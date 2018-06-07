Jun 07, 2018 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
News Live: Pakistan SC allows Pervez Musharraf to file nomination papers
This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.
Pakistan's SC allows Pervez Musharraf to file nomination papers
Bharti Group entity sells Future Retail stake worth Rs 1,697 crore
Commerce Secretary: US reaches deal with China's ZTE
HC dismisses plea for CBI probe into Jaya's death, imposes costs on petitioner
Sunil Kapur examined by CBI
CBIC introduces PAN-based refund clearances of exporters
China says 'no clue' on mystery illness striking US diplomats
India may cut expenditure to stick to 3.3% fiscal deficit: Moody's
Iraq launches air strike against Islamic State in Syria
World looks up to India and South Africa for providing leadership: Sushma Swaraj
Oil Minister Pradhan: Petrol, diesel will not be allowed to go out of reach of common man
HT Media to invest up to Rs 400 cr to expand radio biz
Buffett, Dimon say quarterly profit forecasts harming economy: Report
Idea to become Vodafone Idea; plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore
WhatsApp payments: IT Ministry asks NPCI to check compliance, data safety: Report
Future Group may soon deliver milk at your doorsteps
Forecast of heavy rains in Maharashtra from June 7-11
No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide
Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99
FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017: Report
India records 22% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2013
Facebook announces first original news shows, with partners
Pakistan's SC allows Pervez Musharraf to file nomination papers
Pakistan's Supreme Court today ruled that former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, disqualified for life, can conditionally file his nomination papers to contest the general elections on July 25.A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, also directed the 74-year-old Musharraf, currently based in Dubai, to appear before the court on June 13.
Bharti Group entity sells Future Retail stake worth Rs 1,697 crore
Bharti Group entity Cedar Support Services today sold a 6 percent stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail for nearly Rs 1,697 crore, through open market transactions.According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Cedar disposed of 3.03 crore shares, amounting to 6.04 percent stake in Future Retail.
Commerce Secretary: US reaches deal with China's ZTE
The United States has reached a deal with Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp that includes a USD 1 billion fine, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.The fine comes on top of the roughly USD 1 billion ZTE has already paid for selling equipment to North Korea and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.
HC dismisses plea for CBI probe into Jaya's death, imposes costs on petitioner
The Madras High Court today dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and imposed Rs 50,000 as costs on a petitioner, saying it was filed on frivolous grounds.
Sunil Kapur examined by CBI
The chairman of M/S Travel Food Services Sunil Kapur is currently being examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sources told Moneycontrol that Kapur allegedly managed to get a catering contract for Air Asia after lobbying for the carrier in India. Sources added that he was allegedly given Rs 10 crore for lobbying on behalf of Air Aisa India.
Bats not ruled out as primary source of Nipah outbreak: Health Ministry
The Union Health Ministry today said bats cannot be ruled out as the primary source of Nipah outbreak even after earlier reports tested negative.
Two weeks ago, a central medical team told it that samples collected from bats in two Kerala districts, where 17 people have died of Nipah infection, tested negative.
Another TN girl ends life over NEET failure
A girl allegedly committed suicide after unable to clear the NEET examination, the second medical aspirant to end her life in Tamil Nadu this week. Subasri who could only score 24 in the National Elgibility cum Entrance Test for medical courses was feeling very depressed in the past few days and hanged herself in her house last night, police said.
Coinbase says it's 'on track' to become a regulated securities firm
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it is on-track towards the goal of becoming a federally regulated broker-dealer, pending approval by federal authorities.
CBIC introduces PAN-based refund clearances of exporters
The CBIC has allowed clearance of GST refunds based on PAN of exporters if such refunds are held up due to mismatch in GSTIN mentioned in shipping bill and return forms. As much as Rs 14,000 crore worth of refunds due to exporters are stuck because of various reasons and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is organising a special refund fortnight from May 31 to June 14 to fast-track clearance of dues.
Bentley drives in all new Bentayga V8 at Rs 3.78 cr
Ultra luxury carmaker Bentley, in partnership with its dealer Exclusive Motors, today launched all new Bentley Bentayga V8 in the Indian market with price starting at Rs 3.78 crore (ex-showroom). The model would be available on order in the country.
China says 'no clue' on mystery illness striking US diplomats
The US is evacuating several diplomats from China amid concerns that they were suffering from a mysterious illness similar to those reported by its personnel in Cuba, even as Beijing today said it has investigated and found "no clue" about the sound attacks.
Ajmera Realty eyes Rs 350 cr revenue from housing project in north Bengaluru
Ajmera Realty and Infra India says it has entered into joint development agreement to develop a housing project in Bengaluru. The project will have a revenue potential of about 350 crore rupees over the next four years.
Google says free WiFi available at 400 railway stations
Tech giant Google today said it has rolled out free public WiFi at 400 Indian railway stations in collaboration with RailTel. Launched as a key initiative under Digital India programme, the service was kicked off from Mumbai Central station in January 2016, and Dibrugarh in Assam has become the 400th station to go live today, Google said in a statement.
India may cut expenditure to stick to 3.3% fiscal deficit: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service says it expects India to stick to the estimated fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP and even cut capital expenditure to offset any slippage from the budgeted target. It however said any reduction in the excise duty on petroleum and diesel products in view of high crude oil prices, would exert negative pressure on India's sovereign credit profile.
Sugar zooms post 8,500 cr package announcement
Sugar prices advances by 100 rupees per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital on immense buying amid thin supplies from mills, after the announcement of Rs 8,500 crore package by the government for the beleaguered sugar mills and farmers.
JUST IN | In Delhi's Tis Hazari Court pronounced 7 years imprisonment to gangster Abu Salem for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman.
JUST IN | Income tax conducted raid on 3 premises, including that in Sector 27 Noida, of Noida Authority Project Engineer Brij Pal Singh. Raids underway. More details awaited.
Developed MRI scanner that reduces cost by 50%: Tata Trusts
Tata Trusts today said its Foundation for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (FISE) has developed a high-tech portable MRI scanner that can reduce cost of scanning by 50 percent. The 1.5 Tesla whole body Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner has been developed at a total investment of Rs 15 crore by a team of eight scientists and engineers.
Iraq launches air strike against Islamic State in Syria
Iraq launched an air strike against an Islamic State target inside neighbouring Syria on Thursday, the military said. The F-16 fighter plane destroyed an area where members of the ultra-hardline Sunni group were operating, it said in a statement.
