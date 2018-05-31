News LIVE: PM Modi meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad

Live now
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad as a part of his three-nation tour. The leaders exchanged views on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.
GMR Infrastructure reported a reduction in its net loss to Rs 819.53 crore for the March quarter, as opposed to a net loss of Rs 2,478.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement has terminated the agreement to acquire two entities, Bhilai Jaypee Cement and Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit, from Jaypee group firms. The deal was pegged at Rs 1,946 crore.
The Income-Tax department has begun to examine the recent acquisition of a 77 percent majority stake in e-commerce giant Flipkart by US-retailer Walmart, media reports say.
The rupee has gained 6 paise to 67.37 against the dollar in early trade. The uptrend was influenced by expectations of robust GDP growth and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.
News Live Bulletin: Indian oil trims petrol and diesel prices, and Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan has taken a lead of around 8,000 votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana . These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana shows Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan has taken a lead of around 8,000 votes after the fourth round.
Reliance Communications has reported a loss of around Rs 6,883 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to impairment charges, as opposed to a total comprehensive loss of Rs 94 crore in the year-ago period.
Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said that the challenging government regulations has held back its entry in India. Musk says in a tweet that Tesla will enter the Indian market after getting clearance from the company’s Indian CFO Deepak Ahuja.
The World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement body has agreed to set up a panel to examine America's allegations against certain alleged export subsidy measures in India. Last month, the US dragged India to the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism over export subsidies, saying that these incentives were harming the American companies.
The Gross domestic product of the United States has increased by a 2.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter of the year, short of the 2.3 growth expected by economists. Downward revisions to inventory investment and consumer spending are the main causes, according to reports.
State-run SAIL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 815.57 crore for the March quarter, buoyed by an increase in revenues. The company posted a standalone net loss of Rs 771.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
Markets regulator SEBI has allowed debt issuers to review ratings given by agencies, a move that will check the menace of 'rating shopping' and 'pick-and-choose' approach in their actions, reported PTI. In the past, several firms have expressed dissatisfaction against credit rating agencies (CRAs) after ratings on their debt were suddenly downgraded or withdrawn.
The Madras High Court ordered a re-postmortem on the bodies of seven victims that were killed by police firing in the protests against the Vedanta Sterlite copper smelter in Tuticorin. The court also orders the preservation of the bodies other six victims.
President Donald Trump intends to impose steep import duties on steel and aluminum imports from Europe starting Friday, after weeks of talks failed to reach a compromise, The Wall Street Journal reported today.
Petrol is currently priced at Rs 86.16 per litre in Mumbai, in Mumbai and Rs 78.35 a litre in Delhi, while the prices of diesel in the two cities are Rs 73.73 a litre and Rs 69.25 a litre, respectively.