you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 03, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Petrol prices at all time high

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Sep 03, 09:55 AM (IST)

    Petrol prices reach new all time high
    Petrol at is currently priced at Rs 86.56 per litre, which is an increase by Rs 0.31 per litre and diesel is at Rs 75.54 per litre, an increase by Rs 0.44 per litre in Mumbai

  • Sep 03, 10:01 AM (IST)

    Myanmar judge jails Reuters reporters for 7 years for breach of state secrets act
    Two Reuters journalists were jailed Monday for seven years for breaching Myanmar's official secrets act during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, a judge said, a case that has drawn outrage as an attack on media freedom.

  • Sep 03, 09:59 AM (IST)

    Wipro clinches largest deal till date
    The company signed a $1.5 billion-deal for ten years with Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions, a company that deals in technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions. The company also completed acquisition of Alight HR Services India, which it had earlier bought for USD 117 million. 

  • Sep 03, 09:50 AM (IST)

