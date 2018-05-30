News LIVE: NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against RCom

Italian stocks plunge over a fear of a financial crisis

Markets plunged on fears that the Italy is heading toward another election that could shape up to be a referendum on whether to stay in the common currency. Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli, a former IMF official, was expected to submit his list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, two days after an attempt by two populist parties to form a government foundered on the president's rejection of their anti-euro economy minister.