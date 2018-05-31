News LIVE: Nipah virus claims another life, death toll rises to 15

Live now
May 31, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Nipah virus death toll in Kerala rises to 15 as a 28-year-old man died from the deadly virus on Thursday .Akhil, a native of Karassery was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical college hospital (KMCH) since May 29 before his demise.
News Live Bulletin: The RBI may hike rates in August over concerns of a further rise in consumer price inflation rates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Malaysia and is on his way to Singapore as part of a three-nation tour of South East Asia. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
Binani Industries today reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, said Binani Industries, which holds over 98 per cent shares in debt-ridden Binani Cement.
News Live Bulletin: The lenders of Binani Cement officially approve the Ultratech Cement bid with a letter of intent and the board of ICICI Bank orders a probe into allegations of conflict of interest against its CEO Chanda Kochhar. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hike rates in August on concerns that already above-target inflation will climb further, according to economists in a Reuters poll.The dramatic shift in expectations was driven by India's annual consumer price inflation accelerating in April to 4.58 percent, above the central bank's target of 4 percent.
Congress' N Muniratna established an unassailable lead of over 44,000 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tulsi Muniraju Gowda in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency here, as per trends available after the first three hours of counting. Officials said Munirathna has secured 75,282 votes, followed by Gowda with 31,182 votes.
News Live Bulletin: The Income-Tax department begins examination of the Flipkart’s 77 percent stake sale to Walmart and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Malaysia to meet his counterpart Mahathir Mohammad. These, and more, are the top headlines of the hour.
The BJP candidate was today leading by more than 10,000 votes over his Shiv Sena rival in the counting for Palghar Lok Sabha seat bypoll in Maharashtra.
The BJP candidate Rajendra Gavit, secured 44,589 votes while the Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga polled 34,218 votes, an election official said.
Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani and three Indian-origin billionaires have joined the philanthropic initiative created by philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, pledging to commit more than half of their wealth to charitable causes.
GMR Infrastructure reported a reduction in its net loss to Rs 819.53 crore for the March quarter, as opposed to a net loss of Rs 2,478.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement has terminated the agreement to acquire two entities, Bhilai Jaypee Cement and Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit, from Jaypee group firms. The deal was pegged at Rs 1,946 crore.
I-T dept looks in to Walmart-Flipkart deal
The Income-Tax department has begun to examine the recent acquisition of a 77 percent majority stake in e-commerce giant Flipkart by US-retailer Walmart, media reports say.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad as a part of his three-nation tour. The leaders exchanged views on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.
The rupee has gained 6 paise to 67.37 against the dollar in early trade. The uptrend was influenced by expectations of robust GDP growth and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.
News Live Bulletin: Indian oil trims petrol and diesel prices, and Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan has taken a lead of around 8,000 votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana . These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana shows Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan has taken a lead of around 8,000 votes after the fourth round.
Reliance Communications has reported a loss of around Rs 6,883 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to impairment charges, as opposed to a total comprehensive loss of Rs 94 crore in the year-ago period.
Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said that the challenging government regulations has held back its entry in India. Musk says in a tweet that Tesla will enter the Indian market after getting clearance from the company’s Indian CFO Deepak Ahuja.
The World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement body has agreed to set up a panel to examine America's allegations against certain alleged export subsidy measures in India. Last month, the US dragged India to the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism over export subsidies, saying that these incentives were harming the American companies.
The Gross domestic product of the United States has increased by a 2.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter of the year, short of the 2.3 growth expected by economists. Downward revisions to inventory investment and consumer spending are the main causes, according to reports.
State-run SAIL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 815.57 crore for the March quarter, buoyed by an increase in revenues. The company posted a standalone net loss of Rs 771.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
Markets regulator SEBI has allowed debt issuers to review ratings given by agencies, a move that will check the menace of 'rating shopping' and 'pick-and-choose' approach in their actions, reported PTI. In the past, several firms have expressed dissatisfaction against credit rating agencies (CRAs) after ratings on their debt were suddenly downgraded or withdrawn.
The Madras High Court ordered a re-postmortem on the bodies of seven victims that were killed by police firing in the protests against the Vedanta Sterlite copper smelter in Tuticorin. The court also orders the preservation of the bodies other six victims.
President Donald Trump intends to impose steep import duties on steel and aluminum imports from Europe starting Friday, after weeks of talks failed to reach a compromise, The Wall Street Journal reported today.
Petrol is currently priced at Rs 86.16 per litre in Mumbai, in Mumbai and Rs 78.35 a litre in Delhi, while the prices of diesel in the two cities are Rs 73.73 a litre and Rs 69.25 a litre, respectively.