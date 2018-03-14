News Live: Modi renews labour reforms push as jobs regain focus before polls

Live now
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped one of the most contentious elements of his proposed labour reforms, paving the way for his long-awaited industrial relations legislation to be introduced in Parliament by April 6, reports Bloomberg. Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the administration had abandoned the plan that would have allowed companies with as many as 300 workers to lay off staff without seeking the government’s permission, and would keep the current limit of 100.
The changes are part of a process to streamline 44 different labour laws into four codes. The Modi government will introduce an industrial relations bill in the Budget session, sources said. The bill, which seeks to ensure better packages for fired staff and longer notice periods by unions before announcing strikes, will be pushed as soon as it is cleared by the Cabinet, the official said.
The German Parliament has elected Angela Merkel for her fourth term as chancellor, reports AP.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut key policy rates by 25 bps in August, which will lead to lending rate cuts, and in turn support growth, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a report. "We continue to expect RBI to cut 25 bps in August, if rains are normal, to cool yields and signal lending rate cuts.”
The market continues to face selling pressure on weak global cues. The Sensex is down more than 100 points. State run banks have recouped all morning losses to trade higher, with the Nifty PSU Bank index rising a percent.
With Finance Ministry probing as many as 53 companies for not passing on the benefits of GST to final consumers, initial investigations show that the concentration remains the highest among real estate and FMCG companies, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. “Out of the total number of companies that we are probing (for a suspected case of profiteering), close to 70% of them are FMCG companies,” a senior government said.
Car makers are doling out mouth-watering discounts of more than Rs 1.5 lakh and other offers such as extended warranty schemes as dealers race to meet their year-end sales targets, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar.
Airlines reported over 24,700 technical snags last year, with Jet Airways alone accounting for 9,689 of them, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha. He said technical snags in airlines have gone up from 15,048 in 2014 to 21,500 in 2016 and 24,791 in 2017.
The government got the Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1 passed in the Lok Sabha without discussion by applying the guillotine process as the opposition paralysed the functioning for the eighth day, reports PTI. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley moved the Finance Bill, 2018, which contains taxation proposals of his fifth and final budget, as well as the appropriation bill that details spending in various departments.
The bills were passed by voice vote. The appropriation bill was approved after a guillotine was applied which essentially means that all outstanding demands for grants from various departments are put to vote at once whether they are discussed or not. With the passage of the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill, the budget exercise is complete in the lower house.
Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi obtained his first fraudulent guarantee from PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai on March 10, 2011 and managed to get 1,212 more such guarantees over the next 74 months, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the last fraudulent LoU was issued on May 23, 2017.
Indian Oil, ONGC and Coal India have emerged as the most profitable PSUs for FY17, whereas BSNL, Air India and MTNL incurred the highest losses, according to the Public Enterprises Survey 2016-17 tabled in Parliament. The top 10 loss-making state-owned firms accounted for a whopping 83.82% of the total losses made by 82 loss-making CPSEs during the year.
BSNL, Air India and MTNL incurred 55.66% of the total losses suffered by the top 10 loss-making CPSEs in FY17. The top three performers - Indian Oil Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Coal India - contributed 19.69%, 18.45% and 14.94%, respectively, to the total profit earned by the top 10 profit making CPSEs during FY17.
The new industrial policy, which will be released soon, will focus on modernising existing industries, besides pushing for frontier technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday.
The ministry has already released the draft industrial policy, seeking views of all stakeholders.
"Because of new industries, what (will) happen to existing industries? Our policy focuses on modernising existing industries as a first step," he said.
The minister also asked industries to come forward to respond on the changes which would come up on account of Industrial Revolution 4.0.
Fuel & Power inflation at 3.81% Vs 4.08% (MoM) | Non-food articles inflation at -2.66% Vs -1.23% (MoM) | Wholesale eggs, meat & fish inflation at -0.22% Vs 0.37% (MoM) | All commodities index unchanged (MoM) | Manufactured products index up 0.4% (MoM) | Fuel & power group index up 1.2% MoM; Food articles index down 1.99% (MoM)
Primary articles inflation at 0.79% Vs 2.37% (MoM) | Manufactured products inflation at 3.04% Vs 2.78% (MoM)
JUST IN: February WPI Inflation at 2.48%, inflation at lowest level since July 2017
Yes Bank said its owns over 17% stake in Fortis Healthcare post invocation of pledged equity shares after default by promoter group companies. The bank has acquired 89,781,906 equity shares, constituting 17.31% of the paid up share capital of Fortis Healthcare.
The Sensex slipped by over 200 points in afternoon trade while the Nifty was trading below its crucial support placed at the 100-DEMA. The index saw a marginal bounceback after hitting its 5-DEMA placed at 10,358. On the sectoral front, telecom, banks, realty and energy stocks led the decline, while IT, consumer durable witnessed marginal gains. The BSE Mid & Smallcap index which outperformed on Tuesday is under pressure and trading with a negative bias.
HDFC Bank has blocked its credit, debit and prepaid cards from being used to purchase or trade bitcoins, cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies.
Alphabet’s Google said it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June, reports Reuters. Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others.
