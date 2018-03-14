App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 14, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Modi renews labour reforms push as jobs regain focus before polls

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Mar 14, 02:37 PM (IST)

     Modi renews labour reforms push as jobs regain focus before polls

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped one of the most contentious elements of his proposed labour reforms, paving the way for his long-awaited industrial relations legislation to be introduced in Parliament by April 6, reports Bloomberg. Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the administration had abandoned the plan that would have allowed companies with as many as 300 workers to lay off staff without seeking the government’s permission, and would keep the current limit of 100.

    The changes are part of a process to streamline 44 different labour laws into four codes. The Modi government will introduce an industrial relations bill in the Budget session, sources said. The bill, which seeks to ensure better packages for fired staff and longer notice periods by unions before announcing strikes, will be pushed as soon as it is cleared by the Cabinet, the official said.

  • Mar 14, 02:51 PM (IST)

  • Mar 14, 02:43 PM (IST)

    The German Parliament has elected Angela Merkel for her fourth term as chancellor, reports AP.

  • Mar 14, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Mar 14, 02:13 PM (IST)

     BofA-ML sees RBI cutting key policy rates by 25 bps in Aug

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut key policy rates by 25 bps in August, which will lead to lending rate cuts, and in turn support growth, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a report. "We continue to expect RBI to cut 25 bps in August, if rains are normal, to cool yields and signal lending rate cuts.”

  • Mar 14, 01:53 PM (IST)

    Market under pressure; PSU Bank extends gains

    The market continues to face selling pressure on weak global cues. The Sensex is down more than 100 points. State run banks have recouped all morning losses to trade higher, with the Nifty PSU Bank index rising a percent.

  • Mar 14, 01:51 PM (IST)

     GST profiteering complaints highest among FMCG, realty cos

    With Finance Ministry probing as many as 53 companies for not passing on the benefits of GST to final consumers, initial investigations show that the concentration remains the highest among real estate and FMCG companies, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. “Out of the total number of companies that we are probing (for a suspected case of profiteering), close to 70% of them are FMCG companies,” a senior government said.

  • Mar 14, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Mar 14, 01:23 PM (IST)

     Exclusive: Did you know? It’s raining discounts and offers at a car showroom near you

    Car makers are doling out mouth-watering discounts of more than Rs 1.5 lakh and other offers such as extended warranty schemes as dealers race to meet their year-end sales targets, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar.

  • Mar 14, 01:19 PM (IST)

    Airlines reported over 24,700 technical snags in 2017: Govt

    Airlines reported over 24,700 technical snags last year, with Jet Airways alone accounting for 9,689 of them, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha. He said technical snags in airlines have gone up from 15,048 in 2014 to 21,500 in 2016 and 24,791 in 2017.

  • Mar 14, 01:08 PM (IST)

    Budget passed without discussion in LS as protests continue

    The government got the Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1 passed in the Lok Sabha without discussion by applying the guillotine process as the opposition paralysed the functioning for the eighth day, reports PTI. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley moved the Finance Bill, 2018, which contains taxation proposals of his fifth and final budget, as well as the appropriation bill that details spending in various departments.

    The bills were passed by voice vote. The appropriation bill was approved after a guillotine was applied which essentially means that all outstanding demands for grants from various departments are put to vote at once whether they are discussed or not. With the passage of the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill, the budget exercise is complete in the lower house.

  • Mar 14, 01:02 PM (IST)

     Nirav Modi got 1,213 fraudulent guarantees in six years: FM 

    Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi obtained his first fraudulent guarantee from PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai on March 10, 2011 and managed to get 1,212 more such guarantees over the next 74 months, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the last fraudulent LoU was issued on May 23, 2017.

  • Mar 14, 12:56 PM (IST)

    BSNL, Air India, MTNL worst performing PSUs in FY17

    Indian Oil, ONGC and Coal India have emerged as the most profitable PSUs for FY17, whereas BSNL, Air India and MTNL incurred the highest losses, according to the Public Enterprises Survey 2016-17 tabled in Parliament. The top 10 loss-making state-owned firms accounted for a whopping 83.82% of the total losses made by 82 loss-making CPSEs during the year.

    BSNL, Air India and MTNL incurred 55.66% of the total losses suffered by the top 10 loss-making CPSEs in FY17.   The top three performers - Indian Oil Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Coal India - contributed 19.69%, 18.45% and 14.94%, respectively, to the total profit earned by the top 10 profit making CPSEs during FY17.

  • Mar 14, 12:40 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has passed Finance Bill, 2018 with 21 amendments and three new clauses, reports PTI.

  • Mar 14, 12:38 PM (IST)

  • Mar 14, 12:38 PM (IST)

  • Mar 14, 12:34 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Mar 14, 12:23 PM (IST)

    New industrial policy to focus on modernising existing industries: Suresh Prabhu

    The new industrial policy, which will be released soon, will focus on modernising existing industries, besides pushing for frontier technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday.

    The ministry has already released the draft industrial policy, seeking views of all stakeholders.

    "Because of new industries, what (will) happen to existing industries? Our policy focuses on modernising existing industries as a first step," he said.

    The minister also asked industries to come forward to respond on the changes which would come up on account of Industrial Revolution 4.0. 

  • Mar 14, 12:19 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Fuel & Power inflation at 3.81% Vs 4.08% (MoM) | Non-food articles inflation at -2.66% Vs -1.23% (MoM) | Wholesale eggs, meat & fish inflation at -0.22% Vs 0.37% (MoM) | All commodities index unchanged (MoM) | Manufactured products index up 0.4% (MoM) | Fuel & power group index up 1.2% MoM; Food articles index down 1.99% (MoM)

  • Mar 14, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Primary articles inflation at 0.79% Vs 2.37% (MoM) | Manufactured products inflation at 3.04% Vs 2.78% (MoM)

  • Mar 14, 12:10 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 12:07 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: February WPI Inflation at 2.48%, inflation at lowest level since July 2017                 

  • Mar 14, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Yes Bank now owns over 17% stake in Fortis Healthcare

    Yes Bank said its owns over 17% stake in Fortis Healthcare post invocation of pledged equity shares after default by promoter group companies. The bank has acquired 89,781,906 equity shares, constituting 17.31% of the paid up share capital of Fortis Healthcare.

  • Mar 14, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Sensex slips 200 points; Nifty below 100-DEMA

    The Sensex slipped by over 200 points in afternoon trade while the Nifty was trading below its crucial support placed at the 100-DEMA. The index saw a marginal bounceback after hitting its 5-DEMA placed at 10,358. On the sectoral front, telecom, banks, realty and energy stocks led the decline, while IT, consumer durable witnessed marginal gains. The BSE Mid & Smallcap index which outperformed on Tuesday is under pressure and trading with a negative bias.

  • Mar 14, 11:36 AM (IST)

     HDFC Bank blocks all its cards from buying/trading cryptocurrencies

    HDFC Bank has blocked its credit, debit and prepaid cards from being used to purchase or trade bitcoins, cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies.

  • Mar 14, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products

    Alphabet’s Google said it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June, reports Reuters. Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others.

  • Mar 14, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Mar 14, 10:53 AM (IST)

  • Mar 14, 10:53 AM (IST)

    Today is Aamir Khan’s birthday. Here are the many faces of the star over the years.

    Today is Aamir Khan’s birthday. Here are the many faces of the star over the years.
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC