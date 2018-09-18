News LIVE: NCLT directs Singh brothers, HDFC to respond to Daiichi Sankyo's plea

Live now
Sep 18, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
JUST IN | Sitharaman also said that there was no proposal yet to cut down army strength by 1.5 lakh.
JUST IN | Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman answers back to questions raised by the opposition over the Rafale fighter jets deal. Sitharaman stated HAL was not chosen as the manufacturer as it was a decision taken by UPA during its tenure.
Arbitration panel rules in favour of Infosys' ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal in severance pay case
Grenade attack on joint CRPF, SOG camp at Pulwama
Trump cuts refugee admissions to 30,000 for 2019: Pompeo
About 8,02,000 infant deaths reported in India in 2017: UN
Trump orders new tariffs on additional $200 bn worth of Chinese imports
JUST IN | Sitharaman also said that there was no proposal yet to cut down army strength by 1.5 lakh.
JUST IN | Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman answers back to questions raised by the opposition over the Rafale fighter jets deal. Sitharaman stated HAL was not chosen as the manufacturer as it was a decision taken by UPA during its tenure.
JUST IN | In reply to senior Congress leader A K Antony's accusation of Sitharaman on the price of the Rafale fighter jets were cheaper than that negotiated by the UPA and why it did not buy 126 aircraft instead of 36 from the French manufacturer, Sitharaman said he is aware of the negotiations that took place in the Rafale deal and that it was "wrong" for him to say that we should have just bought 126 planes.
JUST IN | SEBI board meeting: The October 1 deadline for trading hour extension has been deferred, reports CNBC TV18 quoting a source. SEBI is likely to consult brokers and exchanges before setting a new timeline. According to the report, brokers are yet to come on board with respect to trading hour extention.
NEWS FLASH: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Singh brothers and HDFC to respond to Daiichi Sankyo's plea, according to a CNBC TV18 report.
Daiichi Sankyo had moved NCLT seeking to stall insolvency proceedings against RHC Holdings. RHC Holdings is the holding company of Singh brothers. HDFC had sought to drag RHC Holdings to NCLT for insolvency proceedings.
NCLT will hear RHC Holdings' case on October 4.
Efforts are being made to clean river Ganga from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar. Till now, schemes worth Rs 21,000 crore approximately have been approved towards cleaning of river Ganga: PM Modi.
PM Modi says that Varanasi is emerging as a hub. Soon, it will be the biggest hub for medical centres.
There will be an International Kumbh Mela in Varanasi where Indians from all over the world will gather. We need to make this a huge success: PM Modi.
International leaders and many nations have been impressed by Varanasi and its rate of development: PM Modi.
JUST IN | Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar named in money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate, reports NDTV.
Aircel-Maxis case: Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to the US from 20th to 30th September, reports ANI.
PM Modi says that under his governance the rail network in Varanasi has strengthened.
I used to look at the electricity wires and wonder when Varanasi will get a relief from them. Today, in a major part of the city these electric wires are not visible. In the rest of the places, the government is working towards bringing these electric lines underground: PM Modi.
While addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights developmental projects taken up by the Centre and the state government in the district. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. The visit started yesterday -- his 68th birthday.
Electrification projects will help nearby villages: PM Modi.
PM Modi says that the government is working towards widening the roads across the city.
Today, Varanasi is shining due to the bright lights of LED: PM Modi.
Stating that the government is working to build Kashi ring road, PM Modi said that it will help other states like Jharkhand to connect to the Varanasi.
Not too long ago, people used to feel sad about the state of Varanasi, but today, we've been successful in giving Varanasi a new direction. I had promised myself that I will bring development across Varanasi: PM Modi.
Today projects worth Rs 550 crore are initiated in Varanasi. Development works are active not only in Banaras but in the nearby villages, says PM Modi.
Arbitration panel rules in favour of Infosys' ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal in severance pay case
JUST IN | Arbitration panel rules in favour of Rajiv Bansal in severance pay case, according to a filing in BSE. Infosys was required to pay Rs 12.17 crore with interest to the former CFO Rajiv Bansal.
JUST IN | Security has banned black shirts, bags from PM Modi's Varanasi rally, reports India Today. People are asked to remove masks before entering PM's rally.
JUST IN | Delhi court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal, 12 others on October 25 in the Chief Secretary assault case, reports CNN News18.
Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourns hearing for September 25, on a plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of interim relief of Karti Chidambaram.
JUST IN | Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail plea be will be taken up by the Kerala High Court on September 19, reports India Today.
JUST IN | Grenade attack on joint Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) camp reported at Newa, Pulwama. One CRPF personnel injured, reports CNN News18.