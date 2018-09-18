App
Sep 18, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: NCLT directs Singh brothers, HDFC to respond to Daiichi Sankyo's plea

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 18, 04:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Sitharaman also said that there was no proposal yet to cut down army strength by 1.5 lakh.

  • Sep 18, 03:52 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman answers back to questions raised by the opposition over the Rafale fighter jets deal. Sitharaman stated HAL was not chosen as the manufacturer as it was a decision taken by UPA during its tenure. 

  • Sep 18, 03:59 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | In reply to senior Congress leader A K Antony's accusation of Sitharaman on the price of the Rafale fighter jets were cheaper than that negotiated by the UPA and why it did not buy 126 aircraft instead of 36 from the French manufacturer, Sitharaman said he is aware of the negotiations that took place in the Rafale deal and that it was "wrong" for him to say that we should have just bought 126 planes.

  • Sep 18, 01:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | SEBI board meeting: The October 1 deadline for trading hour extension has been deferred, reports CNBC TV18 quoting a source. SEBI is likely to consult brokers and exchanges before setting a new timeline. According to the report, brokers are yet to come on board with respect to trading hour extention. 

  • Sep 18, 12:43 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Singh brothers and HDFC to respond to Daiichi Sankyo's plea, according to a CNBC TV18 report.  

    Daiichi Sankyo had moved NCLT seeking to stall insolvency proceedings against RHC Holdings. RHC Holdings is the holding company of Singh brothers. HDFC had sought to drag RHC Holdings to NCLT for insolvency proceedings.

    NCLT will hear RHC Holdings' case on October 4.

  • Sep 18, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Efforts are being made to clean river Ganga from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar. Till now, schemes worth Rs 21,000 crore approximately have been approved towards cleaning of river Ganga: PM Modi. 

  • Sep 18, 12:09 PM (IST)

    PM Modi says that Varanasi is emerging as a hub. Soon, it will be the biggest hub for medical centres. 

  • Sep 18, 12:07 PM (IST)

    There will be an International Kumbh Mela in Varanasi where Indians from all over the world will gather. We need to make this a huge success: PM Modi. 

  • Sep 18, 12:05 PM (IST)

    International leaders and many nations have been impressed by Varanasi and its rate of development: PM Modi. 

  • Sep 18, 12:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar named in money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate, reports NDTV. 

  • Sep 18, 12:04 PM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Aircel-Maxis case: Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to the US from 20th to 30th September, reports ANI.

  • Sep 18, 12:00 PM (IST)

    PM Modi says that under his governance the rail network in Varanasi has strengthened. 

  • Sep 18, 11:59 AM (IST)

    I used to look at the electricity wires and wonder when Varanasi will get a relief from them. Today, in a major part of the city these electric wires are not visible. In the rest of the places, the government is working towards bringing these electric lines underground: PM Modi. 

  • Sep 18, 11:55 AM (IST)

    While addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights developmental projects taken up by the Centre and the state government in the district. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. The visit started yesterday -- his 68th birthday.

  • Sep 18, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Electrification projects will help nearby villages: PM Modi. 

  • Sep 18, 11:54 AM (IST)

    PM Modi says that the government is working towards widening the roads across the city. 

  • Sep 18, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Today, Varanasi is shining due to the bright lights of LED: PM Modi. 

  • Sep 18, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Stating that the government is working to build Kashi ring road, PM Modi said that it will help other states like Jharkhand to connect to the Varanasi. 

  • Sep 18, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Not too long ago, people used to feel sad about the state of Varanasi, but today, we've been successful in giving Varanasi a new direction. I had promised myself that I will bring development across Varanasi: PM Modi.

  • Sep 18, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Today projects worth Rs 550 crore are initiated in Varanasi. Development works are active not only in Banaras but in the nearby villages, says PM Modi.

  • Sep 18, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Arbitration panel rules in favour of Infosys' ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal in severance pay case
    JUST IN | Arbitration panel rules in favour of Rajiv Bansal in severance pay case, according to a filing in BSE. Infosys was required to pay Rs 12.17 crore with interest to the former CFO Rajiv Bansal. 

  • Sep 18, 11:25 AM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 11:18 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Security has banned black shirts, bags from PM Modi's Varanasi rally, reports India Today. People are asked to remove masks before entering PM's rally.

  • Sep 18, 11:07 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal, 12 others on October 25 in the Chief Secretary assault case, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 18, 11:04 AM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourns hearing for September 25, on a plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of interim relief of Karti Chidambaram. 

  • Sep 18, 10:03 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail plea be will be taken up by the Kerala High Court on September 19, reports India Today. 

  • Sep 18, 08:21 AM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 08:09 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Grenade attack on joint Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) camp reported at Newa, Pulwama. One CRPF personnel injured, reports CNN News18. 

