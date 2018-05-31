News LIVE: M&M signs 2 MoUs with the Mahrashtra Govt to extend EV portfolio

EESL in talks with Telangana, MP, Rajasthan to supply EVs

State-run Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) is in talks with states like Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan among others for supplying electric vehicles (EV), a senior company official said.

EESL, a joint venture company of government-owned four power sector companies including NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Grid, has so far signed agreements with states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat to supply EVs for government use. (PTI)