial advisors working on the proposed listing have been disbanded, as Saudi Arabia shifts its attention to a proposed acquisition of a "strategic stake" in local petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp, two of the sources said. (Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley. (ANI)
Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar passed away on Wednesday night. He was 95.