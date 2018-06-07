App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 07, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Now, PAN-based clearance of refunds for exporters

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 07, 04:02 PM (IST)

    CBIC introduces PAN-based refund clearances of exporters

    The CBIC has allowed clearance of GST refunds based on PAN of exporters if such refunds are held up due to mismatch in GSTIN mentioned in shipping bill and return forms. As much as Rs 14,000 crore worth of refunds due to exporters are stuck because of various reasons and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is organising a special refund fortnight from May 31 to June 14 to fast-track clearance of dues.
     

  • Jun 07, 05:39 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 05:31 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Coinbase says it's 'on track' to become a regulated securities firm

    Coinbase says it's 'on track' to become a regulated securities firm

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it is on-track towards the goal of becoming a federally regulated broker-dealer, pending approval by federal authorities.
  • Jun 07, 04:32 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 07, 04:08 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Bentley drives in all new Bentayga V8 at Rs 3.78 cr

    Ultra luxury carmaker Bentley, in partnership with its dealer Exclusive Motors, today launched all new Bentley Bentayga V8 in the Indian market with price starting at Rs 3.78 crore (ex-showroom). The model would be available on order in the country.

  • Jun 07, 03:49 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 03:45 PM (IST)

    China says 'no clue' on mystery illness striking US diplomats 

    The US is evacuating several diplomats from China amid concerns that they were suffering from a mysterious illness similar to those reported by its personnel in Cuba, even as Beijing today said it has investigated and found "no clue" about the sound attacks.
     

  • Jun 07, 03:45 PM (IST)

    Ajmera Realty eyes Rs 350 cr revenue from housing project in north  Bengaluru

    Ajmera Realty and Infra India says it has entered into joint development agreement to develop a housing project in Bengaluru. The project will have a revenue potential of about 350 crore rupees over the next four years.

  • Jun 07, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 07, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Google says free WiFi available at 400 railway stations

    Tech giant Google today said it has rolled out free public WiFi at 400 Indian railway stations in collaboration with RailTel. Launched as a key initiative under Digital India programme, the service was kicked off from Mumbai Central station in January 2016, and Dibrugarh in Assam has become the 400th station to go live today, Google said in a statement.

  • Jun 07, 02:52 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 02:45 PM (IST)

    India may cut expenditure to stick to 3.3% fiscal deficit: Moody's

    Moody's Investors Service says it expects India to stick to the estimated fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP and even cut capital expenditure to offset any slippage from the budgeted target. It however said any reduction in the excise duty on petroleum and diesel products in view of high crude oil prices, would exert negative pressure on India's sovereign credit profile.

  • Jun 07, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Sugar zooms post 8,500 cr package announcement

    Sugar prices advances by 100 rupees per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital on immense buying amid thin supplies from mills, after the announcement of Rs 8,500 crore package by the government for the beleaguered sugar mills and farmers.

  • Jun 07, 02:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | In Delhi's Tis Hazari Court pronounced 7 years imprisonment to gangster Abu Salem for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman.

  • Jun 07, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 07, 01:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Income tax conducted raid on 3 premises, including that in Sector 27 Noida, of Noida Authority Project Engineer Brij Pal Singh. Raids underway. More details awaited.

  • Jun 07, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Developed MRI scanner that reduces cost by 50%: Tata Trusts

    Tata Trusts today said its Foundation for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (FISE) has developed a high-tech portable MRI scanner that can reduce cost of scanning by 50 percent. The 1.5 Tesla whole body Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner has been developed at a total investment of Rs 15 crore by a team of eight scientists and engineers.

  • Jun 07, 01:43 PM (IST)

    Iraq launches air strike against Islamic State in Syria

    Iraq launched an air strike against an Islamic State target inside neighbouring Syria on Thursday, the military said. The F-16 fighter plane destroyed an area where members of the ultra-hardline Sunni group were operating, it said in a statement.

  • Jun 07, 01:35 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 01:35 PM (IST)

    India shows improvement in maternal mortality ratio, decline most significant in backward states: Report

    India shows improvement in maternal mortality ratio, decline most significant in backward states: Report

    Maternal deaths have been a cause of concern for the healthcare sector in India. According to the World Bank, India ranks 129 among 184 nations for maternal mortality and 145 out of 193 nations on infant mortality.
  • Jun 07, 01:33 PM (IST)

    World looks up to India and South Africa for providing leadership: Sushma Swaraj 

    The world looks up to India and South Africa for providing leadership, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said as she recalled the role of iconic leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in giving hope to those facing injustice and discrimination, reported PTI. Swaraj was the keynote speaker at a banquet at the City Hall here marking the 125th anniversary of the day Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was thrown off a train compartment reserved for whites only.
     

  • Jun 07, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Electric or not, Tesla will keep off motorcycles: Elon Musk

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has no plans of venturing into electric motorcycles manufacturing business. Currently, Tesla is the leading electric car maker company. 

  • Jun 07, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Azim Premji picks up 6% stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail via block deal

    PremjiInvest, the investment arm of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, on Thursday picked up a 6 percent stake in Future Retail from Bharti Group for about Rs 600 crore, according to information given to the exchanges.

  • Jun 07, 01:15 PM (IST)

    DMK stages walkout in Tamil Nadu assembly over anti-sterlite protests

    The opposition DMK today staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu assembly after being denied permission to raise some issue on the anti-sterlite protests in Tuticorin, with the state government asking the former to approach the one-man inquiry commission in this regard.

    After allowing the Leader of Opposition MK Stalin to make some remarks on the issue, Speaker P Dhanapal later said the comments were related to the commission and expunged all of the DMK leader's statement.

  • Jun 07, 01:13 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 07, 12:49 PM (IST)

    BMC gears up to tackle 'heavy rainfall' in Mumbai this weekend

    With the IMD predicting "heavy to very heavy" rainfall along the Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai, over this weekend, the Mumbai civic body is preparing itself to prevent and tackle monsoon-related disasters. The BMC said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material. Besides, Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue if required, the BMC release said. (PTI)

  • Jun 07, 12:41 PM (IST)

    Union minister Rajnath Singh says that the Kashmiri youth has the power to reshape India. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.