News LIVE: NSE and MCX in merger talks, could approach Sebi this month

May 25, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
N Korea open to US talks 'any time' despite Trump axing summit
North Korea said today it is willing to talk to the United States "at any time" after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit, a decision that once more casts a pall of uncertainty over the the turbulent Korean peninsula.
Trump blamed "open hostility" from the North Korean regime for his decision to call off the planned talks with Kim Jong Un, and warned Pyongyang against committing any "foolish or reckless acts."
Rescinding of H-4 visa work permit in final stages: Trump admin
The move to rescind work authorisation to certain categories of H-4 visa holders is in final stages, the Trump administration has told a US court.
H-4 visas are issued to the spouses of H-1B visa holders, a significantly large number of whom are high-skilled professionals from India.
The Trump administration is planning to end the Obama-era rule allowing spouses of H1-B visa holders to work legally in the US, a move that could have a devastating impact on more than 70,000 H-4 visa holders who have work permits.
Delhi High Court sought response and rejoinders from former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others on CBI’s plea challenging their acquittal by a special court in the 2G spectrum case, response sought by 10th August, reports ANI.
NSE and MCX enter into merger talks
The National Stock Exchange and the Multi Commodity Exchange enter into merger talks ahead of the implementation of the universal exchange framework in October. A top official said that the two entities are planning to approach market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India as early as this month. The merger will help National Stock Exchange and Multi Commodity Exchange cement their leadership position both in the equities and commodity derivatives space.
Hindutva ideals not seen in BJP's younger generation: Uddhav
The ideals of Hindutva are not visible in the younger generation of the BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday. Replying to a query about whether he regretted that his party has been an ally of the BJP for 25 years, Thackeray said: "Unfortunately, there is regret about some things, because the ideals of Hindutva are not seen in the younger generation of the BJP."
Speaking to a Marathi news channel, he said the BJP has become "arrogant" after coming to power. He said the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll on May 28 would be a fight between arrogance and loyalty. "They have become arrogant after coming to power. But we are contesting the Palghar polls to show them the truth," he said. (PTI)
Bank fraud: ED attaches Rs 14.5-cr assets of Gujarat firm
The ED today said it has attached assets worth Rs 14.5 crore of a Gujarat-based firm for allegedly defrauding SBI and Bank of Baroda (BoB) to the tune of over Rs 804 crore.
The agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of two immovable assets-- one located at Nariman Point in Mumbai and the other at Nikumbh complex in Ahmedabad-- under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Ms ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd and its director Ashish Sureshbhai Jobanputra and others.
2G case a shame to nation: CBI tells HC challenging acquittals
The CBI today told the Delhi High Court that the 2G spectrum case allegedly involving former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others was "a case of monumental loss and a shame to the nation".
Challenging the acquittal of the DMK leaders and others, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justice S P Garg that huge loss to the public exchequer has been caused due to the spectrum allocation scam.
"This is a case of monumental loss and a shame to the nation," Mehta said.
The ASG also opposed the plea of the accused seeking more time to file their response saying "delaying tactics" were being adopted by them to prolong the proceedings.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy wins floor test after 117 MLAs voted in his favour, reports ANI.
Lenders move NCLAT for early hearing in Essar Steel case
Essar Steel lenders have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal seeking an early hearing of appeals filed by suitors for the insolvency-bound firm, saying they are losing a lot of money because of the delays.
The NCLAT had on May 22 ordered status quo on insolvency of Essar Steel for two months as it admitted petitions of NuMetal and ArcelorMittal over the bidding eligibility.
State Bank of India (SBI) filed the petition in the NCLAT on behalf of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Essar Steel seeking the "earliest possible date for hearing on a day to day basis."
The NCLAT had on May 22 ordered hearing on the appeals on a daily basis from July 23-26.
CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra gets one-year extension
Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra was today given one-year extension as the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) till May next year.
This is his second extension after taking over as the chief of the CBDT, the apex policy making body of the Income Tax department, on November 1, 2016. He was given a one-year extension in last year till May 31, this year.
Tamil Nadu government submits its report to the Home Ministry on Thoothukudi violence, reports ANI.
BSP chief Mayawati writes to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to convert her govt allotted house '13A Mall Avenue' into Kanshiram Vishram Sthal, reports ANI.
India among top 3 countries most targeted for phishing: Report
Phishing and malware-based attacks are the most prolific online fraud tactics globally and India is one of the top three target countries for such attacks, says a report.
According to the RSA Quarterly Fraud Report for the period between January 1 to March 31, 2018, phishing accounted for 48 per cent of all cyber-attacks.
Suresh Prabhu to raise visa, steel duty, WTO issues with USTR, Commerce Secretary
Import duty hike on certain steel and aluminium items and visa restrictions are among the key issues to be flagged by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu during his meeting with the US Trade Representative (USTR) and American commerce secretary.
Prabhu will visit Washington and New York during his five-day visit beginning from June 10.
TCS m-cap surges past Rs 7 lakh cr mark
Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation surged past the Rs 7 lakh crore mark today, making it the first company to achieve this milestone.
Buoyed by a rally in its share price, the market valuation of TCS jumped to Rs 7,03,309 crore in intra-day session on the BSE. The m-cap has been calculated from its 52-week high price of Rs 3,674 hit today on the exchange.
TCS shares rose by 1.91 per cent to Rs 3,674 today.
India, Bangladesh bonded by cooperation and understanding: Modi
India and Bangladesh are two separate countries bonded by cooperation and understanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.
Modi, who was here to attend the convocation ceremony of the Visva Bharati University, shared the dais with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the university Vice Chancellor Sabujkoli Sen,
India state banks' bailout stumbles as losses mount
When the government announced a surprise $32 billion bailout plan for the nation's state-controlled banks last October, credit rating firms and the nation's central bank saw it as a huge step to getting the industry back to robust health and lending more to businesses and consumers.
But their optimism may have been majorly misplaced judging by the latest numbers coming out of the banks. And that may in turn crimp economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
Thirteen state banks have reported combined losses of $8.6 billion for the year to March - including $6.5 billion in the last quarter - and their non-performing loans have surged nearly a fifth from end-December levels. Two state banks have reported modest profits and six are still to report.