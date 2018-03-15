News Live: Over $60 bn wiped off cryptocurrencies’ value in 24 hrs as bitcoin slide continues

Over USD 60 billion wiped off value of cryptocurrencies in 24 hours as bitcoin slide continues

Prices of major cryptocurrencies saw a sharp downward slide today, amid closer regulatory scrutiny on the space and after Google announced plans to ban advertising related to the sector, CNBC has reported.

The market capitalization or value of all the world's digital coins stood at USD 310.4 billion early today, down from USD 72.9 billion a day before, according to Coinmarketcap, which tracks prices based on different exchanges.