News LIVE: PM Modi meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad

SEBI allows debt issuers to review ratings of CRAs

Markets regulator SEBI has allowed debt issuers to review ratings given by agencies, a move that will check the menace of 'rating shopping' and 'pick-and-choose' approach in their actions, reported PTI. In the past, several firms have expressed dissatisfaction against credit rating agencies (CRAs) after ratings on their debt were suddenly downgraded or withdrawn.