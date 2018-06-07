News Live: Now, PAN-based clearance of refunds for exporters

Live now
Jun 07, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
CBIC introduces PAN-based refund clearances of exporters
China says 'no clue' on mystery illness striking US diplomats
India may cut expenditure to stick to 3.3% fiscal deficit: Moody's
Iraq launches air strike against Islamic State in Syria
World looks up to India and South Africa for providing leadership: Sushma Swaraj
Oil Minister Pradhan: Petrol, diesel will not be allowed to go out of reach of common man
HT Media to invest up to Rs 400 cr to expand radio biz
Buffett, Dimon say quarterly profit forecasts harming economy: Report
Idea to become Vodafone Idea; plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore
WhatsApp payments: IT Ministry asks NPCI to check compliance, data safety: Report
Future Group may soon deliver milk at your doorsteps
Forecast of heavy rains in Maharashtra from June 7-11
No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide
Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99
FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017: Report
India records 22% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2013
Facebook announces first original news shows, with partners
CBIC introduces PAN-based refund clearances of exporters
The CBIC has allowed clearance of GST refunds based on PAN of exporters if such refunds are held up due to mismatch in GSTIN mentioned in shipping bill and return forms. As much as Rs 14,000 crore worth of refunds due to exporters are stuck because of various reasons and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is organising a special refund fortnight from May 31 to June 14 to fast-track clearance of dues.
Coinbase says it's 'on track' to become a regulated securities firm
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it is on-track towards the goal of becoming a federally regulated broker-dealer, pending approval by federal authorities.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
Bentley drives in all new Bentayga V8 at Rs 3.78 cr
Ultra luxury carmaker Bentley, in partnership with its dealer Exclusive Motors, today launched all new Bentley Bentayga V8 in the Indian market with price starting at Rs 3.78 crore (ex-showroom). The model would be available on order in the country.
China says 'no clue' on mystery illness striking US diplomats
The US is evacuating several diplomats from China amid concerns that they were suffering from a mysterious illness similar to those reported by its personnel in Cuba, even as Beijing today said it has investigated and found "no clue" about the sound attacks.
Ajmera Realty eyes Rs 350 cr revenue from housing project in north Bengaluru
Ajmera Realty and Infra India says it has entered into joint development agreement to develop a housing project in Bengaluru. The project will have a revenue potential of about 350 crore rupees over the next four years.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
Google says free WiFi available at 400 railway stations
Tech giant Google today said it has rolled out free public WiFi at 400 Indian railway stations in collaboration with RailTel. Launched as a key initiative under Digital India programme, the service was kicked off from Mumbai Central station in January 2016, and Dibrugarh in Assam has become the 400th station to go live today, Google said in a statement.
India may cut expenditure to stick to 3.3% fiscal deficit: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service says it expects India to stick to the estimated fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP and even cut capital expenditure to offset any slippage from the budgeted target. It however said any reduction in the excise duty on petroleum and diesel products in view of high crude oil prices, would exert negative pressure on India's sovereign credit profile.
Sugar zooms post 8,500 cr package announcement
Sugar prices advances by 100 rupees per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital on immense buying amid thin supplies from mills, after the announcement of Rs 8,500 crore package by the government for the beleaguered sugar mills and farmers.
JUST IN | In Delhi's Tis Hazari Court pronounced 7 years imprisonment to gangster Abu Salem for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
JUST IN | Income tax conducted raid on 3 premises, including that in Sector 27 Noida, of Noida Authority Project Engineer Brij Pal Singh. Raids underway. More details awaited.
Developed MRI scanner that reduces cost by 50%: Tata Trusts
Tata Trusts today said its Foundation for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (FISE) has developed a high-tech portable MRI scanner that can reduce cost of scanning by 50 percent. The 1.5 Tesla whole body Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner has been developed at a total investment of Rs 15 crore by a team of eight scientists and engineers.
Iraq launches air strike against Islamic State in Syria
Iraq launched an air strike against an Islamic State target inside neighbouring Syria on Thursday, the military said. The F-16 fighter plane destroyed an area where members of the ultra-hardline Sunni group were operating, it said in a statement.
India shows improvement in maternal mortality ratio, decline most significant in backward states: Report
Maternal deaths have been a cause of concern for the healthcare sector in India. According to the World Bank, India ranks 129 among 184 nations for maternal mortality and 145 out of 193 nations on infant mortality.
World looks up to India and South Africa for providing leadership: Sushma Swaraj
The world looks up to India and South Africa for providing leadership, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said as she recalled the role of iconic leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in giving hope to those facing injustice and discrimination, reported PTI. Swaraj was the keynote speaker at a banquet at the City Hall here marking the 125th anniversary of the day Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was thrown off a train compartment reserved for whites only.
Electric or not, Tesla will keep off motorcycles: Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has no plans of venturing into electric motorcycles manufacturing business. Currently, Tesla is the leading electric car maker company.
Azim Premji picks up 6% stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail via block deal
PremjiInvest, the investment arm of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, on Thursday picked up a 6 percent stake in Future Retail from Bharti Group for about Rs 600 crore, according to information given to the exchanges.
DMK stages walkout in Tamil Nadu assembly over anti-sterlite protests
The opposition DMK today staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu assembly after being denied permission to raise some issue on the anti-sterlite protests in Tuticorin, with the state government asking the former to approach the one-man inquiry commission in this regard.
After allowing the Leader of Opposition MK Stalin to make some remarks on the issue, Speaker P Dhanapal later said the comments were related to the commission and expunged all of the DMK leader's statement.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
BMC gears up to tackle 'heavy rainfall' in Mumbai this weekend
With the IMD predicting "heavy to very heavy" rainfall along the Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai, over this weekend, the Mumbai civic body is preparing itself to prevent and tackle monsoon-related disasters. The BMC said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material. Besides, Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue if required, the BMC release said. (PTI)
Union minister Rajnath Singh says that the Kashmiri youth has the power to reshape India.