May 31, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: M&M signs 2 MoUs with the Mahrashtra Govt to extend EV portfolio

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • May 31, 03:56 PM (IST)

    M&M signs 2 MoUs with the Mahrashtra Govt to make 1000 EVs
    Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra signed two Memorandums of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to invest an additional 500 crore rupees in manufacturing electric vehicle components. The company also commits to rolling out 1000 electric vehicles in the state in the next one year.

  • May 31, 04:42 PM (IST)

    EESL in talks with Telangana, MP, Rajasthan to supply EVs

    State-run Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) is in talks with states like Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan among others for supplying electric vehicles (EV), a senior company official said.

    EESL, a joint venture company of government-owned four power sector companies including NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Grid, has so far signed agreements with states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat to supply EVs for government use. (PTI)

  • May 31, 04:31 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 04:30 PM (IST)

    Lalu family plots in Patna are money laundering assets: PMLA authority
    A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) authority has held that 11 land plots worth Rs 44.75 crore, attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the name of a firm linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family, are money laundering assets and ordered that their attachment should continue.

  • May 31, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors inks MoU to deploy 1,000 EVs in Maharashtra
    Tata Motors today said it has inked a pact with Maharashtra government to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from its range of passenger and commercial vehicles across the state. The MoU states that Tata Motors, along with Tata Power will also facilitate setting up of EV charging stations in the Maharashtra.

  • May 31, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Idea Cellular completes a transaction with ATC India. The deal was closed with an enterprise value of Rs 4,000 crore for about 9900 towers.

  • May 31, 04:01 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Surging oil prices to hurt airlines' profits: IATA
    Surging oil prices are forecast to dent airlines' profits and could significantly hurt their bottom lines next year, the boss of airline industry group IATA warned today. Oil was trading at 3.5-year highs recently amid concerns about supply disruptions caused by the United States' decision to quit the Iran nuclear deal and unrest in Venezuela.

  • May 31, 03:58 PM (IST)

    UIDAI extends deadlines for virtual ID rollout
    The Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, gavce service providers like banks and telecom companies time till July 1 to rollout the Virtual ID system. This system verifies Aadhaar details without the need to furnish one’s Aadhaar number.

  • May 31, 03:25 PM (IST)

    News Live Bulletin: A senior official has said that the CBI case against AirAsia will have no any impact on the Air India disinvestment, while India's sugar output is likely to hit record highs in the next marketing season. These and more top headlines of the hour

  • May 31, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Lupin launches oral antibiotic Solosec in US
    Drug major Lupin said it has launched Solosec — an oral antibiotic used in treating bacterial vaginosis (BV) in women, in the US market.The company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

  • May 31, 02:11 PM (IST)

    ​News Live Bulletin:Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali 's 'Kimbho' app has apparently taken down from Android Play Store and P Chidambaram will not be appearing before the CBI for questioning over the INX Media corruption case. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.

  • May 31, 02:09 PM (IST)

  • May 31, 01:13 PM (IST)

    News Live Bulletin: The RBI may hike rates in August over concerns of a further rise in consumer price inflation rates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Malaysia and is on his way to Singapore as part of a three-nation tour of South East Asia. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.

  • May 31, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Binani Industries posts Q4 net loss at Rs 3.95 crore
    Binani Industries today reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, said Binani Industries, which holds over 98 per cent shares in debt-ridden Binani Cement.

  • May 31, 12:05 PM (IST)

    ​News Live Bulletin: The lenders of Binani Cement officially approve the Ultratech Cement bid with a letter of intent and the board of ICICI Bank orders a probe into allegations of conflict of interest against its CEO Chanda Kochhar. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.

  • May 31, 12:03 PM (IST)

    RBI seen turning hawkish in June, raising rates in August, says poll
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hike rates in August on concerns that already above-target inflation will climb further, according to economists in a Reuters poll.The dramatic shift in expectations was driven by India's annual consumer price inflation accelerating in April to 4.58 percent, above the central bank's target of 4 percent.

  • May 31, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Nipah virus claims another life, death toll rises to 15
    The Nipah virus death toll in Kerala rises to 15 as a 28-year-old man died from the deadly virus on Thursday ​.Akhil, a native of Karassery was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical college hospital (KMCH) since May 29 before his demise. 

     

  • May 31, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Congress candidate establishes 44,000 votes lead over BJP in Raja Rajeshwari
    Congress' N Muniratna established an unassailable lead of over 44,000 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tulsi Muniraju Gowda in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency here, as per trends available after the first three hours of counting. Officials said Munirathna has secured 75,282 votes, followed by Gowda with 31,182 votes.

  • May 31, 11:52 AM (IST)

    ​News Live Bulletin: The Income-Tax department begins examination of the Flipkart’s 77 percent stake sale to Walmart and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Malaysia to meet his counterpart Mahathir Mohammad. These, and more, are the top headlines of the hour.
     

  • May 31, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • May 31, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Palghar bypoll: BJP candidate leads after fifth round 
    The BJP candidate was today leading by more than 10,000 votes over his Shiv Sena rival in the counting for Palghar Lok Sabha seat bypoll in Maharashtra.
    The BJP candidate Rajendra Gavit, secured 44,589 votes while the Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga polled 34,218 votes, an election official said.

  • May 31, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Nilekanis, 3 PIOs billionaires pledge to donate more than half their wealth to charity
    ​Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani and three Indian-origin billionaires have joined the philanthropic initiative created by philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, pledging to commit more than half of their wealth to charitable causes.

  • May 31, 10:33 AM (IST)

    GMR Infra's Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 819.53 crore
    GMR Infrastructure reported a reduction in its net loss to Rs 819.53 crore for the March quarter, as opposed to a net loss of Rs 2,478.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

  • May 31, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Orient Cement calls off deal to acquire 2 units from Jaypee
    CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement has terminated the agreement to acquire two entities, Bhilai Jaypee Cement and Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit, from Jaypee group firms. The deal was pegged at Rs 1,946 crore.
      

  • May 31, 10:27 AM (IST)

    I-T dept looks in to Walmart-Flipkart deal
    The Income-Tax department has begun to examine the recent acquisition of a 77 percent majority stake in e-commerce giant Flipkart by US-retailer Walmart, media reports say.

  • May 31, 10:17 AM (IST)

    PM meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad as a part of  his three-nation tour. The leaders exchanged views on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.
      
     

  • May 31, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee gains 6 paise against dollar in early trade
    The rupee has gained 6 paise to 67.37 against the dollar in early trade. The uptrend was influenced by expectations of robust GDP growth and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

  • May 31, 10:05 AM (IST)

    News Live Bulletin: Indian oil trims petrol and diesel prices, and Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan has taken a lead of around 8,000 votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana . These and more are the top headlines of the hour.

  • May 31, 09:55 AM (IST)

    Tabassum Hasan leading in Kairana bypolls
    Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana shows Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan has taken a lead of around 8,000 votes after the fourth round.

