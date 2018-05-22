News LIVE: NCLAT puts Essar Steel resolution process on hold

Live now
May 22, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jamia Millia's official website hacked
The official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked last night, reports ANI. On visiting, the website (http://jmi.ac.in), displayed a birthday greeting, which read, "Happy Birthday Pooja. Your love."
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the same.
Earlier this year, websites of Home, Defence, Law and Labour Ministries went down in a suspected cyber attack, raising a serious question on the security system of the country.
Resident doctors of Sion Hospital to continue their strike today
Resident doctors of Sion Hospital will continue their strike tomorrow against alleged assault of 2 resident doctors at JJ Hospital by patient's family on May 19. Resident doctors of St George Hospital, GT Hospital & Cama Hospital will also go on strike tomorrow.
Elections in Pakistan likely to be held between July 25-27
Pakistan's Election Commission has recommended July 25, 26 or 27 as probable dates for the forthcoming general elections in the country. The election schedule would be issued in the first week of June.
US announces new sanctions against Venezuela
President Donald Trump tightened financial sanctions against Venezuela following what the US described as a "sham" election in the country. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won re-election to another six-year term yesterday, despite widespread anger over the South American country's crushing economic and social crises. The vote was marred by low voter turnout, allegations of vote-rigging and an opposition boycott.
NCLAT puts Essar Steel resolution process on hold
The matter will be taken up for hearing on July 23-July 26. NCLAT asks Committee of Creditors, and resolution professional to not to pass any order.
Government releases first draft of passengers charter
The Ministry of Civil Aviation today spelled out rules for cancellation fee, compensation for missing connecting flight and plans to introduce wifi services in flights. Jayant Sinha said passengers can enjoy WiFi connectivity in flights within two months of airlines obtaining the licences.
RCom moves NCLAT
Reliance Communications moves National Company Law Appellate Tribunal challenging the order of National Company Law Tribunal allowing a plea for its insolvency filed by Swedish telecom equipment major Ericsson. Anil Ambani-run RCom's plea is expected to be heard by the appellate tribunal in the coming week. RCom has informed stock exchanges that it has approached NCLAT along with its two subsidiaries - Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel to stay the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on May 15.
Nipah virus: No need to panic in Goa, says govt
In the wake of Nipah virus claiming 10 lives in Kerala, the Goa government today said there was nothing to worry about in the state, but measures
The option of not selling Air India is applicable only if its bidding price is found to be inadequate, said Rajiv Nayan Choubey, Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation, reports ANI.
NCLAT issues notice to Bhushan Steel RP, CoC on L&T's plea; makes Tata Steel party
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal today issued notice to the resolution professional (RP) and Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Bhushan Steel over the plea filed by its operational creditor L&T.
New direct tax code may have to wait until 2019
The Narendra Modi-led government's plans to simplify the direct tax regime may spill over to next year. The six-member task force may not submit the draft for new direct tax law on May 22 and it may take at least another two months to submit report on the new Direct Tax Legislation
Karnataka elections saga
BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner alleging 'grave irregularities' in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections. On May 18, eight VVPATs without batteries were seized from a labourer's house in Vijaypura, almost a week after elections were conducted in the state.
Speaker for Karnataka Assembly will be from Congress. Name likely to be announced by evening by local leaders, say sources
US, China nearing deal to remove US sales ban against ZTE: Sources
Washington and Beijing are nearing a deal that would remove an existing US order banning American firms from supplying Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE Corp, reports Reuters.
The people privy to the information said the deal could include China removing tariffs on imported US agricultural products, as well as buying more American farm goods.
Nipah virus death toll reaches to 9
Nipah virus, which has so far killed nine people in Kerala, is reported to be spreading fast. The state government has sanctioned an emergency fund of Rs 20 lakh to the Kozhikode Medical College to tackle the fever outbreak and the Centre has sent a multi-disciplinary National Centre for Disease Control team. The first outbreak of the Nipah virus in India was observed in Siliguri, West Bengal in 2001
PNB fraud: ED attaches over Rs 171-cr assets of Nirav Modi
In fresh action against Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 171 crore "beneficially owned" by the absconding diamantaire in connection with its money laundering probe in the over USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, the agency said.
Rupee recovers from 16-month low, up 15 paise against US dollar
The rupee recovered from its 16-month low to trade 15 paise higher at 67.97 against the US dollar in early session today, after opening 10 paise higher, on fresh selling of the dollar by exporters and banks.
ED seizes assets of Dabur India Director
Enforcement Directorate seizes assets worth Rs. 20.87 crores of Pradip Burman, the Director of Dabur India Ltd. in lieu of assets held abroad under section 37A of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), reports ANI.
US will crush Iran: Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the US will "crush" Iran with military pressure and by imposing sanctions till the time it changes its behaviour in the Middle East.
Pompeo, days after President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, on Monday said the US will monitor Tehran's regional activities, restrict its influence in the Middle East and ensure that it never acquires a nuclear weapon.