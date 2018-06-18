News LIVE: Nirav Modi managed to travel despite Interpol flashing passport revocation info, says CBI

Nirav Modi managed to travel despite Interpol flashing info on revocation of passport: CBI

Absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24, the CBI said, according to PTI.

The agency said it had shared the information about revocation of his passport in the 'diffusion' notice issued through the Interpol on February 15.

"After the passport was revoked/cancelled by External Affairs Ministry, we had updated this information in the diffusion notice. The information that passport of Nirav Modi has been revoked was provided in the Interpol central database, available to all the member countries, on February 24," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.