News LIVE: Nipah virus claims one more life in Kerala, death toll reaches to 11

May 24, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nipah Virus: CM chairs high-level meet to review preventive measures
A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, today reviewed the steps taken by the state government to contain the outbreak of Nipah virus, which has claimed 11 lives so far.
Directions have been given to continue vigil and to strengthen the state's monitoring mechanism, besides increasing awareness about the virus and strengthening precautionary measures, a government press release said.
Many people in line to join BJP: Devendra Fadnavis
Many people are in line to join the BJP in near future and their names would be revealed soon, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today, as he welcomed former NCP MLC Niranjan Davkhare in the saffron fold.
Davkhare had yesterday submitted his resignation as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, quit the NCP, and said he was going to join the BJP.
Fadnavis today welcomed him into the ruling party.
Nipah virus claims one more life in Kerala
The death toll due to Nipah rose to 11 in Kerala, with one more person succumbing to the deadly virus here this morning.
The deceased, V Moosa (61), had been battling for life since the past few days in a private hospital here and was on ventilator support.
Kozhikode district medical officer, Dr Jayasree E told reporters.
About 160 samples have been sent for testing at the virology institute and 13 cases have been found to be positive, she said.
Of the 13 confirmed cases, 11 people have died so far.
The official further said confirmation is awaited with regard to one more death in Kozhikode.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) & Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RPCB) have been given notices by National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the issue of pollution in Beas river. Two sugar mills have also been given notices.
Maharashtra MLC biennial polls: Counting of votes underway
Counting of votes was underway today for five out of the six local bodies seats where biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council were held on Monday.
The counting began at 8 am, an election official said.
The Election Commission deferred the counting process for the election to Osamanabad-Beed-Latur seat in view of a court order pertaining to suspension of some members of local bodies in Beed district.
Fissures in MP Congress unit ahead of Rahul's visit
Former Congress MP from Mandsaur, Meenakshi Natarajan, has resigned from the party's manifesto committee following the induction of her 'bete noire' Rajendra Singh Gautam into a party coordination panel.
The development comes ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mandsaur scheduled on June 6, the first death anniversary of six farmers who were killed at a village here in police firing during a protest last year.
Telecom subscriber base again crosses 1.2 bn mark in March
Telecom subscriber base in the country again crossed 1.2 billion mark, with mobile service companies recording a net addition of over 26 million customers in March, according to monthly subscriber report of telecom regulator Trai released.
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed district collector of Thoothukudi to disconnect power supply to Sterlite Copper’s smelter. The Board has found the unit was 'carrying out activities to resume production' despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed.
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court to take cognisance of chargesheet today
A trial court in Delhi will examine today the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the Sundanda Pushkar death case. Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetment to suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case.
The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh will take cognisance of the chargesheet and commit it to the sessions court of Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar. The Delhi Police is likely to press for summoning Tharoor. The public prosecutor had said that as per legal procedure Tharoor can only be summoned by the court as he is a suspect in the case.
Bhushan acquisition likely to raise Tata Steel's leverage: Fitch
Rating agency Fitch on Wednesday said Tata Steel's acquisition of controlling stake in Bhushan Steel is likely to raise its leverage over the next two to three years.
Tata Steel Ltd (TSL), which won the bid for Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) under the insolvency process, completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 percent in the debt-laden firm last week.
Death toll rises to 13 in the firing by police during Sterlite Protests on May 22 & more than 70 people are undergoing treatment. No fresh protest has been reported overnight. Police has been deployed in large numbers in the sensitive coastal areas.
Tuticorin violence: DMK, allies call dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25
The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors in Tuticorin, in which 11 people lost their lives in the last two days.
The DMK had yesterday called for an all-party protest at all the district headquarters on May 25 to condemn the police firing in Tuticorin district.
US court rules against Trump blocking Twitter followers
A US federal court today ruled that President Donald Trump cannot block his followers on Twitter as this violated the First Amendment.
US District Judge in New York Southern District Naomi Reice Buchwald gave her ruling on a petition filed by a group of seven followers who alleged that president Trump unlawfully barred them from viewing his feed.
As such the court was asked to consider whether a public official may, consistent with the First Amendment, "block" a person from his Twitter account in response to the political views that person has expressed, and whether the analysis differs because that public official is the President of the United States.
Internet services have been temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi from 9 pm yesterday till further instruction by the administration. 11 people were killed in the firing by police during Sterlite Protests on May 22.
North Korea threatens to back away from summit with US
North Korea has reportedly threatened to back away from the upcoming summit between its supreme leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump.
North Korea will pull back from the upcoming summit between the two countries if the United States doesn't stop committing 'unlawful and outrageous acts', Fox News quoted South Korean media as saying.
India moves one notch up to 44th rank in IMD's competitiveness rankings
India has moved one notch higher, to the 44th place in terms of competitiveness, in the annual rankings compiled by International Institute for Management Development (IMD) which placed the US in the top slot.
The US became the most competitive economy globally driven by its strength in economic performance and infrastructure, followed by Hong Kong and Singapore in the second and third place, respectively.
Good morning readers! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s live news blog. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates from the country and across the world.