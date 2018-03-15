News Live: Over $60 bn wiped off cryptocurrencies’ value in 24 hrs as bitcoin slide continues

Live now
highlights
Prices of major cryptocurrencies saw a sharp downward slide today, amid closer regulatory scrutiny on the space and after Google announced plans to ban advertising related to the sector, CNBC has reported.
The market capitalization or value of all the world's digital coins stood at USD 310.4 billion early today, down from USD 72.9 billion a day before, according to Coinmarketcap, which tracks prices based on different exchanges.
India Inc announces deals worth $1,893m in Feb, says Grant Thornton
Corporate India announced merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $1,893 million in February this year, registering a 40% increase in value terms over the year ago period driven by big ticket transactions, says a report by assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton. There were 40 M&A transactions in February, while in the corresponding period a year ago there were 32 such deals worth $1,354 million. This increase in M&A deal value in February was driven by big-ticket consolidation that saw four deals valued over $100 million contributing to 79% of the total M&A values.
Feb trade deficit at $12bn on higher oil prices
Trade deficit in February stood at $12 billion led by increase in imports due to higher oil prices, the Commerce Ministry said. Exports grew 4.5% YoY to $25.8 billion while imports rose 10.4% YoY to $37.8 billion.
CoA takes away all functioning powers of BCCI office-bearers
Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) has deciding to take away all functioning powers of acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.
Having already sought their removal in the seventh Status Report filed in Supreme Court last week, the CoA has gone a step further by issuing the diktat to stop the office-bearers from taking any decision unilaterally. (PTI)
Let bygones be bygones, says Akhilesh Yadav on bitter past rivalry with BSP
Enthused by his party's strong showing in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has indicated that his party was keen on burying its bitter rivalry with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party saying sometimes "past incidents have to be forgotten". Yadav also said that his party's relations with Congress too continued to be good.
"Samajwadis always give due respect to all and that is why today we have good relations with all. People were recalling old incidents but sometimes they have to be forgotten," Yadav told media persons here. (PTI)
Expression of Interest (EoI) invited for first pod taxi; to follow US safety norms
The government has invited expression of interest (EoI) to execute India's maiden pod taxi project on Delhi-Gurgaon corridor, Parliament was informed today.
The development follows a high-level panel recommending inviting fresh bids for the project, also known as Personal Rapid Transport (PRT), conforming to the strictest safety standards on the lines of those prescribed by an American body. The proposed Rs 4,000-crore pod taxi scheme is a dream project of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Stocks fall for 3rd day; Sensex drops 150 points, Nifty below 10,400
The BSE Sensex dropped by 150 points to close at 33,685.54 in a volatile trade, extending losses for a third day as banking, FMCG and IT shares fell amid fresh Letter of Undertaking fraud scare.
Banking stocks led by Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India came under heavy selling pressure after the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a fresh case relating to ‘fraudulent’ issuance of Rs 9 crore of LoUs to Chandri Papers & Allied Products by Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch.
Asian markets ended mixed after the Wall Street declined amid concerns that the US could impose severe tariffs on Chinese imports and that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as next week.
Except for PNB, no unauthorised LoUs issued by PSBs, says SBI
All public sector banks have verified Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued by them, and there are no other unauthorised authority letters except for those issued by Punjab National Bank, MS Sastry, Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India, told PTI. "Each bank has already scanned their LoU/LoC related transactions and have confirmed that all of them are properly assessed, genuine and accounted for except those reported."
Indian realty sector market to reach $180bn by 2020
India's real estate sector is projected to reach $180 billion by 2020 from $126 billion in 2015, according to a joint report by CREDAI and JLL.
HUL's GST benefit deposit offer touches Rs 155cr
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has offered another tranche of Rs 36 crore of GST benefits for January to the government, taking the total to Rs 155 crore since the tax rates were revised on November 15 last year.
Small towns added Rs 4.36 lakh cr to MF assets in Feb: Icra
Smaller towns contributed Rs 4.36 lakh crore to assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry at the end of February, over 41% higher than a year-ago period, rating agency Icra said. In February, the share of direct plans in B15 towns stood at 20.4% against 45.6% in top 15 cities.
Karti gets interim protection from arrest till March 26 in INX Media case
The Supreme Court has extended interim protection from arrest granted by Delhi High Court to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case till March 26, reports PTI. The apex court transferred to itself the matter pending before the Delhi High Court in view of conflicting views by different HCs on the Enforcement Directorate's power to arrest. It has also fixed the matter for March 26 and said it will deal with issue related to ED's power to arrest accused in the money laundering case.
CBSE denies paper leak; says will approach police against 'fake' news
The CBSE denied allegations of paper leak of its Class 12 accountancy examination, asserting that all seals were found intact in examination centres, reports PTI. The board also said that it has approached the police against those spreading ‘false’ news. The development comes after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted this morning about the complaints received by him in this regard.
'Panama Papers' law firm shuts down operations
The law firm at the heart of the ‘Panama Papers’ global tax evasion scandal that brought down two world leaders said it would shut down operations, citing negative press and what it called unwarranted action by authorities, reports AFP. "Reputational deterioration, the media campaign, the financial consequences and irregular actions by some Panamanian authorities have caused irreparable damage, resulting in the total ceasing of public operations at the end of this month," Mossack Fonseca said in a statement.
The Supreme Court asked a Gujarat trial court not to proceed till April 12 with the criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah against the news portal The Wire and its journalists, reports PTI.
Oil regulator cancels GAIL's Surat-Paradip pipeline licence
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has terminated GAIL India's licence to build a Rs 10,000 crore natural gas pipeline from Surat in Gujarat to Paradip in Odisha, saying the state-owned firm hadn't started work on the project even after six years, reports PTI. It also ordered encashing the company's entire performance bank guarantee of Rs 20 crore, according to the regulator's March 13 order.
Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar to put up united front against BJP, say sources
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has met National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to step up efforts and put up a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections, sources told PTI. The meeting with the NCP leader comes amid the party's poor performance and loss in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Gandhi met Pawar last night within hours of the BJP's defeat in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting took place at the latter's residence, sources said.
Two bills passed amid din in LS, proceedings remain paralysed
Relentless protests by opposition and other parties again disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha but the government managed to get two bills passed amid the din, reports PTI.
Proceedings of the House were paralysed for the ninth consecutive day as opposition parties besides the TRS and the TDP, which is a member of the ruling NDA, stormed the Well as soon as it met and continued with their noisy protests over a number of issues, including the PNB scam, special status for Andhra and increase of quota.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan first adjourned the House till noon and then for the day. However, the government pushed two bills - The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill and The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill - amid this din and the House passed them with a voice vote.
Sensex, Nifty remain rangebound
Shares continue to trade in a tight range through the afternoon session, with the Nifty hovering around the 10,400-mark. Midcaps continue to outperform the benchmark indices. Cuts up to a percent are visible in metal, FMCG and energy stocks. Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries have lost the most.
HDFC AMC files IPO papers with Sebi
HDFC Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi. "The public offer of up to 2,54,57,555 equity shares, consists of an offer for sale of 85,92,970 equity shares by parent company HDFC and 1,68,64,585 shares by other promoter Standard Life Investments," HDFC said in a filing.
The Bitcoin fad is fading for now
Suddenly, Bitcoin seems a bit boring. It might be hard to believe. But after the 1,400% rally of 2017, with wild swings along the way, the great crypto craze has cooled, at least for now, reports Bloomberg. For the past month, Bitcoin’s price has stalled between $8,500 and $11,300 - a minuscule range by its standards.
And internet searches for ‘Bitcoin’ have plunged, suggesting public interest has, too. Online searches for ‘bitcoin’ fell 82% from December highs, according to Google Trends. Tweets that mention the coin peaked on December. 7, at 155,600, and are now down to about 63,000, BitInfoCharts said. And the number of bitcoin transactions is off 60% from its record on December 13, according to Blockchain.info.
Exclusive: Maruti to launch all-new car for its e-vehicle debut in 2020
The first all-electric car from Maruti Suzuki, which is due for debut in 2020, will be all new and not an electric version of any of its existing cars, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. India’s car market leader will launch a battery-run electric car which will be developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation under an alliance announced in 2017.
Lok Sabha passes bill seeking damages for breach of contract
A bill proposing to grant a party the right to seek damages from the other side in case of a breach of a business contract and to reduce discretion of courts in such matters was passed by the Lok Sabha today. The House passed The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 by a voice vote, reports PTI.
Jet Airways adds 144 new weekly flights this summer
Private carrier Jet Airways announced expansion of its domestic network, adding 144 new weekly flights comprising both non-stop and one-stop services as part of its summer schedule, which begins later this month. The new services include flights to north-eastern cities of Imphal and Jorhat as well as Tiruchanapalli in the south from New Delhi and Mumbai, Jet Airways said.