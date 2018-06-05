News Live: Oath taking ceremony of Karnataka ministers tomorrow in Raj Bhavan

No FIR, yet a probe against me: Chidambaram on ED questioning

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case today, said all the answers he gave to the probe agency were already recorded in government documents.

Chidambaram also said no FIR was registered against him, yet a probe had been initiated against him.

"Appeared before the ED. The questions were about what is already recorded in the file. Hence, answers too were what is recorded in the file. Need to reiterate there is no FIR, no offence alleged, yet there is an investigation," he tweeted. (PTI)