News Live: Modi renews labour reforms push as jobs regain focus before polls

Modi renews labour reforms push as jobs regain focus before polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped one of the most contentious elements of his proposed labour reforms, paving the way for his long-awaited industrial relations legislation to be introduced in Parliament by April 6, reports Bloomberg. Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the administration had abandoned the plan that would have allowed companies with as many as 300 workers to lay off staff without seeking the government’s permission, and would keep the current limit of 100.

The changes are part of a process to streamline 44 different labour laws into four codes. The Modi government will introduce an industrial relations bill in the Budget session, sources said. The bill, which seeks to ensure better packages for fired staff and longer notice periods by unions before announcing strikes, will be pushed as soon as it is cleared by the Cabinet, the official said.